Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

Far East Capital analyst Warwick Grigor breaks down a compelling narrative of why Brightstar Resources ‘stands out from the pack.’
While most operators in the Western Australian goldfields wait patiently by filling up their plants with their own ore, and getting it relegated to the back of the queue, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) refused to be part of the waiting game.
According to a report by Warwick Grigor of Far East Capital, Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies benefitting from consolidation by being an agitator.
The company started its consolidation story in December 2022 with a merger with Kingwest Resources, allowing it to commence mining 30,000 tons of ore at 6 grams/ton from the Selkirk open pit mine at the Menzies gold project.
In 2024, Brightstar made a takeover offer of Linden Gold Alliance, a company that operates the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which currently produces 13,000 ounces.
ROM loader placing Second Fortune gold ore into road train in April 2024.
“It is always more complicated when a company is operating multiple mines and mills, which is what Brightstar is planning; more complicated but possible if you have good operational management. Share price performance is going to depend upon how completely the company delivers on its plans,” Warwick wrote.
Highlights of the report:
Brightstar announced a merger with Linden Gold Alliance Limited, a private company operating the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which has produced 13,000 oz FY24 YTD. The bid values Linden at $23.7 million.
The company’s latest game plan involves the development of two mining hubs, Laverton and Menzies, with the sequential development of three open pits and four underground gold mines. The total pre-production cost will be $34 million. Peak gold production will be 91,000 oz in 2026 and 98,000 oz in 2027. The Laverton mill can be refurbished to a 500,000 tpa capacity for just under $20 million, but with some softer rock blending it could get up to 600,000 to 700,000 tpa. Once the mill is up and running again it will be in a good position to accept third-party ore, but more likely it will prefer to acquire ore positions of 50,000 to 100,000 oz that may become available.
With Brightstar, the share price will move less on speculation and more on delivery. The share price is still at modest levels now, and firmly in an uptrend. Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies talking about being beneficiaries of consolidation by being the agitator. Initially, it is already having its ore being toll treated in the Gwalia mill. The next step will be the recommissioning of its Laverton mill.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.
The company has also signed an agreement to acquire Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources to be added after the successful completion of the Linden Gold Alliance acquisition.
Company Highlights
Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
Internal rate of return of 79 percent
Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
In March 2024, the company entered into a bid implementation agreement (BIA) to acquire all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
Post completion of the acquisition, Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects will grow to 1.45 Moz gold. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
Net present value of AU$99 million
Internal rate of return of 736 percent
Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
A tailings storage dam
An on-site process water pond
An operational 60-person accommodation camp
An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX: HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX: CAI).
The gold price has hit record levels in 2024, leaving investors wondering just how high it can go.
During a recent webinar presented by the Mining Network, host Simon Catt, asset management director at Arlington Group, was joined by a group of industry veterans who gave their thoughts on where gold and silver may be going.
The group was comprised of Eric Sprott, founder of Sprott Securities and Sprott Asset Management; Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde; Ned Naylor-Leyland, gold and silver fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management; Luke Gromen, founder of macroeconomic research firm Forest for the Trees; and Michael Oliver, founder and CEO of technical research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.
Read on for an overview about what they said about the future of the yellow and white metals.
Historic precedent for gold price gains
2023 saw the gold price trading between support and resistance as investors kept to the sidelines and favored the high yields and safety of the bond market and interest-bearing assets.
This year, markets are on edge due a slew of factors, including a volatile macroeconomic situation, spiking sovereign debt, grinding conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and an upcoming election in the US that is all but guaranteed to create deeper divisions within the world’s largest economy.
Oliver sees a situation starting to play out that is reminiscent of the gold bull markets that ran from 1979 to 1980 and 2010 to 2011. “I think we have the most interesting set of dynamics for this year that we’ve ever seen in markets compressed into a short-term period of time,” he said during the panel.
Like today, these were periods of high volatility. The end of the 1970s brought staggering growth in inflation, and central banks responded with skyrocketing interest rates; meanwhile, 2010 saw interest rates fall to near 0 percent on the back of a recession caused by an imploding housing market in the US.
