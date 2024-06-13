Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Quantum 1 Cannabis

QQ:CNX

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

"As a free marketer, as someone who believes in sound money, I think gold and silver are going to win out," said Jp Cortez of Sound Money Defense League.

Jp Cortez: Fix the Money, Fix the World — Gold and Silver Will Win Out

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Jp Cortez, executive director at Sound Money Defense League, discussed the importance of sound money and his organization's efforts to remonetize gold and silver in the US.

2024 has been the most successful year in Sound Money Defense League's decade-long history, with six states signing bills into law that end sales taxes on gold silver. Only five states still charge these taxes.

In total, Cortez said more than 60 pieces of legislation have been introduced in over 25 states so far this year.

With inflation persisting, he believes more and more people are realizing that something is "horribly wrong" with America's money, and are turning to gold and silver as a way to protect their wealth and save.

"I believe the stewards of America's money have been very, very poor and irresponsible stewards. So introducing competition to the dollar is a positive," Cortez said during the interview. "The money managers here in the US can either shape up and get their act together, or the dollar can die a death. It will be vanished into history like any of the other hundreds of paper currencies that have failed throughout monetary and economic history."

He emphasized the importance of grassroots efforts in advancing sound money legislation. "Anyone within the sound of my voice, I strongly encourage you to realize that you do have a voice in your state legislature ... and I encourage you to participate in these sound money battles if you're interested in doing so," Cortez said.

"As a free marketer, as someone who believes in sound money, I think gold and silver are going to win out."

Watch the interview above for more from Cortez on gold, silver and sound money.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

