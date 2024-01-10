Fortuna pays down an additional $41 million of debt

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report that the Company has paid down an additional $41 million of its revolving credit facility at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, using cash on hand.
After the payment of $41 million, the Company expects to bring down the leverage ratio 1 below 0.5 times total net debt 2 to adjusted EBITDA 3 (which was reported for the third quarter of 2023). At December 31, 2023, it is expected that Fortuna's total outstanding debt balance will stand at approximately $165 million on its credit facility (excluding letters of credit), and approximately $46 million of convertible notes, for an estimated total net debt, after cash and cash equivalents, of $83 million as at December 31, 2023. This represents a reduction of approximately $50 million in total net debt in the period, reflecting cash flow contributions from the Séguéla Mine in its second full quarter of production.
The estimated total net debt and liquidity for Fortuna as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 is preliminary financial information and has been prepared by management and remains subject to final review by the Company's audit committee and approval by the Company's board of directors. Such preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023 is subject to the finalization and closing of Fortuna´s accounting books and records for the period and should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's annual financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company's auditor has not audited the preliminary financial information contained in this news release, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on the preliminary financial information contained herein. Refer to the "Cautionary Statements" section at the end of this news release.
It is expected that Fortuna will release its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as approved by its audit committee and board of directors, by mid-March, 2024.
Notes:
Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS ratio; refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section at the end of this news release for a description of this non-IFRS ratio and the reconciliation from debt, the most comparable IFRS measure
Total net debt is a non-IFRS measure; refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section at the end of this news release for a description of this non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to debt, the most comparable IFRS measure
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure; refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (" Q3 2023 MD&A "), for a description of the measure on page 28 and for a reconciliation to net income the most directly comparable IFRS measure on page 37, and which aforementioned sections are incorporated by reference herein. The Q3 2023 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's anticipated financial and operational performance in 2023; preliminary estimated financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023; a preliminary estimate of the Company's liquidity and outstanding debt balance and total net debt as at December 31, 2023; a preliminary estimate of the reduction in total net debt compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2023; the economics for the mine at Séguéla; statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the anticipated timing for release of the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the preliminary estimated financial information, liquidity and outstanding total debt may not be consistent with the final quarterly results and statement of liquidity and debt subsequently approved by the Board; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; uncertainties related to new mining operations such as the Séguéla Mine; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian - Russian conflict, and the impact it may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; the possibility that the Court ruling in favor of Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. to reinstate the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine will be successfully appealed ; temporary restrictions imposed by the Company's lenders on the Company's abilities under the Credit Facility; our ability to access the capital markets; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; risks associated with climate change legislation; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023; that management's preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be consistent with the final full quarterly and annual financial results; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected head grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations; the Company's ability to access the capital markets; the ability to meet current and future obligations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements .
The purpose of disclosing the Company's estimated total outstanding debt balance and estimated total net debt, after cash and cash equivalents is to assist readers in understanding the impact of cash flows from the contribution of the Company's Séguéla Mine on its outstanding indebtedness. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
As at
December 31, 2023
Debt
$210,700,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents
$(127,800,000)
Total net debt
$82,900,000
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") reports full year 2023 production of 5,672,703 silver ounces (oz) and 37,858 gold oz, for silver equivalent (1) ("AgEq") production of 8.7 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,396,315 silver oz and 9,440 gold oz for 2.2 million silver equivalent oz.
"We are extremely pleased with our strong Q4 production results, which have been driven by initiatives our Operations team implemented to improve both mine and mill productivity" commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. He further added, "Implementing these initiatives allowed us to successfully overcome the challenges that affected Q3 production. Not only did Guanaceví's production return to historical levels, which is expected to be continue into 2024, our recovery plan more than met expectations, allowing us to achieve our annual production guidance with strong fourth-quarter performance. We have now delivered three consecutive years of meeting or exceeding our annual production guidance."
Q4 Highlights
Production In-Line with Guidance: Consolidated production in-line with guidance, representing the Company's third consecutive year of meeting or exceeding production guidance.
Guanaceví Improved Performance: Silver grades, gold grades and plant throughput slightly exceeded plan. The plant refurbishments and modifications enhance operational flexibility to exceed the historical throughput of 1,200 tonne per day.