In both cases, investors looked to hedge their portfolios with gold and drove the price to new highs.
What came after? Oliver said that both gold and silver prices saw huge gains. “During those times not only did gold and silver go vertical, but silver outpaced gold by double and triple," he noted.
He believes a similar situation is setting up in 2024 with instability in the financial system, geopolitical uncertainty and a reverberating sense of nervousness in the markets.
Lassonde also looked back to the 1970s, recalling an inflationary environment that bears similarities to today. He pointed to increasing US debt, with a US$2 trillion per year deficit and policies that are injecting more cash into the market.
“They’re printing money, and when you’re printing money, you’re going to create inflation and it’s going to be very, very sticky,” he told listeners during the online event.
De-dollarization boosting global gold demand
Gromen intimated that America's high debt load is reducing confidence in the US dollar as a global reserve currency and causing a reduction in foreign holdings. Instead, central banks are moving to gold as a means to diversify.
He pointed to China, which has been making bulk purchases of gold as a matter of national security as it attempts to limit its use of the US dollar and deals with a global distrust of the yuan for trading commodities like oil.
“Yuan oil demand is turning gold back into an oil currency, and on an annual dollar production basis the oil market is 12 to 15 times the size of the physical gold market,” Gromen said.
This sentiment was echoed by Lassonde when he spoke about the future of the greenback, noting that gold isn’t needed when the dollar performs its function as a reserve currency.
“But when it doesn’t, that’s when gold usually shines,” he said.
Lassonde also suggested that actions from the US have effectively weaponized the dollar.
Against that backdrop, some countries, like those in the BRICS bloc, have become frustrated with the US and are pursuing their own system. Lassonde sees this manifesting in strong central bank buying of gold, noting that more than 1,200 metric tons were accumulated in 2023, representing over a third of the 3,400 metric tons produced.
He also pointed to another entity in the over-the-counter market that has been driving the gold price, but said he doesn’t think it’s central banks. Simply calling it a "whale," Lassonde said he's seen moves in the market where calls have been bought at higher prices. “Is it Chinese interests that are doing this? I don’t know. Nobody knows. I’ve asked around, nobody knows, but it is a very interesting time in the gold space right now,” he said.
Is silver due to follow gold higher?
While there has been a lot of media attention surrounding gold as price records continue to be set, silver too has benefited, and may be poised for an even greater surge. As a monetary metal, silver is influenced by the same macroeconomic and geopolitical variables as gold, but it has an additional industrial component that is spiking demand.
While Gromen still sees silver as a monetary metal for the masses, he doesn’t see it being useful to central banks that are looking to deleverage their debt. He said if that happened it would drive the price of the white metal in ways that would ultimately collapse the economy, likening it to oil and copper.
“If you take oil up from US$80 a barrel to US$400, the global bond market is going to collapse, and the bottom half of the global population is going to starve. If you did so with corn, if you did so with wheat, if you did so with copper — same sort of dynamic. Those are very useful commodities,” Gromen said.
While bullish on silver, Sprott believes the market is manipulated and the price is suppressed.
“I look at what happened on the last day of March, and the price of silver looked like it wanted to go when it was being suppressed … I’m assuming that the guys who are short the 800 million ounces of silver on the COMEX didn’t want the price to explode for quarter end, which of course is very important to banking institutions. Needless to say, from that day on silver has basically gone straight up,” Sprott said. Silver surged above US$30 per ounce on May 17.
Sprott said that according to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is outstripping supply by 200 million ounces. A considerable portion of that demand is silver destined for India, which purchased 76 million ounces in February, representing nearly all the production of silver for the month, and another 32 million ounces in March.
In addition to Indian demand, Sprott spoke about how there is a push in China to invest in silver. “China has come out in advertisements on TV suggesting their citizens should buy silver rather than gold. Now, that is a rather dramatic thing when you’re thinking that 1.4 billion people over there are all buying silver when there is already a shortage,” he said.
Naylor-Leyland also touched on the theme of silver market tightness during the webinar, saying the market imbalance is favoring a rise in price based solely on industrial demand for the white metal.
