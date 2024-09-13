Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific "Four Corners" region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt

Galloper's initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

Highlights:

  • Diamond drilling has started 6 km north of the known historic gold deposit at Glover Island in an area known as "Lucky Smoke" where limited previous exploration has occurred;

  • Lucky Smoke is one of multiple gold showings at Glover Island where a contact zone, highly favorable for gold deposition, continues along a minimum 12-km trend;

  • The copper anomaly is in an area of Glover Island never previously explored due to very limited outcrop. Prospecting and mapping are following up on recent soil samples and an historic (2008) VTEM Survey. More information on this early-stage prospect will be provided in the near future once more data is received and interpreted.

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, Galloper CEO, commented: "Glover Island represents compelling new discovery opportunities well beyond the known historic deposit defined more than a dozen years ago, so we're excited to begin the drilling phase of our work there. Most of Glover Island has never been systematically explored as evidenced by the copper anomaly we've uncovered on the western side of the Island. The convergence of major faults at Glover Island and the widespread presence of ‘the right rocks' is an excellent recipe for a potential large-scale system consistent with what has been observed elsewhere in this ‘Four Corners' region of Western Newfoundland."

Glover Island Geological Setting

Glover Island is situated in very favorable terrane along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone (BCZ), a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones.

Glover Island in a Broader Regional Context

  • 62 km south is Caliber Gold's multi-million ounce Valentine Gold mine slated for production beginning in 2025;

  • 55 km due west is the prolific past producing Buchans mine (1928-1984), one of the richest base metal mines in Canadian history, in an area that includes recently defined resources and a number of prospects;

  • 82 km southwest is Atlas Salt's world class Great Atlantic Salt Project advancing toward the construction phase.

Figure 1 - "Four Corners" Region of Western Newfoundland

Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Glover Island or the potential for a resource.

Phase 1 Diamond Drilling

Galloper's initial drilling at Glover Island is focusing on the Lucky Smoke Showing which resides in the Kettle Pond Formation, approximately 6 km down strike of the known Lunch Pond deposit contiguous to Galloper's claims. Drilling at Lucky Smoke is aimed at confirming and extending both to depth and along strike the gold occurrences identified from limited historic drilling and trenches in this area.

CEO Hratch Jabrayan Video Profile

Click on the following link to learn more about Hratch, Galloper Gold's new CEO.

https://vimeo.com/1007433600/031f977268

Glover Island Property Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Director and Senior Geologist for Galloper Gold. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:
info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
MarketSmart Communications
Tel: 877-261-4466

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Galloper Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

  • Base case resource ounces and grades have increased materially from our February 2023 estimates
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 12.1 million ounces at 1.08 g/t Au, up 8% and 9% respectively
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 10.3 million ounces at 1.04 g/t Au, up 45% and 13%, respectively
  • Primary Resource reported above a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off grade
  • In addition, a significant oxide resource exists – 0.9Moz at 0.49 g/t Au (indicated), up 43% and 23%
  • Soil geochem and historical hard rock mines strongly suggest that Dolphin-Cleary mineralization remains open to the west and southwest another 1.5 km. The current resource footprint is 1.5 km east-west.
  • Dolphin/Cleary is just one of the target areas within the 13km long, road-accessible project.
  • The 2024 drill program at Golden Summit is ongoing with two drills operating – additional assay results pending

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate for the Golden Summit Project. The revised estimate incorporates data from the 2023 drilling program and the initial two holes of the 2024 program, representing a significant milestone in our exploration and development activities.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





0.5

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.5

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

UNDER PIT





0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a  gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

Comparison Sept 2024 and Feb 2023 Resource Estimates


Indicated Primary Resource - Open Pit


Inferred Primary Resource - Open Pit


Oxide Indicated



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd



Moz

gpT

Cutoff Grd

Feb-23

11.1

0.99

0.5



7.1

0.92

0.5



0.7

0.39

0.15

Sep-24

12.1

1.08

0.5



10.3

1.04

0.5



0.9

0.49

0.15

Change

8 %

9 %




45 %

13 %




43 %

26 %


The updated resource is the result of primarily infill drilling, upgrading areas considered waste in the February 2023 drill program due to lack of drill density. Ounces and grades increased materially in all categories considered within an open pit context. It is expected that further infill drilling may also positively impact stripping ratios when a mine plan is optimized. Freegold's 2024 drill program is focusing on the west and southwest of the existing resource where soil geochemistry, found to be a strong indicator, and historic gold mines have outlined two logical corridors that extend approximately 1.5 km; in context, Golden Summit's current resource occupies a 1.5 km east-west footprint.

The current estimate is based on a gold price of $1,973 , which reflects the three-year trailing average. Even though the 2024 resource estimate uses a higher gold price than the $1,792 in 2023, this is balanced by a lower recovery rate (72% vs. 90%). Previously, the 2023 resource plan considered using CIL (carbon-in-leach) and oxidation to process the sulphide flotation concentrate for higher recoveries. However, positive test results released earlier this year indicate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed using much less costly gravity and CIL. Although the recovery is projected to be lower, the overall operating and capital cost savings would more than compensate and simplify the project substantially. The 72% recovery used for the resource is believed to be conservative. The reported test work showed recovery rates of up to 87.5%, with an average recovery of 77% using gravity and CIL, based on 5,100 kg of material and eight composites. Furthermore, initial indications are that mineralization to the west, where our 2024 drill program is concentrated, achieves higher recoveries. Additional optimization work and metallurgical samples from four large-diameter drill holes completed will be used for further metallurgical testwork.