Bolañitos Performance Remained Steady: Increased silver production from higher silver grades with similar throughput was offset by lower gold production due to lower gold grades. The variations in grades quarter from quarter is expected, while annual ore grades were within 2% of annual planned grades.
Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 1,332,648 oz silver and 9,417 oz gold during the quarter. Held 476,015 oz silver and 1,411 oz gold of bullion inventory and 11,869 oz silver and 300 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.
Positive Greenfields Exploration Results from the Parral Project : Drilled over 6,500 metres testing the San Patricio vein and other regional targets (see news release dated October 25, 2023 ).
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer : Elizabeth Senez brings over 20 years' of experience in accounting, corporate finance, and corporate treasury (see news release dated December 5, 2023 ).
At-The-Market Offering for up to US$60 million : Proceeds to be used for funding development of the Terronera project and other growth initiatives (see news release dated December 18, 2023 ).
Q4 2023 Mine Operations
Consolidated silver production decreased 23% to 1,406,423 ounces in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022, primarily driven by lower silver production at the Guanaceví mine due to a reduction in silver grade and slightly lower throughput. Although the grades at El Curso have returned to historic averages during Q4 2023, the Company was mining in higher grade areas in Q4 2022. Local third-party ore continued to supplement mine production, totaling 14% of quarterly throughput.
Consolidated gold production decreased by 7% to 9,608 ounces compared to Q4 2022, primarily due to lower gold grades mined at the Guanaceví mine. The lower gold production from Guanaceví more than offset the higher gold produced from the Bolañitos mine.
At Guanaceví, Q4 2023 throughput was 7% lower than Q4 2022 with silver grades 18% lower and gold grades 17% lower resulting in lower silver and gold production of 24% and 25% respectively.
At Bolañitos, Q4 2023 throughput was 4% higher than Q4 2022 with silver grades 10% lower and gold grades 8% higher. Silver production decreased by 10% while gold production increased by 8%. The change in grades was due to typical variations in the mineralized body.
Production Highlights
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
220,464
224,289
(2%)
Throughput (tonnes)
874,382
834,542
5%
1,406,423
1,830,835
(23%)
Silver ounces produced
5,672,703
5,963,445
(5%)
9,608
10,370
(7%)
Gold ounces produced
37,858
37,548
1%
1,396,315
1,816,813
(23%)
Payable silver ounces produced
5,627,379
5,912,509
(5%)
9,440
10,196
(7%)
Payable gold ounces produced
37,189
36,901
1%
2,175,063
2,660,435
(18%)
Silver equivalent ounces produced (1)
8,701,343
8,967,285
(3%)
1,332,648
2,816,882
(53%)
Silver ounces sold
5,669,760
6,464,869
(12%)
9,417
11,843
(20%)
Gold ounces sold
37,186
38,868
(4%)
Mine-by-mine production in the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023 was:
Q4 2023 Production by Mine
Production
Tonnes
Tonnes
Grade
Grade
Recovery
Recovery
Silver
Gold
by mine
Processed
per day
Ag gpt*
Au gpt*
Ag %
Au %
Oz
Oz
Guanaceví
110,781
1,204
419
1.20
85.2%
87.0%
1,271,679
3,721
Bolañitos
109,683
1,192
45
1.86
84.8%
89.9%
134,744
5,887
Consolidated
220,464
2,396
233
1.53
85.1%
88.8%
1,406,423
9,608
*gpt = grams per tonne Totals may not add due to rounding
2023 Production by Mine
Production
Tonnes
Tonnes
Grade
Grade
Recovery
Recovery
Silver
Gold
by mine
Processed
per day
Ag gpt*
Au gpt*
Ag %
Au %
Oz
Oz
Guanaceví
433,409
1,187
417
1.19
88.0%
90.5%
5,105,237
14,955
Bolañitos
440,973
1,208
47
1.82
85.1%
88.6%
567,466
22,903
Consolidated
874,382
2,396
230
1.51
87.7%
89.3%
5,672,703
37,858
*gpt = grams per tonne Totals may not add due to rounding
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development and financing of the Terronera Project, Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2024 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
End Note: (1) Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver: gold ratio
GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to provide preliminary production numbers for the Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra”) for the month of December 2023 and the December quarter (subject to final reconciliation). Production levels during December show further improvement with new record highs achieved in several production areas including concentrate production, processed ore tonnes and mine development.