He also suggested that a positive shift in investment could send the silver price soaring. “I think that the market at some point will have to understand that the silver is going to come from somewhere, and then I see that as the best, most obvious way that investors can benefit from a big rewriting of the mining equity space,” he said.
How high can gold and silver prices go?
Overall, the panelists see variables aligning to support a surge in prices for monetary metals.
Lassonde believes one possible outcome is the ratio between gold and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) becoming 1:1. Citing historical events to support this claim, he noted that it’s happened twice over the past 120 years.
The first instance was after the Great Depression, when the Dow lost 90 percent of its value between 1929 and 1934, going from 380 points to 36, matching the price of gold at the time.
The second was from 1979 to 1980. Lassonde explained that after it peaked at over 1,000 points in 1966, the Dow retreated to around 600 points by the mid-1970s. This came alongside the end of the gold standard in 1971, and the price of gold moved higher. By 1980, the Dow had recovered to 819 points and gold had soared to US$800 per ounce.
“Do I believe it’s going to go back to 1:1? Maybe, but maybe at that point the Dow is not 37,000, it may be half of that. Okay, so if you say it goes back to 2:1 and the Dow stays where it is, that’s still close to US$19,000 gold. And if the Dow goes back down to 20,000 and it goes to 1:1, you’re still looking at US$20,000 gold,” he commented.
Lassonde noted that the gap between the last two times for gold to reach parity with the Dow was 46 years, which he thinks would be a reasonable timeframe again — it could then occur in 2026 or 2027. On a more immediate timeline, he said the gold price could easily reach US$3,200 within the next 12 months.
He's also predicting that the gold-silver ratio will go to 70:1, taking silver to US$40 over the next 18 months.
Though Lassonde’s predictions may seem high, he wasn’t alone on the panel. Pointing to previous shifts from bear to bull markets, Oliver suggested a seven to eightfold price movement isn't out of line, which would lead to US$8,000 gold. He also suggested that silver could potentially rise to above US$200 in those circumstances.
Gromen anticipates similar gains, calling for a near-term gold price of US$3,000. He thinks it will move quickly and will rise more significantly in the longer term, basing his call on the gold price as a percent of US foreign-held treasuries.
From 1970 to 1989, the percentage was never less than 20 and averaged 40 percent; however, when the global economy was concerned about the US dollar in the late 1970s, it grew to 135 percent. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, it declined to 5 percent and today it’s at 7 percent. Gromen said the low ratio, along with the debt crisis, suggests a three time price move to get to the historical low of 20 percent and six times to 40 percent.
“US$7,500 on the low end, and in a real dollar crisis you could go 100 percent, right? So you’d have to go up 10 times, 15 times," he explained, adding that his base case is US$7,000 to US$10,000 at the end of the cycle.
For his part, Naylor-Leyland opted not to provide a price prediction for gold, instead suggesting it is more about what happens with the US dollar and treasuries, and that gold is more useful when it comes to measuring the strength of local currencies. However, he did note that he could see pullbacks in the next 12 months.
When it comes to silver, Naylor-Leyland said he sees a narrowing gap in the gold-silver ratio. He predicts it will drop below 70:1, allowing the silver price to climb above the US$30 level.
Investor takeaway
While gold price predictions of US$7,500, US$10,000 or even US$20,000 might seem like wild theories, it's important to recognize that they are coming from respected industry veterans.
When asked for his opinion, Sprott said he could see them all playing out. However, he emphasized that investors can make money without gold making the incredible gains suggested by Lassonde, Oliver and Gromen.
“For people to profit immensely from where we are, I mean if it just went to US$3,000 I’m sure the gold stocks would probably go up 100 percent. So that’s probably more what I’d like to leave on the table — that you don’t need to go to any of those levels to be a very successful investor in the precious metals area,” he said.
Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce a private placement financing consisting of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.
Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FTWarrant"). Each FT Warrant will the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing.
The Unit Warrants and FT Warrants are subject to acceleration of the 24 month expiry date in the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange of $0.20 or greater for a period of five consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering and upon the Company giving 30 days' notice of acceleration.
The Units and FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
There is an offering document related to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.trojangold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before subscribing for any securities issued in connection with the Offering.
