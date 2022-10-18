Company NewsInvesting News

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

Consumers in Taiwan and Hong Kong to Continue Having Access to MrBeast Burger via the JustKitchen App and Third-Party Delivery Service Providers, with the Popular Brand Being Launched by the Company in Malaysia , Philippines and Thailand Later This Year

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, announces that it has entered into an agreement (the " Agreement ") with Virtual Dining Concepts (" VDC ") to license the virtual branding rights to MrBeast Burger (" MrBeast Burger ") and other well known US delivery-only food brands in the Company's home market of Taiwan as well as in Hong Kong Malaysia Philippines Singapore and Thailand .

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The terms of the Agreement include but are not limited to:

  • The license to sell MrBeast Burger food items via online, mobile, e-commerce and/or other internet-based ordering and delivery platforms as well as via walk-in outlets operated by JustKitchen;
  • Access to other brands including Mariah's Cookies™, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen™, Robert Irvine's American Heroes™, Buddy V's Cake Slice™, Steve Harvey's Family Food™, Mario's Tortas Lopez™ and the Real HouseBowls™;

The Company launched MrBeast Burger in December of 2021 via a separate arrangement that has been superseded by the Agreement. MrBeast Burger will continue to be available via JustKitchen in Taiwan and Hong Kong , while the brand is planned to be launched in Malaysia , the Philippines and Thailand later this year.

MrBeast Burger is the virtual restaurant brand that was launched in December 2020 by YouTube superstar and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson , in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. In addition to JustKitchen's locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong , individual items and combos from the MrBeast Burger menu are also available across the United States , the United Kingdom , France , the United Arab Emirates and Canada on a delivery-only basis. The brand features a creative menu of various styles of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, among other items. MrBeast Burger opened its first physical store in September at American Dream Mall, New Jersey , United States .

Commonly known as MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson is an American who has the fifth-most subscribed main channel on YouTube, with 104 million current subscribers and 17 billion total views to date. Regarded as YouTube's Viral Philanthropist for raising tens of millions of dollars for charity, MrBeast is credited with pioneering a genre of videos centered around expensive stunts and has become famous for his outlandish challenges and high-value giveaways.

VDC connects food brands with consumers through delivery-only restaurants in an affordable manner. VDC has provided over three thousand virtual restaurants to already formed brands so that brands can provide their food to consumers all around the world. Technology and efficiency are prioritized at VDC to help companies manage their brands effectively. VDC is co-founded by Robert Earl and Robbie Earl of Earl Enterprises which operates collection of restaurants includes Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Bertucci's, Chicken Guy!, Seaside on the Pier™,The Breakfast Club™ TooJay's, Brio, Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen and Café Hollywood™. More information about VDC can be found on its website: https://joinvdc.com/kitchens/ .

Management Commentary

"Providing the MrBeast Burger experience to even more consumers across Asia is exciting for JustKitchen. Great brands, tasty food, convenient service, affordable prices and strong partnerships are what our customers deserve. It is a privilege to work with VDC in order to offer all of that, and more, to them via this Agreement," said Jason Chen , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "We are happy to continue offering consumers in Taiwan and Hong Kong with the MrBeast Burger brand, and later this year we should be able do the same for people in Thailand , the Philippines and Malaysia ," added. Mr. Chen.

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (the " Company " or " Just Kitchen ") is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers and businesses. The Company currently operates in Taiwan , Hong Kong , the Philippines and Malaysia . It has also signed an agreement that will allow JustKitchen to sell several of its proprietary food brands in Japan and it has also signed a brand swap agreement in India . Where appropriate, JustKitchen utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering via its proprietary mobile food ordering app and other third-party ordering apps. Delivery is fulfilled by third-party companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.JustKitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the popular brand being launched by the company in Malaysia , Philippines and Thailand later this year. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021 , and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c7531.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JustKitchenTSXV:JKEmerging Tech Investing
JK:CA
Just Kitchen

JustKitchen


Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Expanding to Thailand via GrabKitchen Arrangement

JustKitchen Expanding to Thailand via GrabKitchen Arrangement

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

Consumers in Thailand Will Soon Be Able to Enjoy JustKitchen's Own Master Don, K.Bao and Bodyfit Delivery-Only Brands