The latest resource estimate shows an increase in the resource size and a notable improvement in grade. The discovery cost remains exceptionally low at under $4.00 per ounce. Golden Summit has a substantial resource and presents an excellent development opportunity due to its proximity to robust infrastructure - road accessibility, proximity to a supply centre, and available labour force, all of which are expected to contribute to lower operating costs.

Additional drilling will focus on improving the ore quality and outlining a smaller, higher-grade starter pit within the deposit as the project moves towards pre-feasibility to reduce operating and initial capital costs. The updated resource's results demonstrated this approach's success with its increase in overall resource grades at the various cut-offs. Trade-off studies will be conducted to optimize the overall economics and balance improved recovery rates with capital and operating costs as the project progresses. Additional metallurgical work is also in progress, and four large diameter (PQ) boreholes have been drilled this year. These will undergo a comprehensive suite of metallurgical tests to assess various processing methods to improve recoveries and further reduce the project's risks.

Since 2020, Freegold has completed over 123,000 meters of drilling and established Golden Summit as one of North America's largest undeveloped gold resources.

The 2023 drill program at Golden Summit discovered higher-grade mineralization on the western side of the existing resource. In 2024, the plan is to continue drilling on the portion west of the Dolphin/Cleary deposit and extend exploration drilling further to the west. The 2024 drilling program at the Golden Summit project is progressing well; additional assay results are expected to be reported shortly.

The table below displays the specific cut-off grades within and below the current $1,973 pit.

CutOff Au g/t

Classification

Au g/t

Tonnes

Ounces

OXIDE





1.00

Indicated

1.73

4,745,000

265,000

1.00

Inferred

1.77

127,000

7,000

0.75

Indicated

1.35

8,430,000

366,000

0.75

Inferred

1.17

359,000

14,000

0.50

Indicated

0.97

17,324,000

541,000

0.50

Inferred

0.84

919,000

25,000

0.40

Indicated

0.81

24,758,000

647,000

0.40

Inferred

0.72

1,322,000

31,000

0.15

Indicated

0.49

59,414,000

937,000

0.15

Inferred

0.45

3,252,000

47,000

PRIMARY





1.00

Indicated

2.07

99,704,000

6,628,000

1.00

Inferred

2.01

82,640,000

5,352,000

0.75

Indicated

1.55

174,604,000

8,694,000

0.75

Inferred

1.49

151,918,000

7,271,000

0.50

Indicated

1.08

346,304,000

12,050,000

0.50

Inferred

1.04

308,311,000

10,306,000

0.40

Indicated

0.92

461,582,000

13,711,000

0.40

Inferred

0.88

426,343,000

12,003,000

0.15

Indicated

0.66

778,574,000

16,609,000

0.15

Inferred

0.62

752,540,000

14,960,000

UNDER PIT





1.00

Indicated

1.89

1,193,000

73,000

1.00

Inferred

1.82

11,605,000

677,000

0.75

Indicated

1.29

2,867,000

119,000

0.75

Inferred

1.34

22,900,000

986,000

0.50

Indicated

0.84

7,958,000

216,000

0.50

Inferred

0.87

61,179,000

1,720,000

0.40

Indicated

0.66

14,765,000

313,000

0.40

Inferred

0.71

100,288,000

2,282,000

0.15

Indicated

0.35

64,264,000

720,000

0.15

Inferred

0.41

290,423,000

3,826,000

Mineral Resources   for the primary resources   are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.   5   0 g/t gold and constrained within an open pit shell   using a   gold price of US$1,   973   /ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$   14   /t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A,   72   % gold recover   y   , and   a   45° pit slope.   Tonnes and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand.

The mineral resource estimate (MRE) was carried out using ordinary kriging of three-meter composites. The MRE was constrained by two lithological domains, Intrusive and Schist, that were further constrained by a 0.2 g/t gold gradeshell. Hard boundaries were used for the Intrusive and Schist domains so that only composites from each domain were used for the estimation of block grades within that domain. An Oxide domain was flagged within the upper portion of the Schist domain after the estimation process. Composite grades in the Intrusive domain were capped at 20 g/t gold and those within the Schist domain were capped at 90 g/t. Cumulative frequency curves were used to determine capping levels. The estimate was carried out in a single pass with a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites, with a maximum of two per drill hole, required for a grade to be interpolated into a block. Blocks were classified as Indicated or Inferred. Indicated blocks are based on a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 composites within 100 meters of a block. Inferred blocks are based on a minimum of four and a maximum of 12 composites within 300 meters of a block. A maximum of two composites per drill hole was permitted in both categories.

In addition to the ongoing drill program, metallurgical, baseline environmental, cultural resource, and wetland studies are underway.

A plan map showing the locations of the 2024 drill holes - exploration and metallurgical holes can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 %, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the fine fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

The MRE, with an effective date of September 9, 2024 , was prepared by Tetra Tech Canada. Greg Mosher, P. Geo and Maurie Marks , P.Eng of Tetra Tech Canada are "Qualified Persons" for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate as defined in NI 43-101 and are considered to be "independent" of Freegold for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information herein regarding the Golden Summit project. Greg Mosher visited Golden Summit on November 11 – 12, 2022. Greg Mosher and Maurie Marks visited the project on September 12, 2023 .

The full technical report, which is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Tetra Tech Canada, will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.com ) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days from this news release.

Alvin Jackson, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration and Development of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska. Through leases, it holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c8722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Sale of 100% Interest in Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant Projects to 1472886 B.C. Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 9, 2024  Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE 7YS, the "Company" or "Element79 Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 100% interest in the Elder Creek, North Mill Creek, and Elephant projects, all located in Lander County, Nevada, to 1472886 B.C. Ltd. ("1472886"), a private British Columbia-based company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