The proceeds from the FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company to fulfill the cost requirements relating to the proposed exploration program of the Helmo South Property, as well as to conduct exploration at the Paulpic/Adair-Wascanna Properties and the Watershed Property. The proceeds from the Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used for general working capital and may also be used to fund further exploration.
Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII), on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol TRJGF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol KC1.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the terms and timing of the private placement described in this press release and the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from such private placement.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will receive all necessary approvals required in order to complete the issuance of the securities pursuant to the private placement described in in this press release; that there will be sufficient interest from potential investors in order to complete the private placement on the terms as described herein or at all; and that the Company will have the necessary resources to be able to use the funds raised in the private placement for exploration expenses as anticipated.
However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the potential that the Company will not be able to proceed with the issuance of securities on the terms described in this press release or at all; the risk that the Company will not have the ability to conduct exploration activities on its current mineral properties as anticipated; and other risks (including but not limited to risks faced by issuers in the mining industry generally) as described in the Company's public disclosure record at www.sedarplus.ca.
Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 7, 2024 . The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the meeting has been mailed to shareholders and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
The proposed slate of director nominees will consist of six individuals: Ron Hochstein , Richard P. Clark , Anu Dhir, David Field , Alessandro Bitelli and Martino De Ciccio . If elected, Ron Hochstein will be proposed as the Chair of the Board replacing Peter Mitchell who is not standing for re-election. In addition, Sasha Bukacheva and Hugh Stuart will not be standing for re-election as directors. With the successful transition of the previously announced new management team complete, Hugh Stuart , Kevin Ross , and Adam Spencer will be stepping down from their executive positions over the coming weeks.
Ron Hochstein , proposed Chair of the Board commented: "I would like to thank Peter Mitchell for his contributions and leadership during his time as Chair of the Board. I would also like to thank Sasha and Hugh for their contributions to the board during their tenure as directors. I also extend my gratitude to Hugh, Kevin, and Adam for their assistance during this transition phase for the Company as well as their significant contributions to the success of Montage over the years."
Shareholders as of the record date of April 26, 2024 , will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, which must be received by Endeavor Trust by 10:00 a.m. , Vancouver Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998 /oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards an investment decision, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering; the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; expectations with respect AISC of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; and expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, unexpected changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's 2023 AIF under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This press release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including cash costs and AISC (or "all-in sustaining costs") per payable ounce of gold sold and per tonne processed and mining, processing and operating costs reported on a unit basis. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company discloses "cash costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" and other unit costs because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, do not fully illustrate the ability of mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities. The measures cash costs and all-in sustaining costs and unit costs are considered to be key indicators of a project's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS. Readers should also refer to our management's discussion and analysis, available under our corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures.
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated investors for a strategic placement (Placement) to raise A$3,000,000 (before costs) via the issue of 150,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.02 per Placement Share. For every three Placement Shares subscribed for, one free-attaching option will be issued with an exercise price of $0.027 per option and an expiry date that is 15 months after the date of issue (Placement Options).
Strategic A$3 million placement mostly supported by major shareholders to be issued under the Company's existing available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
In addition, funds being received from exercise of listed options (IPTOB) into shares.
Anticipated Research and Development Rebate of $395,000 due shortly.
Major shareholders strongly supported the placement, an endorsement of the Company's future strategic plans.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones, said, “We are now very well-funded to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study on our unique Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project located here in Western Australia by the end of this year. We have deliberately placed most of the shares to our major shareholders which is a strong endorsement of our plan to move forward as quickly as possible with Lake Hope and we thank them for their support.
We would also like to thank those new shareholders who have recently exercised our listed IPTOB 2 cent per share options I would like to encourage other holders of IPTOB to consider doing the same before the expiry date of June 2nd. As well as the Lake Hope project we will also be able to progress our Arkun battery and strategic metals project for which we recently received up to $180,000 in co-funding from the WA Governments Exploration Incentive Scheme for drilling of our exciting Caligula copper target”.
