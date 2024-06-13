- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out
"As a free marketer, as someone who believes in sound money, I think gold and silver are going to win out," said Jp Cortez of Sound Money Defense League.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the importance of sound money and his organization's efforts to remonetize gold and silver in the US.
2024 has been the most successful year in Sound Money Defense League's decade-long history, with six states signing bills into law that end sales taxes on gold silver. Only five states still charge these taxes.
In total, Cortez said more than 60 pieces of legislation have been introduced in over 25 states so far this year.
With inflation persisting, he believes more and more people are realizing that something is "horribly wrong" with America's money, and are turning to gold and silver as a way to protect their wealth and save.
"I believe the stewards of America's money have been very, very poor and irresponsible stewards. So introducing competition to the dollar is a positive," Cortez said during the interview. "The money managers here in the US can either shape up and get their act together, or the dollar can die a death. It will be vanished into history like any of the other hundreds of paper currencies that have failed throughout monetary and economic history."
He emphasized the importance of grassroots efforts in advancing sound money legislation. "Anyone within the sound of my voice, I strongly encourage you to realize that you do have a voice in your state legislature ... and I encourage you to participate in these sound money battles if you're interested in doing so," Cortez said.
"As a free marketer, as someone who believes in sound money, I think gold and silver are going to win out."
Watch the interview above for more from Cortez on gold, silver and sound money.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
