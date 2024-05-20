Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring all types of metals including Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum and "Clean Energy Metals" such as Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Zinc. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: https://bit.ly/3UMrKcJ

Register for ONLINE attendance: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference this week," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Many thanks to Resource World Magazine, Murdock Capital, and TAA Advisory LLC for their sponsorship and collaboration in organizing this exciting event."

May 23 rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
9:30 AM Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
10:00 AM StrikePoint Gold, Inc. OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP
10:45 AM Aftermath Silver Ltd. OTCQX: AAGFF | TSXV: AAG
11:15 AM Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
11:45 AM Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
12:15 PM Intrepid Metals Corp. OTCQB: IMTCF | TSXV: INTR
1:15 PM Keynote Presentation: Critical Minerals Institute - "What are the critical Critical Metals?"
Jack Lifton, Co-Chairman
1:45 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
2:15 PM Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. OTCQX: APAAF | CSE: API
3:00 PM Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
3:30 PM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
4:00 PM First Phosphate Corp. Pink: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

FN Media Group News Commentary - An article from REUTERS on the Uranium markets earlier this year painted a prosperous picture for the global Uranium. The report said: "Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie as well as some hedge funds are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of a newly buoyant uranium sector as prices of the nuclear fuel ingredient spike. While many other investment banks are still avoiding uranium, Goldman and Macquarie are boosting trading in physical uranium and in Goldman's case trading its options as well, five industry and hedge fund sources with knowledge of the deals said. The heightened activity comes as utilities seek new supplies amid shortfalls that have lifted prices to 16-year highs ."   It continued: "A few hedge funds are also stepping up involvement in both equities and physical uranium, a sign that the metal is starting to broaden its appeal to financial institutions after a decade in the doldrums following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.   With the headlines and positive momentum in nuclear more generally, hedge funds and other commodity investors are back in the (uranium) sector. A lot of it is done via physical funds, the easiest way to get exposure to uranium prices," said Bram Vanderelst at trading firm Curzon Uranium.   The metal has captured investors' attention after prices doubled over the past year to $102 a pound as top producers Kazatomprom and Cameco cut production guidance because reopened mines that had been mothballed struggled to ramp up production to meet renewed demand."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD) (, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Conference Call and Webcast on May 6, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (" SEDAR+ ") at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

  • The acquisition will include Base Resources' 100%-owned advanced, world-class Toliara heavy mineral sands project in Madagascar (" Toliara " or the " Project "), which includes a long-life, high-value and low cost monazite stream, produced as a byproduct of primary titanium and zirconium production.

  • Toliara monazite production to be processed at Energy Fuels' 100%-owned White Mesa Mill (the " Mill ") into separated rare earth element (" REE ") oxides, at low capital and operating cost, setting a new paradigm for low-cost, globally competitive U.S.-centered rare earth oxide production.

  • The transaction will also secure Base Resources' mine development and operations team, who have a successful track-record of designing, constructing, and profitably operating a world-class heavy mineral sands operation in Africa .

  • Energy Fuels is currently engaged in high-level discussions with various U.S. government agencies and other offices who provide support for critical mineral projects, domestically and abroad.

  • The transaction is complementary to and further strengthens Energy Fuels' U.S.-leading uranium production capability and plans.

  • Senator Mike Lee , the Senior Senator from Utah and a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, stated: "I'm grateful to Energy Fuels for their work to ensure the United States has a domestic critical mineral source. The acquisition of Base Resources and the Toliara project will only further their capacity and ability to produce minerals needed for defense, technology, and everyday life."

  • Conference call on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 8:00 am ET .

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive Scheme Implementation Deed (the " SID ") with Base Resources Limited (ASX: BSE) (AIM: BSE) (" Base Resources ") pursuant to which Energy Fuels has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued shares of Base Resources (the " Transaction ") in consideration for (i) 0.0260 Energy Fuels common shares (the " Share Consideration ") and (ii) A$0.065 in cash, payable by way of a special dividend by Base Resources to its shareholders (the " Cash Consideration ", and together with the Share Consideration, the " Scheme Consideration ") for each Base Resources ordinary share held, for a total equity value of approximately A$375 million 1 . The Transaction will be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Australia's Corporations Act (the " Scheme "). Unless otherwise indicated in this news release, all references to dollars or $ are references to United States dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

Billion Dollar Uranium Market Growing at a Solid Rate Along With Rising Adoption Strategies

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium Mining Market has consistently been growing over the past several years and is expected to continue for years to come. Uranium is a silver-white metal chemical element belonging to the lanthanide series of the periodic table. Its chemical symbol is U and its atomic order is 92. Each uranium atom has 92 protons and 92 electrons, 6 of which are valence electrons. Uranium is micro-radioactive, its isotopes are unstable, and uranium-238 and uranium-235 are the most common. A report from Market Reports World said that the global Uranium market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% of 3.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD $3.27 Billion by 2027. The report said that the primary factors propelling the growth in the industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion. Another report from 360Research Reports said: "The Global Uranium Mining, market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2023, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), Denison Mines Corp (NYSE American: DNN), IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSX-V: ISO), Energy Fuels Inc . (NYSE American: UUUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar. html on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment Dr. Kurt Forrester as lead advisor for the technical development of its heavy rare earths separation project. Dr. Forrester is an international renowned chemical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in solvent extraction and other separation technologies across commodities including rare earth elements, base metals and industrial minerals

Aclara CEO, Ramon Barua, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Appia ") (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced that Stephen Burega, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23 rd 2024.

DATE : May 23 rd , 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with 15997356 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") to option up to a 100% working interest in the Company's Elliot Lake Uranium Project ("Elliot Lake") located in Elliot Lake Ontario (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the parties entering into a Definitive Agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the Transaction. The Purchaser can earn a 51% interest in Elliot Lake by paying $25 million (the "Initial Cash Consideration") to Appia by October 31, 2024 (the "Closing Date of Stage One"). The Transaction is conditional upon the Purchaser providing a financing commitment to Appia on or before July 9, 2024, failing which Appia can terminate the Transaction. The Purchaser has the right to assign the MOU to another private or public company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. A total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), characteristic of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits identified at other PCH target zones.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising, and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed by SGS Canada. Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the Target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AU$100 notes spread across a table.

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

In a bid aimed at fortifying Australia's position as a global leader in critical minerals and renewable energy, the Albanese government has announced a 10 year, AU$566.1 million investment into critical minerals exploration.

“There is no nation on earth better placed than Australia to achieve our goal of moving toward a clean energy future,” remarked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This investment highlights my Government’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable future for all Australians. By investing significantly in geoscience, we can boost our progress towards net zero,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less

Energy Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×