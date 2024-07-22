Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Galloper Gold for an initial term of 12 months

Adrian Sydenham, President of MarketSmart, stated: "We are excited to assist Galloper Gold as this newly-listed company pursues an attractive opportunity in Newfoundland surrounding an historic gold deposit. Galloper Gold is well-funded and has a modest valuation as it approaches 2024 exploration at its flagship Glover Island Project. As the company achieves each milestone set before it, MarketSmart looks forward to keeping shareholders informed while broadening the investor audience for BOOM."

Galloper Gold will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 300,000 common shares of Galloper Gold at a price to be determined within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement (July 15, 2024). The options will be in accordance with Galloper Gold's stock option plan and will be vested quarterly over one year.

The investor relations agreement and grant of stock options are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Mark Scott
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact: info@gallopergold.com, 778-655-9266

Investor Relations: MarketSmart Communications - 877-261-4466. info@marketsmart.ca

Forward-Looking, Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated herein. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold


Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 20% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Mark Scott, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Peter Lauder as directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 from the sale of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. Announces Listing and Trading of Its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) (the "Company" or "Galloper"), a corporation involved in mineral exploration in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") effective March 1, 2024 (the "Listing Date") and will commence trading on the CSE at the market open on the Listing Date under the symbol "BOOM

On January 30, 2024, Galloper was issued a receipt (the "Receipt") for its final long-form prospectus dated January 25, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from the 2024 drill program. Thirteen holes have been completed, with two more in progress. The 2024 drill program is targeting the western extension as an area that holds significant promise for higher grades closer to surface and at depth.  The presence of this higher-grade material, along with promising ongoing metallurgical testwork, can potentially further enhance the overall project economics. The focus for 2024 will be on optimization, which will involve additional drilling, including drilling large-diameter holes (PQ) to facilitate additional metallurgical testwork.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 770,000 common shares (Shares) of Freegold Ventures Limited., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of approximately $0.53 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $408,100.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, July 18, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche (the " Final Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $89,000. Further to the Company's news releases dated June 21, 2024 and June 28, 2024, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $827,380 in the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Rua Gold Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent and on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 44,445,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") provides a clarification in relation to its news release of July 15, 2024 (" Rua Gold to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer ").

Previously, the Company disclosed that "the tenements owned by [Reefton Resources Pty Limited] hosts a total JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate (at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) containing 444koz Au @ 3.81g/t Au and 8.7kt Sb @ 1.5% Sb". The Company wishes to clarify that the tenements presently owned by Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton Resources") do not contain a current mineral resource estimate. The Company intended to disclose the aforementioned "inferred mineral resource estimate" as a "historical estimate" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As a result, the Company also wishes to provide additional information and cautionary language required by NI 43-101.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

