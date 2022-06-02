GamingInvesting News

- One in four gamers has destroyed their gear out of rage

- Two out of three get angry when losing and a majority has had a game ruin their mood for the rest of the day

- Opera partners with leading gaming psychiatrist Dr K and Cr1TiKaL to discuss mental health in gaming

- Losing our temper while gaming is not just the stuff of memes but also a pressing issue that many of us struggle with while playing video games. An Opera GX survey found that more than two thirds of gamers (65% UK, 69% US) get angry when they lose, while even more (85% UK, 83% US) become irate if lag, or a poor internet connection ruins their game. And when Gamer Rage strikes, they usually take out their frustrations on the things they truly love most: their gear.

Opera GX presents its first Rage Report on gamer rage

One in five UK gamers (19%) and one in three US gamers (29%) admit to having destroyed their accessories in the past. To highlight these issues, Opera has released a video showcasing the Anger Controller, an imaginary set of super durable gaming peripherals that can withstand even the most extreme rage.

" Anger Controllers are our tongue-in-cheek way of highlighting the very real issue of rage and anger management amongst gamers, which impacts many individuals including those they play with, " said Maciej Kocemba , Head of Opera GX.

Opera GX has teamed up with Dr Alok Kanojia , also known as Dr K.—a Harvard -trained psychiatrist and leading gaming mental health advocate, to present tips that will help gamers keep their anger in check and manage their frustrations associated with gaming. Dr. K. will be joined by Cr1TiKaL in a discussion about gamers' mental wellness that will be streamed on June 6 at 7PM PST in GX Corner inside the Opera GX browser. The tips will then be displayed on Opera GX's website.

The scale of gamers' frustrations is extensive: Most gamers have either struggled with their own anger issues, or felt the wrath of other stressed out players. For example, almost two thirds of respondents (73% UK, 74% US) have had to reflect on their own angry outbursts in the past, while the negative attitudes of other players has made half of respondents (46% UK, 49% US) feel down at times. Moreover, 18% of UK and 32% of US respondents revealed they had been bullied while gaming, while a quarter of UK gamers (25%) and a third of US gamers (38%) said their own aggressive comments had ruined the atmosphere.

Opera GX offers a little oasis of calm for gamers, with no lag and access to all the industry news they need. With unique features like CPU, RAM and Network limiters, GX delivers the best of both gaming and browsing for a zen-like online experience. GX also comes with Twitch and Discord built right into the browser's sidebar, so gamers can always stay connected with the things they love.

For tips from experts on how to effectively manage gamer rage, go to www.opera.com/gx/angercontrol

Opera GX can be downloaded directly from the home page here: https://operagx.gg/GXVdownload . Opera GX is available on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. GX Profiles is available in Opera GX on Windows.

Link to the Anger Controller video: https://operagx.gg/angercontrol

The discussion between Dr. K and Cr1TiKaL on gamers' mental wellness will be streamed in GX Corner inside Opera GX at 7 PM PST on May 6 , 2022and rebroadcast for European gamers on June 7 at 8 PM CEST

About Opera GX
Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX launched its own Discord server which now has more than 400k members.

About Opera
Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamer-rage-is-more-than-memes-opera-gx-presents-its-first-rage-report-with-key-insights-on-us-and-uk-gamers-daily-frustrations-301560462.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WISDOM GAMING APPOINTS STEVE LACROIX AS PRESIDENT

Former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO to Drive Growth & Strategic Planning for Esports Entertainment & Gaming Industry Start-Up

Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports entertainment, today announced that former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO Steve LaCroix joins the company's leadership team as President of Wisdom Gaming. LaCroix steps into this role as an expansion of Wisdom Gaming's partnership that started with LaCroix Sports & Entertainment ("LS&E") last year. LaCroix will be reporting to Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Flyying in with New Software

Experience the newest updates only on Flyy

Flyy the interactive social network that allows you to leave your digital footprint everywhere you go, is now providing users with faster software to enhance their experience within the app. The new software includes an explore page, categorization, and photo development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Swarmio Media Enters North African Market by Partnering with Ooredoo, Tunisia's Largest Telecom Operator

Ooredoo Tunisia to Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its 7.5 million Customers Under the Ooredoo Brand Name 'Ooredoo EZ'

Ooredoo Tunisia is Part of the Ooredoo Group (QA: ORDS), one of the World's Largest Telecom Operators with 121 million customers across 12 countries in the Middle East , Southeast Asia and North Africa

  • Swarmio and Ooredoo Tunisia will split revenues from monthly subscription fees and in-game content transactions that take place inside the 'Ooredoo EZ' platform, using Swarmio's unique store and payment solutions
  • Swarmio's plug and play Ember gaming platform allows telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market
  • Swarmio Store will enable the Tunisian gaming community access to in-game items from multiple game publishers

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'),  a technology company focused on the global deployment of its gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces a signed commercial agreement (the "Agreement") with Ooredoo Tunisia. Under the terms of the Agreement, Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform will be rolled out and marketed to Ooredoo Tunisia's 7.5 million customers under the brand name 'Ooredoo EZ' (pronounced 'EEzEE').