Abra Mining Pty Ltd (“AMPL”) made the first debt repayment of US$4.5M on its Taurus Debt Facilities in December 2023. Based on the mine’s performance during the 2023 ramp-up year to the end of December and continuing technical evaluation work being undertaken on the production outlook for 2024, AMPL has commenced discussions with key stakeholders as part of a strategic review of operations with an initial focus on better matching the capital structure of AMPL to Abra’s expected performance. These discussions are ongoing and are anticipated to be concluded during 1H 2024. The market will be kept informed regarding the progress of these discussions.
DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
The following production metrics were achieved in December (subject to end of month reconciliations):
New monthly record ore processed of ~122kt (i.e., >1.45Mtpa implied annualised production rate compared to original design annualised throughput of 1.3Mtpa).
Ore mined of ~101kt at 5.6% Pb (~58kt at 5.5% Pb of Stope ore and ~43kt at 5.8% Pb of development ore. ~21kt at 2.1% Pb low-grade from mine development was also processed during the month). The grade improvement seen in development ore came from the addition of new core-vein headings. Processed ore grade will continue to improve with increased levels of stope production in the mill feed (targeting 80% of monthly ore production).
New monthly record for underground development of ~947m (compared to previous best month in September 2023 when 807m was achieved).
December lead concentrate shipment departed from Geraldton containing 9,622t on 15 December 2023. Next shipment is scheduled for 11 January 2024.
Expected December quarter mining and processing production estimates (subject to final end of month reconciliations):
Processing ~358kt at 4.7% Pb (Inclusive of low-grade top-up feed material).
~25kt of lead concentrate produced.
Mining ~280kt at 5.6% Pb ore and ~2,440m of development.
Managing Director, Tony James commented, “In December, Abra has achieved the best production month year to date. Processing throughput continued to improve, and the processing plant consistently reached levels above the original design criteria of 1.3Mtpa. Mining and specifically stopping has not reached the levels required to match the plant which resulted in low-grade material being used as supplement feed lowering the overall processing grade.
Production schedules have been based on the monthly requirement of +800m lateral development being achieved. Not achieving this consistently in 2023 has had a detrimental affect with limited access to higher grade ore reserves.
The mining performance and grade is expected to continue to improve in 2024 with depth, additional work areas and higher stope production quantities. New technical evaluation work is currently underway which will form the basis of the 2024 outlook and ongoing discussions with key stakeholders based on the latest understanding of the orebody and other key performance indicators.
During December, underground development has accessed several high-grade core veins on the 1210mRL level which is confirming the latest geological information and understanding of that part of the orebody and its importance. During December the mined development grade was higher than the stopping grade for the first time”.
Silver has had a strong start in 2023, climbing to highs it hasn’t seen since 2020.
With both precious and industrial sides, silver faces demand from various sources. This widespread usage created a record deficit in 2022, and experts are already calling for a large shortfall in 2023; however, prices aren't necessarily expected to react.
Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents an overview of how silver performed in the first quarter of 2023.
Silver price picks up after 2022's frustrations
Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments, told INN silver is off to a decent beginning in 2023 after it was “ignored and forgotten” for the last couple of years.
“I think people were frustrated with silver passively through 2021 and 2022,” he said, pointing to disappointment from investors who expected the precious metal to perform significantly better.
Silver price chart, January 1, 2023, to April 24, 2023.
Silver kicked off 2023 at a strong price of US$24.10 per ounce, and despite dropping to a low point of US$20.04 around the start of March, the precious metal has seen a great recovery. The white metal hit a high for the year of US$25.80 in April.
“When silver goes it really goes,” Taylor said, suggesting that times are changing for silver.
Experts project another big silver deficit in 2023
In the latest edition of its
World Silver Survey, the Silver Institute indicates that it expects a “hefty deficit” for silver in 2023. It's calling for the market to be underserved by 142.1 million ounces (Moz), down from 2022's record deficit of 237.7 Moz.
Last year's deficit was driven by a lack of supply gains due to mining project declines, coupled with a marginal increase in recycling.
“That is a very, very wide deficit for any market to be dealing with,” Shree Kargutkar, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:
SII,NYSE:SII), told INN.
The Silver Institute also notes that when combined with 2021's silver deficit, last year's shortfall "more than offset the cumulative surpluses of the previous 11 years." Even so, the organization doesn't expect these fundamentals to boost the price in 2023.