The proposed use of funds of the placement funds is as follows:
Notes: The above table is a statement of the Company’s intentions as at the date of this Announcement. As with any budget, the allocation of funds set out in the above table may change depending on a number of factors, including development of new opportunities, market factors and general business and economic conditions. As such, actual expenditure levels may differ significantly from the above estimates.
Evolution Capital and Barclay Pearce Capital acted as the Joint Lead Managers to the Placement (Broker) and will be issued a cumulative total of 15,000,000 options exercisable at A$0.027 each with an expiry date 15 months after the date of issue (Broker Options). The Broker Options will be split equally between the Joint Lead Managers.
In addition to the Broker Options, the Brokers will receive a Management fee of 2% of Proceeds from the Offer and a Selling Fee of 4% of Proceeds from the Offer excluding the Chairman’s List.
The Placement Shares, Placement Options and Broker Options will be issued under the Company’s existing available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The issue price of the Placement Shares represents a 5.6% discount to the volume weighted average price for the 15 days immediately before 15 May 2024 being $0.0211.
All Placement Shares and Shares issued upon exercise of the Placement Options and Broker Options will rank equally with the Company’s existing Shares on issue.
Provided all the requirements under the ASX Listing Rules have been met, the Company intends to seek quotation of the Placement Options and Broker Options, and to issue the Placement Options and Broker Options under a prospectus.
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Feneck, partner and portfolio manager at Feneck Consulting, shared his thoughts on gold, silver, copper and uranium, outlining his outlook for these commodities and stocks he's currently watching.
Starting with gold, he said he thinks it's proven itself as a safe-haven asset, with more "smart money" now getting involved. At the same time, he sees gold-mining companies starting to put on positive performances.
"We're off to the races in gold producers in terms of doing well at the earnings level, and that gets the attention of big money ... (and) that's what's needed to generate more interest in the space," Feneck said.
In terms of silver, he's encouraged to see it getting close to the crucial US$30 per ounce level after last year's rangebound trading. Moving forward, it's possible US$25 to US$26 may become support instead of resistance.
Precious metals stocks on his radar at the moment include Newmont Mining (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Dakota Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:DC), Golden Cariboo Resources (CSE:GCC,OTC Pink:GCCFF), PTX Metals (CSE:PTX,OTCQB:PANXF), Guanajuato Silver Company (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQB:AGXPF).
Copper prices have also rising in 2024, and Feneck is looking at small- and mid-cap companies that haven't moved yet. Among those are NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) and Vortex Metals (TSXV:VMS,OTCQB:VMSSF).
Moving over to uranium, Feneck remains bullish and is interested in juniors. He mentioned F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) and Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF) as companies on his list.
Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on the resource sector and the companies he's eyeing.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel–copper–cobalt and gold.
Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 240,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, Canada.
Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon Nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.
ALX is planning a 2024 summer exploration program at its Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Quebec, a joint venture with Forrestania Resources Ltd., which includes a prospecting and geological mapping program to locate pegmatite bodies in the field as a follow-up to ALX's 2023 exploration activities.
ALX also holds interests in several uranium exploration properties in Northern Saskatchewan, including the Gibbons Creek uranium project comprising eight claims covering 13,864 hectares. The company has completed its 2024 winter drilling program that consisted of five holes totaling 905.4 meters. Four of the five holes have uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on the drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals. Analytical results are pending.
“Walking Mag” survey technique at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in 2023
ALX has a 20 percent interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project in which Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) owns 80 percent. Denison has funded approximately $7 million in exploration to date. The property is subject to certain royalties held by underlying vendors. The 2023 Hook-Carter airborne Z-Axis Tipper electromagnetic survey successfully outlined historical conductors present at Hook-Carter and resolved new conductors in deeper terrain that were not identified by previous geophysical surveys.
Along with ALX’s rich portfolio of diverse assets in world-renowned jurisdictions, identifying undervalued and underexplored assets is the company’s strong suit. As early adopters of new methods of exploration, the company embodies innovation with its willingness to utilize new geochemical and geophysical technologies. This includes artificial intelligence recognition methods and other emerging science-focused exploration tools.
ALX has a world-class management team led by chairman and CEO Warren Stanyer who has more than 27 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium exploration in Saskatchewan.
