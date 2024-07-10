Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galloper Gold logo

Galloper Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its news release of May 23, 2024, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000. Due to increased interest, the size of the Offering was increased from $750,000, the amount initially anticipated in the news release of May 23, 2024.

Each Unit comprises one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share" and collectively with the Units, Shares and Warrants, the "Securities") for a period of 24 months from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share, subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined below). If the daily trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Exchange") (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is $0.25 or greater per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company, within five days of such event, may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on thefirst day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company (the "Acceleration Provision").

The Company paid cash finder's fees of an aggregate of $14,694.40 and issued an aggregate of 183,680 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to certain finders in connection with the closing of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Provision.

The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds for general and administrative purposes and marketing and investor relations expenses, and may, if warranted, be used for further exploration of the company's mineral exploration projects.

The Securities issued under the Offering, including the Warrant Shares and Finder's Warrant Shares that may be issuable on exercise of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, as applicable, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 10, 2024, pursuant to applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Mark Scott
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact info@gallopergold.com, 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking, Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and its terms, including the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the expiry of hold periods for securities distributed pursuant to the Offering; and other matters regarding the business plans of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated herein. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:boomgold investingGold Investing
BOOM:CC
Galloper Gold
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 20% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Mark Scott, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Peter Lauder as directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Strong Gold Anomalism Outlines Potential Analogue of Kamperman Prospect at Feysville

Assay results from the first two reconnaissance AC drill traverses highlight potential for new discoveries 1.5km north-west of the high-grade Kamperman Prospect at Feysville.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities at its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources Poised for Significant Discovery, Report Says

Description:

Private equity firm 3L has identified Australian gold explorer Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) as one of exploration companies primed for significant gold discoveries or research expansions in West Africa’s emerging world-class gold district.

Tempest Minerals

Rights Issue Offer Results

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise the completion of the pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement offer (Offer). The Offer comprised one fully paid ordinary share (“New Shares”) in the Company for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.

Impact Minerals

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).

Hills of Stikine River Provincial Park.

The Golden Triangle’s Growing Mining Potential

British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle might be even bigger than assumed.

Gold, silver and copper abound in the Golden Triangle, a region in Northwestern British Columbia housing the mineral-rich Stikine Terrace. Since the end of the 19th century, more than 150 mines have operated in the region. A resurgence in the area is revealing opportunities both within its traditional boundaries and beyond.

Prospecting in Northwestern BC has been increasing in recent years, and new technologies are revealing more deposits of gold, silver and other valuable materials both within the Golden Triangle and beyond. Improved infrastructure, a stable geopolitical situation and strong local support is making this one of the hottest mining regions in the world.

Galloper Gold