Instead, the Silver Institute points out that professional investor activity tends to move the market, and notes that “institutional investment will eventually run out of steam” this year. The researchers see this happening due to a wrong assumption that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in the second half of 2023.
Kargutkar emphasized the increasing industrial demand for silver, which is being aided in large part by the green energy technology space —
particularly solar panels.
“Given the rapid growth of photovoltaic (PV) installations, the consumption of silver powder has increased significantly over the years,” the Silver Institute states in its latest survey. “Our statistics show that global consumption of PV silver powder in 2022 reached 140.3Moz (4,365t), almost triple the level in 2010.”
The pressure on supply created by this high solar panel demand has helped to sustain the deficit in the silver market.
“There is no magic bullet here to meet the supply deficit that exists in silver right now,” Kargutkar said.
The Sprott expert explained that as investor excitement surrounding the gold builds, silver could see increased attention too.
“When you're talking about a billion ounce market, trading at roughly US$25 … It does not take a lot of money to create very large, very sustained price moves, especially to the upside,” he said.
Investor takeaway
When it comes to the price of silver, the Silver Institute expects to see an average of US$23 for the year.
“This is based on our view that, even if the interest rate hike pace slows, the hikes will continue through to the middle of this year, and potential rate cuts (if any) will be marginal,” the researchers said.
Silver saw ups and downs in 2023, but as the year draws to a close the metal's price isn't far from where it started. Find out what trends have moved the market over the last 12 months.
Silver saw a record deficit in 2022, and coming into 2023 some experts had high expectations for the metal.
With strong demand and reduced supply expected to continue, there were calls for silver to outperform gold. But as the fight against inflation continued, the white metal was influenced more by economic and geopolitical factors.
Increased volatility from global events impacted the silver price throughout 2023, with factors such as US banking sector instability, actions from the US Federal Reserve and instability in the Middle East all playing a role. The precious metal also reacted to swings in the US dollar, often trading inversely to the currency.
The metal now looks set to end the year at the same place it began, posting a slight year-to-date gain of 0.33 percent as of December 19. Read on to learn more about what trends impacted the silver sector in 2023.
Silver price in Q1
Silver traded around the US$24 per ounce mark throughout January, but fell significantly at the start of February, impacted by US dollar strength and rising Treasury returns. It hit a 2023 low of US$19.99 on March 8.
However, the downtrend in silver reversed that same day as the US regional banking crisis began. It ultimately led to the failure of three US banks and the bailout of Credit Suisse, with the resulting turmoil sending investors to the safety of precious metals like silver and gold. Silver had risen back to the US$24 range by the end of the month.
Silver price from January 3, 2023, to December 20, 2023.
With the banking crisis continuing to loom, investor confidence in securities still low and the US dollar slumping, the price of silver continued to increase through early Q2 to hit a year-to-date high of US$26.07 on May 4.
Silver started to decline once again in the days after the Fed hiked interest rates to 4.75 to 5 percent on May 3. The white metal reached a quarterly low of US$22.23 on June 21.
Silver price in Q3
Silver remained volatile during Q3. Its first major price move came on July 11, when it spiked following declines in the US dollar; this came on speculation that the Fed would raise interest rates amid stubborn inflation and a flat jobs report. The Fed's final hike of the year came on July 26, and it brought rates to 5 to 5.25 percent.
Silver and other precious metals declined once again at the start of August as the US dollar strengthened on the back of strong economic news that showed an improving labor market and weaker but more stable manufacturing numbers. While silver fluctuated between US$22 and US$25 for most of the quarter, it ended Q3 on a low note.
Silver price in Q4
The price of silver slipped to US$20.93 on October 4 on the back of instability in the Chinese real estate market. This volatility contributed to a broader rout of the commodities markets, with the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) losing 6.3 percent between September 27 and October 4.
On October 7, coordinated deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli targets and civilians marked a sudden escalation in the long conflict between the two entities. The violence and continued conflict sent investors fleeing for the safety of precious metals once again, driving the price of silver back up to US$23.35 by October 19.
Silver held steady through to the middle of November before spiking once again following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell — some believed his comments indicated that rate cuts could be on the horizon. The metal ultimately reached US$25.48 on November 30, short of its year-to-date high set in Q2.
Silver supply and demand in 2023
Due to its role as both a precious and industrial metal, silver is key for investors looking for a safe haven, as well as the production of many consumer and industrial products. However, its industrial side has been in focus in 2023.