Company Highlights
Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario.
Acts as a prospect generator to explore and develop mineral properties for option.
In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.
Owns and gold exploration properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.
Acquired by staking in 2021 the 100 percent-owned Sabre, McKenzie Lake and Javelin uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan, Canada with no underlying royalties.
ALX Resources recently completed a drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium project in the Northern Athabasca Basin, comprising approximately 905.4 meters, at the site of untested geochemical anomalies.
Acquired the Hydra Lithium Project in a world-class lithium exploration district in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. The project consists of 306 mineral claims in eight sub-projects totalling 29,262 hectares (72,306 acres).
ALX Resources acquired by staking the 31,808-hectare (78,598 acres) Anchor Lithium Project within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada.
ALX Resources purchased the Reindeer Lithium project and staked the Crystal Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, each of which ALX believes to be underexplored for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the modern era.
Key Projects
Hydra Lithium Project
ALX Resources owns a 50 percent interest in the Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The remaining 50 percent interest is owned by Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS). The project comprises eight sub-projects totaling 29,262 hectares. Hydra’s sub-projects include Volta (4,751 hectares), Echo (5,566 hectares), Nike (2,462 hectares), Sprite (3,437 hectares), Cobra (4,249 hectares), Viper (1,280 hectares), Python East (3,218 hectares) and Python West (4,298 hectares), Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites.
2024 Summer Exploration Program
Planning for 2024 summer exploration at the Hydra lithium project is underway which includes a prospecting and geological mapping program, designed to locate pegmatite bodies in the field as a follow-up to ALX's 2023 exploration activities at Hydra which highlights the following:
Python West: 30 samples collected with sample #F435054 taken from a pegmatite boulder returned 278 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 575 ppm cesium and 865 ppm rubidium. Positive geochemical ratios were calculated and are interpreted as pathfinders for LCT pegmatites: K/Rb (17.1), K/Cs (26) and Nb/Ta (2.1);
Python East: 15 samples collected and sample #F435156 taken from a pegmatite boulder returned 387 ppm lithium, 24.5 ppm cesium and 326 ppm rubidium;
Sprite: 27 samples collected. Two samples collected from granitic and paragneiss outcrops samples returned lithium and rubidium values over 100 ppm;
Volta: 21 samples collected. Biotite crystals were described in one outcrop sample that also showed orange luminescence under ultraviolet light that may suggest a fertile environment for LCT pegmatites. Follow-up in 2024 is planned.
Echo: 1 sample collected. Prospecting in 2023 was impeded by fires, weather conditions and schedule constraints. Follow-up on first-priority targets detected by remote sensing is planned for 2024.
Cobra: 10 samples collected. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
Nike: 2 samples were collected. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
Viper: No samples were collected. An airborne reconnaissance survey was carried out. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
2023 Pegmatite sample from Python West
Gibbons Creek Uranium Project
ALX Resources completed a diamond drilling program in the winter of 2022 in the Northern Athabasca Basin, near Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The program comprised three holes, completed for a total of approximately 1,240 meters, atop two previously untested anomalies.
Drill hole GC22-01, along the southwestern portion of the Zinger Conductor, intersected high in the sandstone column, mineral alteration including pyrite, siderite, and bleaching, and low angle to core axis fracture zones that suggest a steep-dipping structure may project to the sub-Athabasca unconformity at an approximate downhole depth of 345 meters.
Drill hole GC22-02 tested the northeast section of the Zinger trend. It revealed discrete elevated gamma probe peaks that occur between 293.7 and 300.9 meters. Geochemical analysis of the samples collected over these horizons will help to determine the significance of these peaks.
ALX has completed its 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek which aimed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 905.4 meters were completed with four of the five holes intersecting uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 meters apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 through a high-resolution magnetic survey and a soil gas hydrocarbon survey.
Close-up of uranium mineralization in core sample from hole GC24-04 - peak radioactivity (8,662 cps) at 107.87 meters.
