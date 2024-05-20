Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and cargo simultaneously. Deliveries of Cessna SkyCourier passenger units with the Combi option included are slated to begin later this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517359280/en/

Textron Aviation | Cessna SkyCourier (Photo: Business Wire)

Textron Aviation | Cessna SkyCourier (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

"This newly certified combi kit adds to the growing list of options for the versatile Cessna SkyCourier," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. "The Combi will allow operators to use the aircraft for an even broader range of missions globally and quickly change configurations to best serve their needs."

With the ability to be operated by a single pilot and a generous payload capacity, the Cessna SkyCourier is the ultimate solution for air freight, passenger and special mission needs. This additional option for the aircraft builds on the available gravel kit to pave the way for further use in global markets by a variety of customers, including government agencies, law enforcement and militaries, corporations and humanitarian organizations. The aircraft is highly adaptable and can easily adjust configurations to effectively complete virtually any mission, supporting a significant return on investment.

About the Cessna SkyCourier

The Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine, high-wing turboprop offers a combination of performance and lower operating costs for air freight, commuter and special mission operators. It's available in both Freighter and Passenger variants, as well with a Combi configuration or gravel kit for maximum flexibility. The 19-passenger variant includes separate crew and passenger doors for smooth boarding, a large baggage compartment as well as large cabin windows for natural light and views. The Freighter variant features a large door and a flat floor cabin that is sized to handle up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability. Both variants offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty and reliable 110-inch aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling tremendous loads. The SkyCourier features Garmin G1000 NXi avionics and has a maximum cruise speed of more than 200 ktas. The SkyCourier has a 900 nautical-mile maximum range.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com .

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media:
Lauren Loughran
+1.316.213.1325
Lloughran@txtav.com
txtav.com

Textron Inc.TXTNYSE:TXT
The Conversation (0)
