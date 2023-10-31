Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Completes $10.3 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing of approximately $10.3 million, consisting of common shares, warrants and convertible debentures (the "Offering"). All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Pursuant to the Offering, NorthStar has issued 29,528,458 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), one half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.36 per full warrant (each such whole warrant an "A Warrant"), and a further half warrant to acquire Common Shares exercisable at $0.40 per full warrant (each such whole warrant a "B Warrant"), in each case for a period of five years. In addition, the Company has issued three-year, 8% unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $5.2 million, converting into Common Shares at $0.20 per share with interest payable-in-kind. Investors in the Offering include Playtech plc ("Playtech"), a global leader in gambling technology that is a supplier of software and services to, and already a significant investor in, the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are legended and restricted from trading until March 1, 2024.

Proceeds from the Offering will be utilized to fund NorthStar's expansion across Canada and for general working capital purposes.

"This injection of capital will strengthen our balance sheet and fund our continued growth," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "In particular, the Canada-wide re-branding of Spreads.ca into NorthStarBets.com is expected to supplement the strong organic growth we continue to deliver in our initial market."

Pursuant to the terms of the Investor Rights Agreement dated December 19, 2022 between Playtech and the Company (the "Investor Rights Agreement"), as a result of the increase in Playtech's ownership interest in the Company because of the Offering, Playtech now has the right to nominate up to four individuals to the Company's board of directors. Prior to completion of the Offering, Playtech had nominated one individual to the Company's board of directors, Chris McGinnis, Playtech's Chief Financial Officer, and upon completion of the Offering, Playtech has elected to nominate one additional member to the board of directors. Alex Latner, General Counsel of Playtech, has now been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Playtech retains the right to nominate up to two additional directors in the future.

As previously disclosed on September 22, 2023, the participation of Playtech and other insiders in the transaction (the "Related Party Participation") constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Related Party Participation was exempt from the valuation requirements of MI 61-101 under Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101. Minority shareholder approval was obtained to the Related Party Participation by way of written consent pursuant to the decision of the OSC issued on October 26, 2023 and the policies of the TSXV.

Early Warning Disclosure Regarding Playtech

In the Offering, Playtech acquired 28,571,428 Units (comprised of 28,571,428 Common Shares, 14,285,714 A Warrants and 14,285,714 B Warrants) for $0.175 per Unit and a Convertible Debenture with an initial outstanding principal amount of $5.0 million, for aggregate consideration of $10.0 million.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Offering, Playtech beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 24,500,000 Common Shares, 12,250,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.85 per Common Share until March 3, 2028 and 12,250,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.90 per Common Share until March 3, 2028 (together, the "Current Warrants"), representing approximately 15.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 26.10% on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the closing of the Offering, Playtech beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 53,071,428 Common Shares, the Current Warrants, 14,285,714 A Warrants, 14,285,714 B Warrants and a Convertible Debenture with an outstanding principal amount of $5.0 million, representing approximately 27.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 48.42% on a partially diluted basis.

Playtech acquired the securities of the Company as part of its continuing strategic investment in the Company. Playtech intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis and may, from time to time and at any time, and depending on market and other conditions, acquire or dispose of the Company's equity or debt securities or instruments through open market transactions, private placements and other privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise (including through exercising rights provided to Playtech in the Investor Rights Agreement and in the Registration Rights Agreement dated December 19, 2022 between Playtech and the Company), in each case, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other factors and conditions Playtech deems appropriate.

Playtech is a company incorporated under the laws of the Isle of Man with a registered address of Ground Floor, St George's Court, Upper Church Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1EE. Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,300 employees across 19 countries. Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker.

An early warning report will be filed by Playtech under applicable Canadian securities laws and once filed will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting Sandeep Gandhi, Head of Investor Relations, Playtech, at +44 (0)1624 645954 or ir@playtech.com.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStarbets.ca, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Northstarbets.com an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar's registered address is Suite 503 - 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1H2 and its principal place of business is located at 220 King St. West, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1K4, Canada.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023; expected performance of the Company's business; expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions; and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-Looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Corey Goodman
6475302387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185731

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming HoldingsBET:CCTSXV:BETGaming Investing
BET:CC
The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Obtains Regulatory Approval to Proceed with Proposed Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a decision from the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to permit the Company to obtain shareholder approval for its proposed $10.3 million private placement financing with Playtech plc and certain insiders of the Company (the "Transaction") by way of written consent.

As previously disclosed, closing of the Transaction requires shareholder approval pursuant to MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the participation of Playtech, an existing investor in the Company, as well as members of the Company's senior management team. With the waiver obtained from the OSC, the Company is exempt from the requirement to hold a shareholders' meeting to approve the Transaction and will instead seek to obtain written approval from holders of a majority of the common shares (excluding Playtech and management) in accordance with the OSC's decision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStarBets.com site set to go live across the country

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its online casino and sportsbook will soon be available across Canada with the launch of NorthStarBets.com in the coming weeks. Debuting in Ontario in May 2022, the NorthStar Bets gaming platform will go live in every Canadian province and territory.

