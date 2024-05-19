Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 25 Limited

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise it has been issued with a Title V Air Permit for the construction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana, USA (Project) via subsidiary Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC (E25LA).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Permit has been issued for the proposed Project site in relation to which the Company recently announced commercial agreement with Veolia North America (Veolia)1.
  • E25LA HPMSM Facility Title V Permit (the air permit) granted for the proposed construction and operation of E25’s HPMSM refinery in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.
  • The air permit is a key requirement to commence facility construction at the Veolia site.

As part of the process, E25 completed a detailed assessment of expected emissions from the HPMSM refinery and provided this information along with supporting documentation to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ).

The E25 HPMSM refinery has been defined as a "minor source" for New Source Review2, federal hazardous air pollutant (HAP), Louisiana toxic air pollutant, or Title V (Part 70) purposes. Any source, including a temporary source, which emits or has the potential to emit any air contaminant (defined as particulate matter, dust, fumes, gas, mist, smoke, or vapour, or any combination thereof produced by the process(es) other than natural) requires an air permit.

LDEQ issued the draft Air Permit to E25 in early February 2024 and the final stage of the permitting process, prior to issuance, was a statutory public consultation period. This included a public meeting held in the local community on 18th April 2024 where feedback was supportive of the Project and the permit has now been issued.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said: “Receipt of the air permit is a critical milestone in achieving our goal of financing and constructing the first USA-based HPMSM facility in Louisiana, USA to supply critical battery raw materials to our partners General Motors LLC and Stellantis NV. Crossing this important threshold is a testament to the efforts of all involved and moves the Project closer to a final investment decision and commencement of Project execution.”

Figure 1. Proposed construction site for the Louisiana HPMSM facility close located with the Veolia North America acid plant.

About the E25 Process

Element 25 has developed an innovative, advanced processing flowsheet to convert Butcherbird manganese concentrate into high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM), a critical raw material for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. The proprietary flowsheet reduces energy consumption, virtually eliminates waste and delivers the lowest carbon intensity HPMSM globally based on public available information3.

The process offers a pathway to the delivery of expanding volumes of ethically sources, traceable, transparent HPMSM supply to US markets. Element 25 is developing a first of its kind processing facility in Louisiana to produce up to 135Kt per annum of HPMSM for US electric vehicle (EV) supply chains4.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×