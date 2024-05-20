Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
West Cobar Metals Limited

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) (“West Cobar”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce drilling has commenced at the Company’s 100%- owned Salazar Project, 120 km north-east of Esperance in southern Western Australia.

Highlights

  • Drilling has commenced at the Salazar project
  • Program to test for major extensions of REE, TiO2 and scandium resources
  • Previously reported Mineral Resources (JORC 2012) at the Newmont Deposit are:
    • Rare earth elements1 – 83 Mt at 1117 ppm TREO (Indicated + Inferred, 600 ppm TREO cut-off)2
    • Titanium dioxide3 - 29 Mt of 5.01% TiO2 and 942 ppm TREO (2% Ti cut-off)
    • Alumina3 - 4 Mt at 29.6% Al2O3, (15% Al cut-off) potentially suitable to be upgraded to a high-grade high purity alumina (HPA feedstock)
    • 12 Mt of 103 ppm Sc Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC 2012) declared for the Newmont deposit4
  • Previously reported Mineral Resources (JORC 2012) at the O’Connor Deposit are:
    • Rare earth elements – 107 Mt at 1216 ppm TREO (Inferred, 600 ppm TREO cut-off)2
  • West Cobar’s tenements cover a particularly prospective but
  • unexplored part of the Albany-Fraser orogen

The project area lies in the Biranup Zone, a structural extension from the Fraser Zone that hosts the Nova-Bollinger Ni Cu deposit.

Air core drilling of holes to bedrock is planned as the key next step to our exploration program.

West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented:

“We are excited to commence this aircore drilling campaign in West Cobar’s large tenement holding which is highly prospective and relatively unexplored, and includes numerous geophysical features of interest.

In this program we are primarily testing extensions of the Newmont critical minerals deposit targeting high grade scandium, titanium and rare earths with the potential to materially increase the deposit strike length.”

Introduction

The Salazar Critical Minerals Project (consisting of the Newmont and O’Connor deposits and exploration licences covering 1,171 km2) is situated in the Esperance district approximately 120 km north-east of the township of Esperance. All the project’s tenements are located on non-agricultural undeveloped state land.

A program of AC drilling has commenced comprising 60 holes for about 2,000m and is designed to extend existing REE, TiO2 and Sc Inferred Mineral Resources at the Newmont deposit and along the Newmont – Matilda South zone.

Figure 1 shows the planned drilling and the geology of the tenements, while Figure 2 shows the tenement area over a regional gravity image. The generally higher gravity response over the western part of the area, covered by West Cobar’s tenements, reflects the more mafic nature of the bedrock that includes gabbro and amphibolite, compared to more granitic and felsic gneiss terrane to the east.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:wc1resource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new production area has been established at the 326 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 326 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Intersection of the 326 m mining level has been achieved through the advance of the Hugo Tunnel. This new level will provide opportunity to develop two new mining areas in the NE and SW directions where mining on the iron oxide copper gold vein structure has begun in these sub drift areas. This new access point will also provide opportunity mine the floors and roofs above on the 336 m and 344 m levels as part of the ongoing mining plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the financing of its Stage 1 Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant in China, which will utilise third party manganese ore to produce high-purity manganese sulphate.

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that 2 further leaching tests conducted on scandium - mineralised laterite material from the Melrose prospect have significantly improved the recovery of scandium into solution compared to previous leaching tests.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Emu NL hereby submits an amended ASX Release made earlier this morning in its entirety which now includes the following link to be able to view a video from CEO Doug Grewar on this announcement.

https://investorhub.emunl.com.au/link/0PǪDOr

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, QLD

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Related News

Silver Investing

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Gold Investing

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

manganese investing

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Lithium Investing

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Lithium Investing

Priority Targets Confirmed at Great Bear Lake (Radium Point) U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in Readiness for Field Activities to Commence

Copper Investing

Option to Acquire Strategic Eastern Goldfields Tenement Application

Graphite Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Lomiko Metals Surges 133 Percent on Government Investment

×