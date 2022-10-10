GamingInvesting News

Oregon Lottery becomes first U.S. lottery to provide VLT player accounts

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will provide the Oregon Lottery with IGT's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN™ central system. The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the state.

"Through the deployment of IGT's account-based solution, Oregon Lottery VLT players will gain the ability to save large winnings to player accounts for redemption, removing the need for paper tickets which can be lost or stolen," said Barry Pack , Oregon Lottery Director. "It's also another small step towards knowing more about who plays our games which is a long-term goal of ours."

"The Oregon Lottery operates one of the most successful VLT programs in North America and the integration of IGT's INTELLIGEN cashless solutions will enable many player benefits while offering flexibility to meet evolving market expectations and regulations," said Ryan Reddy , IGT SVP, Global Product Management, VLT Systems, Payments and Poker. "As the demand for cashless technology has grown tremendously over the last two years, IGT applauds the Oregon Lottery's continued forward-thinking approach to evolve with industry innovations while maximizing contributions to good causes in the state."

IGT's account-based functionality seamlessly integrates with the INTELLIGEN central system that connects all lottery VLTs in Oregon . The functionality enables the Oregon Lottery to build a website where players can create accounts and speed the redemption of winning video lottery tickets.

In addition, while Oregon Lottery is focusing on the claims process, IGT's account-based functionality can be leveraged to offer players additional opportunities, such as IGT's proprietary IGTPay™ payment gateway that enables secure and compliant external funding options. With this payment gateway, players can use a personal device to fund their accounts from a range of sources.

For more information about IGT's cashless solutions, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter , or watch IGT videos on YouTube .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading...Show less

Gaming Innovation Group signs agreement with leading land based operator in LATAM

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to consolidate a strengthening position within the Latin American (LATAM) market, with the announcement that its award winning platform will again power a leading land based operator's online expansion. The partnership is expected to take advantage of the combined benefits that GiG's substantial experience and knowledge can offer, with the operators' already well-established and secured reputation from a successful retail business and strong brand in the region.

GiG's agile and solutions based technology is proving popular for land-based operators with digital aspirations, for established brands and for those looking to move into new markets alike. Its inherent flexibility, significantly reducing development load, will aim to secure a relatively quick time to market for the newly licensed online brand, with operations expected to be launched in November of this year.

Keep reading...Show less

Seattle-based KaJ Labs Commits an Additional $450 Million to Accommodate 2.5T Terra Luna Classic Burn with Lithosphere Blockchain

KaJ Labs, the core developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it will allot an additional $450 million to accommodate and accelerate the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game. That's in addition to the $100M that Lithosphere already allocated for the burn.

The additional funds will facilitate a 20 percent increase in monthly burn quotas in the Finesse Shadow Warriors game in Q1 2023 and through 2023. Individuals will be able to watch the LUNC burn in real-time as it takes place from a dashboard that KaJ Labs will create just for the burn events in Finesse.

Keep reading...Show less

Bluberi Shows How Success Is Made at the Global Gaming Expo October 11 - 13 in Las Vegas

Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced it will showcase its lineup of fun and player-favorite casino slot games October 11 - 13 at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will not only display its product portfolio in booth 2859, but will also unveil a peek behind the curtain on how they are currently creating market-leading content.

"This is the biggest show in our company's history and certainly in my career," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a top game in the market right now with Devil's Lock, but we're even more excited to showcase our upcoming game library and set of fascinating game features. We feel we are a bit different in the industry led by amazing people making amazing products."

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ken Wakashimazu and Makoto Soda Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, October 7th new players including Pepe, Makoto Soda Mitsuru Sano Takeshi Sawada and Ken Wakashimazu wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. New players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature Ken Wakashimazu, Makoto Soda , and other players.

There will be other campaigns including a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and a Dreamball Exchange update. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA


© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA /TV TOKYO/ ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-5-new-players-including-ken-wakashimazu-and-makoto-soda-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301643502.html

Keep reading...Show less

Meet the TRDR Series II: The games console set to revolutionize our relationship with gaming

Harboring world's most intelligent consumer AI in a handheld device, making the future accessible to millions

Meet Scarlet, Tony & Julia: the ONLY AI personalities to have human-like conversation that extends beyond the weather and identifying songs

Keep reading...Show less

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

This global launch includes all regions except Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Macau , and China . Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord .

Game Overview

Keep reading...Show less