The 'Ooredoo EZ' platform will be offered to Ooredoo customers across Tunisia as a subscription gaming service, providing them with access to competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities and an ultra-low-latency playing experience via Swarmio's patented Latency-optimized Edge Computing (LEC) technology 'Matrix'.

As part of the 'Ooredoo EZ' rollout, Ooredoo Tunisia is also expected to carry out an extensive marketing and awareness campaign which will include TV and billboard advertising, store activations, featured app placements and other initiatives.

Ooredoo Tunisia services over half of Tunisia's entire population of 11.8 million people. According to Newzoo, there are over 5.3 million gamers in the country, and that number is growing at a rate of 6.7% year-on-year. Ooredoo Tunisia is part of the Ooredoo Group (QA: ORDS), a leading global communications company delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services to 121 million customers across 12 countries in the Middle East , Southeast Asia and North Africa .

Importantly, for the first time in Tunisia , a comprehensive collection of high-demand in-game items will be made available for purchase inside the 'Ooredoo EZ' platform via Swarmio's online store (Swarmio Store). Gamers will be able to seamlessly pay for these items inside the platform using Swarmio's Direct Carrier Billing and gamer e-wallet solutions (Swarmio Pay). With credit card penetration in Tunisia reaching only 7% of the population, and a severe lack of available options in the country for gamers to purchase in-game items, unlocking access to these items and enabling gamers to pay for them without a credit card is a first-of-its-kind solution for gamers in this region.

"Every day we're seeing the growing power and potential of gaming and esports and are immensely excited to be partnering with proven specialists, Swarmio Media, to bring dynamic new gaming experiences to our Tunisian customers." said Sunil Mishra , CMO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"We are very excited to kick off our journey in esports supported by the expertise of our partner Swarmio. We are entering into this promising and challenging market with confident steps towards our vision to be the leader in this domain and support the growing ecosystem in the country," said Mansoor Rashid Al Khater , CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

"Deploying our Ember platform to the first customers in North Africa is a valuable milestone for Swarmio that we're exceptionally proud of," commented Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu . "We have built a strong working partnership with Ooredoo Tunisia and look forward to collaborating with them long into the future, as together we unlock incredible gaming access and experiences for customers across the country".

The commercial agreement comes as a result of Swarmio's previously announced collaborative partnership with TM WHOLESALE (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad), which will see Swarmio's Ember platform rolled out across Asia and the MENA region. All revenues generated within the Ember platform through its integrated ecommerce and fintech solutions, Swarmio Store and Swarmio Pay, will be subject to a revenue share agreement between Ooredoo Tunisia, TM WHOLESALE, and Swarmio.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ooredoo Tunisia

Ooredoo Tunisia is a leading global operator offering various services dedicated to both individuals (Mobile, Fixed, data) and businesses through hosting solutions, IoT, cloud and very high speed. As a responsible company rooted in the community. Ooredoo Tunisia is guided by its vision to enrich the digital lives of its customers and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging new technologies to help the community realize its full potential.

About Ooredoo Group

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East , North Africa and Southeast Asia . Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2021 . Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major WHOLESALE opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c0554.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MICHAEL LE, ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR TIKTOKERS, CO-FOUNDS THE FASTEST GROWING CRYPTO GAMING PLATFORM, ALREADY VALUED AT $200MM

Joystick, a next-generation gaming ecosystem that empowers users to become business owners, professional eSports gamers, or content creators in the evolving Web3 world, combines tech, gamefi, education, communities and NFT assets to deliver maximum yield across the metaverse.

Michael Le one of the most popular content creators with over 10 billion views on TikTok, along with tech entrepreneur Robin DeFay announced the launch of a revolutionary gaming and esports platform called Joystick. Joystick leverages metaverse assets in ways that benefit ecosystem users and guilds by giving them the opportunity to keep 100% of the revenue they generate playing games on the blockchain.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Industry Disruptors at Altura Announce Marketplace V2 Coming End of April

Marketplace V2 comes with a reimagined gaming-focused design and a slew of new features such as external collections, multi-chain support, offers and bidding and much more

Altura a next generation NFT gaming platform that empowers game developers to mint, distribute, and transact Smart NFTs has announced that MarketplaceV2 is launching by the end of April.  Altura provides powerful APIs, SDKs, and Smart NFT technology, making it the first gaming NFT platform of its kind. In addition, Altura has announced that if you sign up for the waiting list for the launch of marketplace V2, you will receive a free loot box key on launch day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Illuvium Universe Land Sale Starts 2 June on Gas-Free Protocol, Immutable X

Immutable X the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs, is excited to confirm that Illuvium 's highly anticipated Universe Land Sale will take place on 2 June 2022 . By partnering with Immutable X as its exclusive protocol of choice, Illuvium is delivering the next generation of blockchain gaming: a AAA game with true digital ownership, near-instant and carbon neutral transactions, all completely gas-free on L2.

Illuvium, often touted as the first AAA game on the Ethereum blockchain, is an open-world exploration, monster collector, and autobattler game, releasing on PC and Mac in 2022. Players will explore the open world to hunt and capture Illuvials - powerful creatures who rule the land. These Illuvials can be trained and fused to create the ultimate team in PvE and PvP battles. By building on the Ethereum blockchain, Illuvium is bringing its players a level of true ownership and interoperability of their digital assets never before possible in mainstream gaming.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