Hook Carter Project
The Hook-Carter project consists of eleven claims covering 25,115 hectares in the southwest corner of the Athabasca Basin. The project has excellent potential to host economic uranium deposits. Hook-Carter is interpreted to host the northeastern strike extension of the Patterson Lake Corridor, which hosts Nexgen Energy's Arrow uranium deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and Purepoint Uranium’s Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon zones, which are in a joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. Hook-Carter also overlies the interpreted strike extension of the Carter and Derksen corridors, each highly prospective, under-explored corridor in which significant uranium mineralization may exist.
The 2023 ZTEM survey successfully outlined historical conductors at Hook-Carter and resolved new conductors in deeper terrain that were not identified by previous geophysical surveys.
Management Team
Warren Stanyer - Chairman and CEO
Warren Stanyer has over 27 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Stanyer began his career with Pioneer Metals, a diverse explorer for gold, base metals, and uranium, with properties in New Mexico, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. After gaining over a decade of experience, Stanyer accepted the role of president and CEO of Northern Continental Resources, a junior exploration company focused on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. He steered the successful sale of the company in 2009 to Hathor Exploration, in competition with Denison Mines.
Stanyer became chairman of Guyana Frontier Mining in December 2010; and, during his tenure, served as president and CEO. As a director of Alpha Minerals, a predecessor company of ALX, and following the Patterson Lake uranium discovery in 2012, Stanyer served as chairman of the special committee in 2013 during the acquisition of the company by Fission Uranium, subsequently serving as a director of Fission until 2014. Stanyer serves as president, CEO, and director of Nevada Sunrise Gold, a junior exploration company focused on gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium in Nevada. He is also a director of New Moon Minerals, a private mineral exploration company.
Patrick Groening - CFO and Director
Patrick Groening’s previous roles with public companies include more than nine combined years serving as CFO for both Strathmore Minerals and Fission Energy. He filled the same role for Jalna Minerals, Sernova, and Papuan Precious Metals, and performed dual roles of CFO and corporate secretary For Wolf Capital and Pacific Asia China Energy.
David Miller - Director
David Miller is a businessman, professional economic geologist, and has served as an elected member of the Wyoming Legislature. Miller was CEO of Strathmore Minerals prior to its merger with Energy Fuels in 2013.
Jean-Jacques Gautrot - Director
Jean-Jacques Gautrot of Paris, France, is a former chairman of the World Nuclear Association and serves as an ambassador of the WNA to promote the nuclear industry worldwide. He has had a productive career in the nuclear energy business.
Howard Haugom - Director
Howard Haugom is co-owner of Quilts Etc., a national linen retail chain and a partner at Burkehill Capital Corp., a Vancouver-based private equity firm. He has taught at Simon Fraser University in B.C., worked for both the private and public sectors as an economist, and has been a consultant to the gold resource sector.
Charles Roy - Chairman, Technical Committee
Charles Roy brings a rare depth of experience and success in uranium exploration from a professional career largely with the world’s leading uranium mining company, Cameco Corporation. Roy was involved in the discovery of seven uranium deposits.
Jody Dahrouge, - Technical Advisor
Jody Dahrouge is a professional geologist with 25 years of experience in Canada and internationally, and has a successful background in uranium and lithium exploration and project generation within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Quebec, and the USA.
R. Sierd Eriks - Technical Advisor
R. Sierd Eriks has worked in mineral exploration for over thirty-five years with a focus on uranium exploration for over the past two decades. Eriks acted as president and chief geologist for ALX until he retired from full-time work in 2022.
Dave Quirt - Technical Advisor
Dave Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and research and development experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry.
Ken Wasyliuk - Technical Advisor
Mr. Wasyliuk has worked in mineral exploration for over 30 years with a focus on geochemistry and clay mineralogy in uranium exploration. During his career, Mr. Wasyliuk became an expert on geochemical and clay alteration patterns associated with uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.
Dr. Larry Hulbert - Technical Advisor
Dr. Hulbert is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in Saskatchewan and Ontario. From 1984 to 2007, Larry worked as a Research Scientist for the Geological Survey of Canada where he analyzed most of the significant nickel-copper-PGE deposits in Canada, including those at ALX’s Firebird Nickel Project.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.