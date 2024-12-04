Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes Second Tranche

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, the Company has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 3, 2024, from CDN $1,000,000 to up to CDN $1,250,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering, as amended, will now consist of up to 25,000,000 units (the "Units") (increased from 20,000,000 Units) at a price of CDN $0.05 per Unit. All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

The Company further announces that it has closed a second tranche of the Offering through the issuance of 6,460,000 Units at a price of CDN $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $323,000. The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on October 25, 2024 (refer to press release dated October 28, 2024) and issued 12,000,000 Units at CDN $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN $600,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of CDN $0.12 per Warrant for a period of thirty-six months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration provision. If, at any time after the date that is 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the average volume weighted trading price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above CDN $0.20 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), the Company may at any time, after the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving ten calendar days notice to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration work on the Company's Excelsior Springs Project located in Nevada, USA, and the Laird Lake and Oneman Lake Projects recently acquired in Ontario, Canada, and for general and administrative expenses, including costs related to its proposed amalgamation and redomicile from Delaware to British Columbia, Canada, with any surplus to provide general working capital and additional exploration.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the second tranche of the Offering.

To date, certain insiders of the Company have participated in the Offering, of which 4,590,000 Units for proceeds of CDN $229,500 were acquired in the first tranche and an additional 2,200,000 Units for proceeds of CDN $110,000 in the second tranche, totaling 6,790,000 Units for proceeds of CDN $339,500. This constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, of MI 61-101, as, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the Units purchased by the insiders under the Offering exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period in Canada and are subject to applicable United States hold periods.

None of the foregoing securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's flagship Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.2 g/t Au over 33 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 56.5 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of the Madsen mine by West Red Lake Gold Mines and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

John C. Power
President, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:
Phone: John C. Power, (707) 291-6198
Email: johnpower@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", ''plans", "may", "should", ''potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.

Source

cse:athagold stocksGold Investing
ATHA:CC
The Conversation (0)

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Allied Gold's Kurmuk Project

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Allied Gold Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Allied Gold Services Inc. (together, "Allied"), in respect of the Kurmuk Project located in Ethiopia (the "Project" or "Kurmuk").

"Wheaton is pleased to announce a streaming agreement with Allied to advance the construction of the Kurmuk project, which is set to be the first commercial gold mine in Ethiopia ," said Randy Smallwood , President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "This fully permitted, high quality development project offers significant exploration potential, supported by a team at Allied with a proven operating track record. We are excited to partner with Allied to unlock opportunities that empower the local communities and help drive the growth of Ethiopia's emerging metals and mining sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

The gold price has seen ups and downs since the US election.

The yellow metal took a hit directly after Donald Trump's victory, falling to the US$2,550 per ounce level. But then it staged a quick recovery, passing US$2,700. It's now pulled back again, currently at around US$2,650.

Ahead of gold's second post-election decline, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told the Investing News Network he wouldn't be surprised to see another leg down.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

Heading into 2025, he said he thinks the yellow metal will be the year's best-performing asset.

"I would have to take gold — and again, for me it's the risk that if we go to US$107,000 on Bitcoin, let's say, we could pull back to US$75,000 next year ... that drawdown is a hefty drawdown of 30 percent or so at that point," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Cabral Gold (TSXV:CBR)

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bull on gold coins.

Assets and Acquisitions Drive Value Creation in a Strong Gold Market

Mining companies are leveraging today's robust gold market to invest in strategic infrastructure and resource expansion, as both strategies present significant potential to create shareholder value.

The current strong price environment for gold not only enhances the profitability of existing operations, but also makes new projects financially viable. As mining and exploration companies continue to optimise existing assets and pursue targeted acquisitions, the current landscape is providing investors with a compelling opportunity to enhance their portfolios.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

Australia Investing

Sarama Resources Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Cosmo Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Receives Tsxv Conditional Acceptance for Spinout Transaction and Sets a Shareholder Meeting Date to Approve Plan of Arrangement

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Commences 4000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at the BBM and Charger Zones, Odienné JV Project

copper investing

Drilling Planned for Resource Expansion at Whundo Copper Project

×