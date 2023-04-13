FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Base MetalsInvesting News

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

The Company raised an aggregate of $378,649.97 pursuant to Tranche One, of which $251,000 was raised on the issuance of 2,510,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") and $127,649.97 was raised on the issuance of 1,418,333 units (" Units "). Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.09 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.15 (" Warrant "). Each FT Unit was issued at a price of $0.10 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.

The Company paid an aggregate $17,020.00 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 213,000 compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") in connection with Tranche One. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.09 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

Proceeds of Tranche One will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Tranche One are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 21, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for and received funding for a C$200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ministry of Northern Development under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP "), the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2022 to February 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Heritage Mining Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Y66" effective March 8, 2023. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets based on trading volume.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

Heritage Mining Announces CFO Transition and Option Grants

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 23, 2022 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") today announced the retirement of Jim Fairbairn as Heritage's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") and the appointment of Rachel Chae as successor, effective immediately. Mr. Fairbairn will remain with the Company as a member of Heritage's board of directors and will replace Wray Carvelas as the chair of the audit committee.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Provides an Overview of the Highly Prospective Gold Discovery at its 100%-Owned Kossou Gold Project in Preparation for its Maiden 8,000+ meter Drill Program

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

rare earth investing

Aeromagnetic Survey And Geochemistry Defines Large Rare Earth Drilling Target At Bruce

Resource Investing

Miitel South Gold Prospect RC Drilling Results

×