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Adds Famous BistroRYU Black Curry to Brand Portfolio

JustKitchen Adds Famous BistroRYU Black Curry to Brand Portfolio

TSXV: JK    OTCQB: JKHCF    FRA: 68Z

Taiwan Consumers Can Now Access BistroRYU's Black Curry Through Multiple Third-Party Delivery Services

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

TSXV: JK    OTCQB: JKHCF    FRA: 68Z

Having Surpassed $14 Million in Total Revenue in Fiscal 2022 so far, the Company is Focusing on Widening Margins, Eliminating Excess Costs and Optimizing Operations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Launches C'mon Eat Mini Hot Pot and Pizza Central NY Style Food Brands

JustKitchen Launches C'mon Eat Mini Hot Pot and Pizza Central NY Style Food Brands

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's New Brands were Created to Help Meet the Current High Level of Demand for Hot Pot and Pizza Cuisines Across Taiwan

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Working with Chef Richie Lin on Hybrid Fast-Fine Restaurant and Ghost Kitchen

JustKitchen Working with Chef Richie Lin on Hybrid Fast-Fine Restaurant and Ghost Kitchen

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Latest Innovative Project at Hotel EPISODE Hsinchu Combines Food Expertise, Creative Branding, Flexible Licensing, Modern Technology, and Without the Need for a Significant Upfront Capital Investment

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces New Clinical Trial Site to Bring Novel Cancer Treatments to Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

BriaCell Announces New Clinical Trial Site to Bring Novel Cancer Treatments to Advanced Breast Cancer Patients

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that it has added Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida as a clinical site in the Phase III study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's PD-1 inhibitor, retifanlimab, in advanced breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to be working with the clinical experts at Mayo Clinic and other top cancer centers across the United States. We believe that with our immunotherapy's novel mechanism of action, continuous innovations and improvements, and a Fast Track path to approval, we have great potential to improve patients' lives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denny's Restaurants Renews Plantein Plant-Based Agreement

Denny's Restaurants Renews Plantein Plant-Based Agreement

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDD) is pleased announce that Denny's Restaurants has renewed its agreement to provide PlanteinTM plant-based Nuggets and Crumbed Tenders at all their restaurants across Canada under a national program

Denny's will continue to offer Nuggets and Crumbed Tenders at all corporate and participating franchise locations. Our delicious Nuggets and Crumbed Tenders are now available under the PlanteinTM brand, with Denny's recently completing the rebranding with new restaurant menus and on-premises advertising.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Launch of Corporate Video Series to Highlight the Benefits of Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Combatting Rising Energy Costs

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate video series designed to help raise both consumer and investor awareness about the Company's hydrogen fuel cells, which are expected to be highly cost-competitive relative to existing power alternatives in North America and Europe.

Numerous factors underscore the need for hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative for consumers, including energy costs that continue to rise with no end in sight; a lack of consumer advocacy around affordable energy supply; and the fact that hydrogen represents a critical component in meeting carbon neutral commitments. AFCP is actively advancing solutions to these issues, including piloting the delivery of hydrogen through natural gas pipelines for customers and building out near-term revenue opportunities that supplement progress on AFCP's fuel cell business for tomorrow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Roll Out on Track and Operations Cashflow Positive

HealthTab Roll Out on Track and Operations Cashflow Positive

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's execution expanding its powerful chronic-disease screening and reporting platform, HealthTab.

On August 8 th , the Company announced a new Master Service Agreement and Statement of Work was signed with Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies to significantly expand the HealthTab point-of-care testing platform to up to 450 locations nation-wide, with affiliated locations under the Loblaw family of brands being included.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Roll Out on Track and Operations Cashflow Positive

HealthTab Roll Out on Track and Operations Cashflow Positive

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's execution expanding its powerful chronic-disease screening and reporting platform, HealthTab.

On August 8 th , the Company announced a new Master Service Agreement and Statement of Work was signed with Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies to significantly expand the HealthTab point-of-care testing platform to up to 450 locations nation-wide, with affiliated locations under the Loblaw family of brands being included.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

GMG's Battery Update: Significant Battery Performance, Cell and Graphene Production Improvements

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest progress and performance update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery technology ("G+AI Battery") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland ("UQ") and the GMG battery grade graphene production quality program.

Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×