"We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become a truly national brand. As a Canadian company, we are confident we understand local consumers better than the large international competitors and that we offer a premium experience that best meets their needs," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We expect the Canada-wide launch to be an important catalyst that drives growth in our customer base and revenues for years to come."

"That's a Win"

NorthStar has begun a multi-channel promotional campaign to create awareness of the brand among Canadians. With the tagline "That's a Win," the campaign emphasizes the premium gaming experience delivered by NorthStarBets.com. In addition to national advertising and social media, consumers can expect to see in-market promotions over the next two months built around major events across various regions of the country.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/183441_d15b686b54cb18c8_001.jpg

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/183441_d15b686b54cb18c8_001full.jpg

Premium gaming experience

The NorthStar Bets brand promise is to deliver a premium gaming experience that is differentiated from alternatives in several important respects. Real-time sports news, statistics, analysis and proprietary editorial content is integrated directly in the NorthStar betting environment. Personalized customer service is designed to achieve rapid resolution of any issues. The platform is built on best-of-breed gaming content and technology from leading global providers. Most recently, the Company announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence capabilities that will help tailor the experience to the specific preferences of individual users.

Key strategic milestone

The national launch is expected to significantly expand NorthStar's addressable market and accelerate its growth. The Canadian online sports betting and iGaming market is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2026, and more than 60% of the market is outside Ontario.1 A growing customer base will leverage the Company's investments in highly scalable infrastructure, human resources, proprietary content and marketing. Furthermore, building the brand and customer base across the country will help ensure NorthStar is well positioned as provinces establish their regulatory frameworks.

NorthStarBets.com will be offered through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company2 acquired earlier this year with the purchase of Slapshot Media Inc. as the first step towards national expansion.

NorthStar customers in Ontario will continue to access the platform through the existing NorthStarBets.ca website.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming
NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: financial guidance for 2023, expected performance of the Company's business, expansion into new markets and future growth opportunities and expected benefits of transactions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing readers to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; and the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies. NorthStar believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this communication are provided as of the date hereof and NorthStar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:
NorthStar Gaming
Ben Powell
647 532 3948
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Innovative feature adapts to user preferences to deliver custom bets and convenience

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide customers with the convenience of a daily menu of personalized sports bets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person holding tablet displaying fortnite video game

How to Invest in Gaming (Updated 2023)

New gaming devices coupled with the advancement of existing gadgets have paved the way for the gaming industry to reach new heights in terms of market value.

Gamers are spoiled for choice today as game publishers continue to release titles across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, tablets and consoles.

So how can investors get involved and potentially make a profit in this exciting space? Read on for a look at the digital gaming industry, including what makes it lucrative and what stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors may want to consider.

Keep reading...Show less

Corsair Gaming to Report Q1 2023 Financial Results on May 10

Corsair Gaming® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 results and financial outlook after the NASDAQ close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. PDT conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13737369. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through May 17, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13737369.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NETMARBLE ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRE-DOWNLOAD FOR ITS NEW METAVERSE BOARD GAME META WORLD: MY CITY

Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that pre-download for Meta World : My City a new metaverse board game featuring virtual real estate and building collection, will start on April 18 4 p.m. PDT. Players can pre-download the game by visiting Google Play and App Store starting April 18 4 p.m. PDT ahead of the game's official launch on April 18 8 p.m. PDT .

Source: Netmarble

Special pre-registration events are also currently taking place in anticipation of the game's launch. Players can pre-register and secure special in-game items by visiting official website , Google Play , and App Store .

  • Pre-registration on Google Play or App Store will provide in-game items such as Epic Character Summon Ticket, an Avatar Costume Set, Gold, a Seulgi Character Card, and more.
  • Selected participants who post content about the pre-registration or retweet the official announcement with the hashtag #MetaWorld on Facebook or Twitter will acquire the Epic Character Card (Beatrice), Epic Character Summon Ticket, and Diamonds.

Various events that provide myriads of rewards will be held upon launch. Plenty of rewards like virtual real-estate of Meta World including Arcade Game Center Structure Item will be given to players at the top of the board game ranking. In addition, everyday an Epic Character Summon Ticket will be provided to players who check-in for seven days. Players will also have the chance to earn in-game items like Gold, Diamonds and Champions League Tickets through the Special Fortune Wheel.

Meta World : My City is the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich , which attracted over 200 million players around the world. The game features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual lands and buildings in the metaverse that are based on real world locations like New York City . Netmarble plans to further develop Meta World : My City to be a platform where players will be able to actively interact with each other and enjoy various types of games in the metaverse world. The game will be a part of MBX, a gaming blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX.

