Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment Dr. Kurt Forrester as lead advisor for the technical development of its heavy rare earths separation project. Dr. Forrester is an international renowned chemical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in solvent extraction and other separation technologies across commodities including rare earth elements, base metals and industrial minerals

Aclara CEO, Ramon Barua, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce the incorporation of Dr. Kurt Forrester to Aclara´s vertical integration team as Lead Advisor to our new heavy rare earths separation project. With the recent announcement of Aclara´s vertical integration strategy, the Company is strengthening its technical capabilities to establish the first heavy rare earths separation facility outside of China.

As the world accelerates to sustainable energy sources, we are focused on developing a robust supply chain to provide decarbonization technologies with critical heavy rare earths produced in an environmentally and socially responsible way.

At Aclara, we leverage on the industrial experience and track record of our major shareholder, the Hochschild Group, with a century-long legacy in mining and cement businesses across the Americas. Our recent alliance with CAP S.A., a highly reputed Chilean conglomerate with over seven decades of diversified operations spanning mining, steel, ports, and desalination plants, further enhances Aclara's financial and technical ability to face such important challenge.

The addition of Kurt marks a significant step in fortifying Aclara's capabilities and advancing our vertical integration strategy with great confidence."

Dr. Forrester's Background

Dr. Forrester has more than a decade of hands-on technical leadership experience with the development of primary rare earth projects in Europe and North America.

Most recently he was Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Medallion Resources where he was responsible for the technical development of their proprietary monazite processing technology as well as their REE separation technology based on a novel chromatography method. He is also the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Metallurgist of Innovation Metals Corp. and was responsible for the development of their proprietary solvent extraction platform targeting REE separation.

Previously he has also lead process development for hard rock heavy rare earth element enriched eudialyte for Tasman Metals, including testwork design, program management and process engineering.

He is uniquely skilled in understanding the technical, operational and commercial challenges and demands of the rare earth supply chain.

Aclara´s Vertical Integration Strategy

Aclara Technologies is expected to source high purity mixed rare earths carbonates from Aclara's extraction modules in Chile and Brazil. These carbonates subsequently will be converted into individual rare earths oxides in the separation facility. For this purpose, Aclara Technologies has engaged the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") to develop a production flowsheet specially designed for its premium carbonate, and Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch") to work on the engineering of the proposed separation facility. Under the terms of the agreement, SRC will develop a conceptual Solvent Extraction ("SX") separation process, which will serve as the basis for Hatch to conduct a Class 5-AACE CAPEX and OPEX estimation for the rare earth separation facility. The objective of this conceptual analysis is to design a plant capable of processing Aclara's mixed rare earth carbonates into separated neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide (with a purity of 99.0-99.9% by weight) and dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) oxides (with a purity of 99.5-99.99% by weight). The engineering study is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The following senior engineers from SRC and Hatch are currently advancing the separation engineering study:

  • SRC: Baodong Zhao (PhD, P.Eng) has more than 25 years of experience in the metallurgical engineering and project management, especially in rare earth mineral processing and hydrometallurgy. He was previously an independent metallurgical consultant at REE Metallurgical Consulting and the Vice President of Metallurgy at Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Over the past eight years, Baodong has worked on many rare earth projects by leading and participating in all aspects of laboratory and pilot plant test work, as well as preliminary economic assessments covering sample preparation, mineralogical characterization, beneficiation, hydrometallurgy and rare earth element separation using solvent extraction technology. Baodong is a reviewer for the Canadian Metallurgical Quarterly.
  • HATCH: Rob Fraser has more than 30 years hydrometallurgical experience including operations, design, study management, commissioning, and technology commercialization. He obtained operations experience at Cawse Nickel (HPAL, SX, EW) and within Nyrstar at the Hobart and Cockle Creek Smelters. Major projects have included Voisey´s Bay nickel in Canada, where a hydrometallurgical demonstration plant (POX, SX, EW) was built before the commercial plant was taken to feasibility level and Goro Nickel Project, where he provided metallurgical support at the Yabulu refinery. Rob held roles, from Technical Manager and Deputy Project Manager on the commercial plant feasibility study, through to Lead Process, Module Construction Manager and Process Commissioning Lead on the demonstration plant. Rob is Hatch´s Global Hydrometallurgy Lead.

In parallel, Aclara has started to develop its metals and alloys capabilities through REE Alloys SpA, its recently established joint venture company with CAP S.A. (further details regarding the joint venture can be found in the Company's press release issued on March 13, 2024).

