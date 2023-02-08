Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

03 FEBRUARY 2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

07 FEBRUARY 2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.7315


4.7315

12,700,000

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

9.9361


9.9361


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMXLQJ47


12,700,000


4.7315











SUBTOTAL 8. A

12,700,000

4.7315

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights


















SUBTOTAL 8. B 1



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights





















SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

4.7315


4.7315

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

4.7315


4.7315

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

4.7315


4.7315

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

4.7315


4.7315

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited)

4.7315


4.7315

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder


The number and % of voting rights held


The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

07 FEBRUARY 2023

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