Silver demand is expected to outstrip supply again in 2023, driven primarily by a projected record high in industrial demand. According to the Silver Institute, which works with Metals Focus to provide industry data, industrial demand is set to hit 632 million ounces for the year, while total silver demand will reach 1.14 billion ounces.
The growth in industrial demand has been led in part by silver’s use in photovoltaic (PV) cells, also known as solar cells. Demand from this segment is projected to hit 161.1 million ounces in 2023, up 15 percent over 2022. The metal's high reflectivity and good conductivity make it particularly useful when it comes to the production of solar cells, which are used to form solar panels. This demand has been driven by multiple factors, including China investing more than US$50 billion in the industry between 2011 and 2022. Large-scale production has pushed the cost for utility-scale solar below that of coal and natural gas, helping strong demand from the retail sector for solar micro-generation.
But it’s not just PV cells contributing to increased industrial demand for silver. Of the 382.3 million ounces of demand the Silver Institute is projecting for the production of electrical and electronic components, 221 million ounces are expected to be consumed by the information technology and telecommunications industries. The metal's applications there include printed circuit boards and thermal compounds, making silver critical for 5G networks.
Silver has other industrial uses as well, with around 50 million ounces being used annually in brazing alloys and solders. Another 144 million ounces of demand comes from a variety of industries, including another sector that's driving increased usage: the automotive industry, including the production of electric vehicles.
Of course, while over half of silver demand comes from industrial sources, the metal also sees consistent and strong demand from its precious side. The Silver Institute is forecasting that jewelry demand will reach 182 million ounces in 2023, while silverware will come in at 39 million ounces. Physical investment is projected to end the year down from 2022’s high of 332.9 million ounces, but will still capture 263 million ounces of demand for the white metal.
On the supply side, mines are expected to produce 820 million ounces of silver by the end of the year, a slight decrease from the 822.4 million ounces mined in 2022. Combined with recycled sources, total silver supply is predicted to come in at about 1 billion ounces, creating a deficit of 140 million ounces in 2023. While that's lower than 2022’s record deficit of 253 million ounces, the Silver Institute notes that it is high by historical standards and is likely to persist into the future.
Silver M&A activity in 2023
Part of the reason silver supply is hard to come by is that the metal is largely produced as a by-product. It is primarily mined with other metals, particularly gold, lead, zinc and copper, with dedicated silver mines accounting for only 27.8 percent of global supply. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any growth in terms of mine supply.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is focused on achieving commercial production at its Yukon-based Keno Hill mine, which it received as part of its acquisition of Alexco Resource in September 2022. Keno Hill was previously a longtime silver producer, and the site hosts proven and probable reserves of 49 million ounces of silver. While ramp up at the site has been slower than originally expected, as of the end of Q3 the processing of stockpiles through the on-site mill had produced 894,276 ounces of the metal; throughput is expected to increase substantially moving forward.
Aya Gold and Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) has been working on the construction of an expansion to its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco. In its update for the quarter ended on September 30, it announced the project was proceeding on schedule and was 66 percent complete as of mid-November. If everything stays on schedule, commissioning and production ramp up will begin in the first half of 2024, and commercial production will begin in Q3. Once it is fully ramped up, the expansion will bring annual production at the site from 1.7 million to 7.9 million ounces of silver per year.
On the consolidation side, Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) finalized their acquisition of Yamana Gold on March 31. Under the terms of the deal, Pan American assumed control of Yamana’s Latin American assets, adding to its portfolio the El Peñón gold-silver and Minera Florida gold-silver-zinc mines in Chile, and the Cerro Moro gold-silver mine in Argentina. In Q2 and Q3 alone, the three assets produced a combined 4.92 million ounces of silver, with El Peñón and Cerro Moro each contributing over 2 million ounces.
Investor takeaway
While silver experienced plenty of volatility in 2023 due to competing headwinds and tailwinds, it didn't see the breakout some expected. Instead, it looks ready to end the year in largely the same place in which it started.
Looking ahead to 2024, it's possible silver will fare better as the Fed prepares to potentially take rates lower. A more positive price environment would in turn help explorers and producers move forward at their operations.
“Many silver miners have been struggling for lack of investor interest, but this has been most pronounced in the silver juniors. It’s a very challenging environment for them, especially with higher interest rates, making capital expensive,” Peter Krauth of the Silver Stock Investor said in an interview with Investing News Network. “Those quality companies that will survive this cycle currently make for extremely compelling investments, as they are true bargains right now.”
Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024
Silver experienced its usual volatility in 2023, ultimately ending the year flat. Will 2024 bring a different story for the white metal?
Silver's tight supply/demand story had analysts optimistic about 2023, but high interest rates and US dollar strength kept the metal in check. As the year finishes, it looks set to end the period close to where it began.
The start of 2024 isn’t dissimilar. Silver is set to record a large deficit in 2023, but with the US Federal Reserve looking to keep rates higher for longer, the precious metal could continue to face headwinds in the new year.
To find out more about the silver forecast, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts what they expect moving forward. Read on to find out what they had to say about silver supply, demand and prices in 2024.
What is the silver supply and demand forecast for 2024?
While silver has long been valued as a precious metal, its high reflectivity and very good electrical conductivity have made it indispensable in photovoltaics, as well as electronics and other industrial applications. All told, the Silver Institute expects industrial demand to reach 632 million ounces in 2023 against total demand of 1.14 billion ounces.
The rest of that demand will come from the jewelry and silverware industries, as well as photography and physical investment. With supply set to reach just over 1 billion ounces, a 141 million ounce deficit is anticipated for 2023.
The 2023 silver deficit will be the third in a row, and the Silver Institute doesn't expect relief any time soon, even with new projects in the works. Those include Aya Gold & Silver’s (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) Zgounder mine expansion, which will add about 3 million ounces in 2024 before seeing an increase to 6 million ounces in 2025. Meanwhile, Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) is in the process of building its Terronera mine — although it should be complete by the end of 2024, its annual production of 4 million ounces of silver won’t be available until 2025.
Weighing in on supply, Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor told INN he doesn’t see much growth in silver production through 2024 and beyond. “Recent research from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) based on guidance from the largest silver producers suggests that mined silver supply peaked in 2016 and will not match that level again anytime soon,” he said.
The Silver Institute's Michael DiRienzo told INN the current silver price isn’t incentivizing greenfield exploration. “Much of the development in exploration is seen in brownfield exploration to increase reserves and extend mine life,” he said.
DiRienzo also noted that a change in mining laws in Mexico could further challenge activities. Mining concession length has been reduced from 50 to 30 years, and concessions can be canceled if no work is completed within two years.
For his part, Krauth said companies like Aya Gold & Silver, Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV,OTCQX:DOLLF), Summa Silver (TSXV:SSVR,OTCQX:SSVRF) and Blackrock Silver (TSXV:BRC,OTCQX:BKRRF) have produced strong exploration results; however, these ounces aren't likely to enter the pipeline soon. “The problem is much of the silver being found will not find its way into production for years and, even then, will only partly offset depleting reserves,” he noted.
Protests, particularly in Latin America, could also impact silver supply. Even though it's slowed, recent unrest in Panama over First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama copper mine highlights just how quickly situations can turn. “It’s difficult to say if this trend will continue as we cannot predict unforeseen disruption. However, this is a risk in silver supply given that just Peru and Chile comprise 18 percent of global silver output,” DiRienzo said.
Krauth shared a similar sentiment. “The largest single event was probably the four month strike at Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Penasquito mine in Mexico. Although this is primarily a gold mine, it produces an impressive 30 million ounces of silver per year. That doesn’t sound like much compared to 800 million ounces of silver mine supply, but the market is already in a substantial annual deficit position, so this production loss is material.”
What factors will move the silver market in 2024?
Of course, there's more to the silver market than supply and demand. As gold's sister metal, silver is affected by many of the same economic and geopolitical factors that move the yellow metal, and interest rates are at the top of the list.
Inflation took off following COVID-19, and the Fed has set a goal of bringing it back down to the 2 percent level. However, given that the latest consumer price index reading came in at 3.1 percent, it's still far from that target. And in a December 13 statement, Chair Jerome Powell indicated he doesn’t think inflation will get there until 2026.
He also noted that while the Fed is halting rate hikes for the time being, further increases haven’t been taken off the table as the central bank takes a wait-and-see approach. “While we believe our policy rate is likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle, the economy has surprised forecasters in many ways since the pandemic, and ongoing progress toward our 2 percent inflation objective is not assured. We are prepared to tighten policy further if appropriate; we are committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident inflation is on a path to that objective,” he said.