Players can access new information and updates on Meta World : My City by subscribing to the official community channels on Discord , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at https://company.netmarble.com/en

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games, comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The King of Fighters Arena .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netmarble-announces-upcoming-pre-download-for-its-new-metaverse-board-game-meta-world-my-city-301796574.html

SOURCE Netmarble

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Moms of The Biggest Gamers Infiltrate Their Children's Livestreams to Surprise Them and Kickstart Conversations about Gut Health

The "Ready Player Mom" activation from Sanofi's Enterogermina and MRM Spain created look-alike avatars for the mothers in gameplay to pull off the surprise

- Sanofi's Enterogermina, the world's leading probiotics brand, found a clever way to help parents teach their children the importance of gut health by having their avatars "crash" their children's livestreams. The campaign "Ready Player Mom" aims to highlight the threats of typical "gamer diets" by tapping mothers of Brazil's most prominent gaming influencers to infiltrate the virtual gaming worlds that have captured their children's attention.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eikonikos to Showcase High Fashion NFT Collection for the Metaverse

Metaverse Company, Eikonikos is excited to announce the upcoming release of their AVRA Collection tomorrow! The AVRA Collection is a wearable NFT collection of 3248 unique pieces of clothing that can be worn by any Eikonikos Metaverse Avatar NFT holder.

AVRA Collection

The Eikonikos team has had a remarkable year, consistently delivering on their promises to the Cardano NFT community. Following the successful launch of Eikonikos Genesis Passports in May 2022 , the groundbreaking project has now become the first Cardano Metaverse to release a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5.

Eikonikos' mint event captivated the Cardano NFT audience, and the team continued to deliver on its commitments. In just six months following the initial release, they distributed a series of NFTs with in-game utility to holders, including hoodies, yachts, pegasus, and PFP collections.

The momentum didn't stop there.In the beginning of 2023, the Eikonikos team unveiled the Sokinoki App, the gateway to their metaverse. More recently, in February, they launched the Beta version of their virtual planet, which includes three different areas of the world map: the Grand Frontier, the Eikodium, and the Iris Sleeping Pod.

Eikonikos has another surprise in store for its users. Following the Beta release, the team introduced the AVRA Collection, an innovative addition to their ecosystem, packed with IRL and in-game utilities. Users will not only benefit from well-being sessions but they will also be eligible to claim Land in AVRA Island, among other things.

The AVRA Collection is the brainchild of renowned fashionista and well-being coach Aiisha Ramadan . It features exclusive, limited-edition clothing inspired by various aspects of life, including chakras, Yin Yang , Kundalini, the Sun, and the Moon. This latest development further establishes Eikonikos as a trailblazer in the Cardano NFT and Metaverse space.

"While creating these designs I was on a silent retreat in Nepal , and in the end we got a symbiotic result of the state of mind and infinite possibilities, cause on the Metaverse you can extend what in real life you couldn't." , Aiisha stated when discussing her inspiration for the collection.

The AVRA collection is just around the corner and its packed with utilities and use cases for holders! The NFT holder will receive a variety of exclusive benefits, namely a land plot in AVRA Island, near the Aiisha Studio and a mystery box containing gear, weapons and part of their initial ADA. Other benefits of purchasing a piece of the AVRA Collection include:

  • Access to the AVRA game, a P2E quest-based game where players can not only earn game coins, and other digital assets, as well as mint their gamer profiles as NFTs;
  • Exclusive access to the AVRA Studio, a space that promotes holistic well-being in the metaverse through Yoga, fitness, mindfulness, therapies, and healing sessions.
  • Land Plot, AVRA NFT buyers will be given virtual land near the AVRA studio.
  • The Access Pass Privileges, allow NFT holders to enter Eikonikos and explore its vast and immersive world.
  • Staking in the Eikonikos Pool, AVRA Collection NFT Holders will be granted the ability to have a stake in the Eikonikos pool
  • AVRA DAO membership, allows community members to participate actively in the strategic decision-making process for the development of the AVRA Studio and the AVRA Community within the Metaverse.

Eikonikos is gearing up for a monumental event at their Eikodium to unveil this collection, marking not only the premiere of Amphitheatre events but also the inauguration of metaverse access through web browsers. Stay tuned to their socials and connect your passports to the Sokinoki app, to fully experience The Other Planet experience!

About Eikonikos
Eikonikos is one of the first and fastest growing major metaverse companies built on the Cardano blockchain disruptively integrating every human touchpoint, where top brands, media and entertainment industries will interact with users and test their new innovations and projects, from ecommerce, gaming, learning, socializing, dating and more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eikonikos-to-showcase-high-fashion-nft-collection-for-the-metaverse-301799164.html

SOURCE Eikonikos

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kindred set to launch proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred has received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Introducing the Kindred platform in New Jersey will provide an enhanced customer experience, better analytics, and improved flexibility. The platform is expected to go live in mid-May.

- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has received final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The approval is an important step towards rolling out the Kindred platform across Kindred's North America footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

North Arrow Minerals Announces Participation in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum

Nextech3D.ai Expands Profit Margins and Slashes Overhead Costs as it Opens Office in Hyderabad India

ARway.ai Signs Deal For AR Wayfinding and Smart Campus Activation With The Prestigious Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

North Arrow Minerals Announces Participation in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5M

Copper Investing

Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

True North Copper – September 2023 Quarterly Report

×