MIKE AND IKE® esports expansion helps support amateur players

It's a summer of fun for gaming enthusiasts, as MIKE AND IKE® announces three new esports collaborations! The go-to candy brand for gamers is teaming up with Team Liquid Esports Arena and Team Dignitas to give amateur gamers an opportunity to compete amongst some of the best players in North America and turn their passion into a profession in the esports world.

The Next Wave Sponsored by MIKE AND IKE

Team Liquid

Team Liquid, the #1 esports team worldwide is starting "The Next Wave" in partnership with MIKE AND IKE®. The Team Liquid Scouting Combine opens the door to amateur gamers across North America , searching for the next bright star of the gaming industry. These tournaments will be judged by gaming pros and content creators, giving prospective gamers a chance to win a $25,000 prize pool for top finishers and earn a spot on Team Liquid.  Fans can tune into Twitch to watch episodes of "The Next Wave" every Thursday from 2-2:30PM ET starting June 30 to watch who moves on.

Esports Arena

Starting this July, MIKE AND IKE® will be an official sponsor of Esports Arena! As North America's first dedicated esports facility, Esports Arena is a premier spot for amateur gamers to show their talents. The company currently has 18 locations in Walmart Supercenters across the country, with plans for expansion. In addition to being an official sponsor, MIKE AND IKE® will be supporting a team in the Series E competition for semi-professional gamers. Series E is a key steppingstone for aspiring players to be drafted onto branded teams and compete professionally!

Dignitas

MIKE AND IKE® is powering up the gaming community by becoming the Official Candy Partner of the Dignitas Fortnite Team. This star-studded team is full of fan-favorite players including Piero "pgod" Ramirez Lucas "Dukez" Cardenas and Matthew "Mero" Faitel. The collaboration is kicking off this month, bringing Fortnite fanatics a new 'Sweet Plays' TikTok series, an 'In The Mix' video series on YouTube , and the main event – The Fortnite Flavor Brawl Powered by MIKE AND IKE®, which offers players the chance to show off their sweet moves in competition. Fans tuned in to Twitch on Thursday, July 14 th for an exclusive MIKE AND IKE® stream with Piero "pgod" Ramirez and a chance to win MIKE AND IKE® products, Fortnite V-Bucks, Dignitas gear, and more.

For more information, follow @mikeandikecandy and mikeandike.com .

About MIKE AND IKE®

MIKE AND IKE® Candies have been a fan favorite for over 80 years!  Experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy with MIKE AND IKE® Original Fruits, bursting with five fun flavors, including: Cherry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Strawberry. It's fruity, it's chewy, it's FRUCHEWY!®. Or try our other assorted varieties of MIKE AND IKE® including TROPICAL TYPHOON®, BERRY BLAST®, Mega Mix , Mega Mix SOUR! and many more.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives.  Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York , where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, " Just Born ." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer , the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com . Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc , twitter.com/JustBornInc .

MIKE AND IKE logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-on-mike-and-ike-announces-three-new-esports-partnerships-301587734.html

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Evolution launches fourth US live casino studio, serving new Connecticut market

Evolution today announced the launch of its new Connecticut live casino studio, the company's fourth studio serving the growing regulated US iGaming market.

Like Evolution's other US studios, the new Connecticut studio provides a state-of-the-art B2B live casino solution for any operator looking to offer world-class live casino gaming to online players in this jurisdiction. Evolution has been in the market with its slots portfolio since October 2021 , and the live casino launch is the next step in its progression in Connecticut .

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with FaZe Clan Inc.

Business Combination Expected to Close July 19, 2022

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: BRPM, BRPMW, BRPMU) ("BRPM" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial"), today announced that its stockholders have approved the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture.

MetaTope Partners with Moxy.io to Extend the Capabilities of Web3-based Digital Interactions

MetaTope has partnered with Moxy.io, the marketplace for Play & Earn video games, to build a gaming infrastructure for content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

MetaTope, the Web3 infrastructure company building the connection between all isolated metaverses, today announced the company's partnership with Moxy.io, the middleware layer powering the next generation of video games, to build the infrastructure for games and content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

Explosive game "The Legand of Neverland" lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly overseas, and the explosive MMORPG "The Legand of Neverland" by Ark Games, a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech, continues to expand to the European and American markets after achieving excellent results in Southeast Asia Hong Kong Macao and Taiwan .

It is reported that "The Legand of Neverland" officially opened pre-registration in more than 160 countries in Europe and the United States at the end of April, and the dual-platform reservation volume reached 1 million on June 20 . The product got the recommended position in the whole region of Google Play platform, and as of now, the reservation volume has exceeded 2 million, and is moving towards the goal of 3 million reservations. The game is expected to be officially launched at the end of August.

New Sci-Fi Thriller by Tory Quinn Takes eSports to a New Level

Level 4 Press presents a shocking take on the future of war.

Debut author Tory Quinn delivers an exhilarating sci-fi thriller that explores the future of high-stakes gaming. MegaDeath takes place in 2112, where warfare has been replaced by a worldwide eSports tournament. Nationalistic fever sweeps the globe and fans bet their lives on the outcome of the tournament. With today's popularity of eSports skyrocketing, and nationalism being stoked around the globe, MegaDeath is a thrilling and meaningful comment on today's world.

CLUB Closes $3.1M Seed Round for the First Free-to-Play and Play-and-Earn Soccer Ownership game

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes ,
Joins Founding Team