Aclara's goal is to be able to connect all aspects of the production of clean rare earths up to the point where they can be received by a permanent magnet manufacturer. We believe that integrating this approach under one company will results in synergies, reduce costs and expedite time to market.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company currently has two projects under development: the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile, and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings, thus eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara flowsheet.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Carina and Penco projects, the Company intends to identify and evaluate further opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths. This will involve greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's corporate strategy; expectations as to activities conducted in connection with the Carina Module and Penco Module, timelines for completion and the success, effect or outcomes resulting therefrom; the development of a separation facility and the related contracts and studies in relation thereto; the development and success of the Company's vertical integration strategy; plans as to expenditures, investments, and use of capital and financial resources in the near and long term; and the Company's expectations as a result of the appointment of the new lead advisor to the Company´s separation project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario . Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


92,464,826


94.14


5,754,485


5.86


Ramon Barua


92,872,513


94.56


5,346,798


5.44


Paul Adams


94,030,588


95.74


4,188,723


4.26


Eduardo Landin


92,538,800


94.22


5,680,511


5.78


Catharine Farrow


97,933,632


99.71


285,679


0.29


Maria Recart


98,131,039


99.91


88,272


0.09


Sanjay Sarma


97,905,072


99.68


314,239


0.32


Nicolás Hochschild


92,593,016


94.27


5,626,295


5.73


Joao Miranda


95,554,235


97.29


2,665,076


2.71


Jorge Born


92,589,487


94.27


5,629,824


5.73


2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


104,188,072


99.98


17,837


0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil , Chile , and Peru .

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c3133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Aclara Awards the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study Contract To Hatch

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study (the "Carina PFS" or "PFS") contract to Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy. Hatch has over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors with a presence in over 17 countries and is ranked as a top 20 International Design Firm according to the Engineering News-Record rankings

The Carina PFS will be an internal study focused on identifying the optimal project configuration to serve as a basis for the upcoming Feasibility Study. The PFS is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025 and will immediately be followed by the Feasibility Study phase which is expected to be complete by the second half of 2026. The Feasibility Study will be developed and made public in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Guidelines associated with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, encompassing a 10-principle-framework guiding responsible businesses around areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and links these actions to the objectives of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals

  • United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 24,000 companies participating in 160 countries.
  • Aclara commits to incorporating the principles of the Global Compact into the Company's strategy, culture, and operations, and to participating in collaborative projects that promote the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

"At Aclara, we believe that sustainable development is the path to the future. Our work ethic, along with the innovation we apply to promote a greener world, and the close collaboration with our communities reflect this commitment. We are a driving force for global decarbonization for building a better world. Today, we join the United Nations Global Compact to accelerate the pace towards sustainable development together," said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company of the initial payment of approximately US$9.7 million in connection with such acquisition. The acquisition is made pursuant to the terms of the previously announced investment agreement entered into between CAP and Aclara on March 13, 2024 (the "Investment Agreement"). Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, payments are to be made in three tranches, of which the remaining two tranches in the amounts of US$12.5 million and US$6.9 million are to be made in January of 2025 and 2026, respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

Aclara Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of José Augusto Palma as Executive Vice President of the Company effective June 1, 2024

José Augusto will be a key member of the Company's leadership team and will be closely involved in all activities of strategic significance to the Company, including leading the development of relationships with public and private stakeholders and business partners, overseeing the permitting strategy, management of complex strategic issues and the development of corporate strategy and governance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Appia ") (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced that Stephen Burega, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23 rd 2024.

DATE : May 23 rd , 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with 15997356 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") to option up to a 100% working interest in the Company's Elliot Lake Uranium Project ("Elliot Lake") located in Elliot Lake Ontario (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the parties entering into a Definitive Agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the Transaction. The Purchaser can earn a 51% interest in Elliot Lake by paying $25 million (the "Initial Cash Consideration") to Appia by October 31, 2024 (the "Closing Date of Stage One"). The Transaction is conditional upon the Purchaser providing a financing commitment to Appia on or before July 9, 2024, failing which Appia can terminate the Transaction. The Purchaser has the right to assign the MOU to another private or public company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. A total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), characteristic of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits identified at other PCH target zones.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising, and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed by SGS Canada. Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the Target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AU$100 notes spread across a table.

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

In a bid aimed at fortifying Australia's position as a global leader in critical minerals and renewable energy, the Albanese government has announced a 10 year, AU$566.1 million investment into critical minerals exploration.

“There is no nation on earth better placed than Australia to achieve our goal of moving toward a clean energy future,” remarked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This investment highlights my Government’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable future for all Australians. By investing significantly in geoscience, we can boost our progress towards net zero,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