DiRienzo sees pricing for silver largely being determined by institutional behavior, which will be influenced by what the Fed decides to do in 2024. “The Fed has indicated that it will only reduce rates by around 25 (basis points) in 2024, while the market expects the Fed to adopt a far more dovish interest rate policy next year. However, we believe that the Fed will maintain its more hawkish policy throughout next year, and as the market shifts towards the Fed’s stance this will lead to investor liquidations, which in turn will weigh on silver, sending it toward the US$20 level,” he said.
On a more positive position, Krauth sees the conditions being right for silver to rally in 2024. “One of the most significant (events) for me was when we saw almost the entire US Treasury yield curve peak above 5 percent in mid-October," he said. "Since then, we've had the US Dollar Index peak at 107. Both of these have fallen considerably since, I believe on the market’s view that the Fed has stopped hiking rates, with the expectation that rate cuts will come sometime in 2024."
He also made a comparison to the gold market, commenting, “As well, since mid-October silver stocks have been outperforming gold stocks — also a bullish sign for the sector. I expect gold to keep making new highs and for silver to continue to rally well into 2024." Krauth thinks silver could move close to the US$30 mark in the second half of the year.
Investor takeaway
Silver has slowly been securing its position as an industrial metal over the last decade, but it hasn’t lost its shine as a counterpart to gold. This has at times pulled the metal in opposite directions, and means that in 2024 silver investors will have to watch supply and demand trends, as well as economic and geopolitical forces.
Peter Krauth: "Tremendous" Opportunities in Silver, Price Outlook into 2024
"I think that patience will absolutely be rewarded in this market," said Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor. "It's an excellent time for people to be doing their research, to start nibbling on some of these companies."
Peter Krauth, publisher of Silver Stock Investor, spoke to the Investing News Network about silver supply and demand dynamics, as well as where the white metal's price may be headed for the rest of 2023 and into 2024.
He believes movement is coming, but said investors shouldn't expect it to happen quickly.
"I think that patience will absolutely be rewarded in this market," Krauth said during the interview. "It's an excellent time for people to be doing their research, to start nibbling on some of these companies. There are some really tremendous opportunities out there, so it's time to really get your homework done and start participating."
In terms of supply, he said issues in top producers Mexico and Peru will put a dent in output this year.
"The world's two largest silver-supplying countries are seeing multi-year lows in supply, and the prospects for new silver mines to come on stream — to be discovered, approved, financed, built and come onstream — we're talking 10 to 15 years these days," he said.
Meanwhile, the solar sector is supporting demand in the face of weaker buying from investors.
"We cannot underestimate what is happening, we cannot ignore what is happening in the solar sector when it comes to the silver market," Krauth emphasized. "It really is a huge impact on demand for silver."
According to the Silver Institute, the market was in deficit by a substantial 237.7 million ounces last year, and the organization is predicting a shortfall of 142.1 million ounces in 2023. When asked if he expects that to play out, Krauth said he believes the Silver Institute will revise this year's deficit figure upward.
"I think that people really do need to realize that stocks and bonds have had their time ... they need to realize that we're in a new age — it's an inflation age unfortunately — and to look for the ideal ways to play that. Commodities and precious metals are ideal in this kind of an environment," said Krauth. "And so don't be too influenced by the recent past — the future is going to be considerably different from what people have experienced recently."
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on silver supply, demand and prices.
Rich Checkan: Gold is Insurance, but Silver Has "Amazing" Profit Potential
"I still think gold is your answer for wealth insurance. But if you're looking for profit, I actually skew it toward silver, and now might be a very good time," said Rich Checkan of Asset Strategies International.
Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, shared his thoughts on what it will take for the gold price to rise, saying that right now retail investors just aren't involved in the sector.
"Central banks are still very strong, but the investors are not in this market," he told the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the New Orleans Investment Conference. "I don't see us going above US$2,000 (per ounce) and sustaining prices above US$2,000 without investors in the marketplace — they're actually right now selling and not buying."
Explaining his stance, Checkan said gold needs participation from middle-class buyers to move higher. And for that to happen, people who are part of that segment of the market need to feel better about their finances.
That's unlikely to happen until the US Federal Reserve starts lowering rates after its intense hiking cycle.
"The Fed is breaking banks, they're breaking the backs of the middle class — they're doing a lot of breaking, but it's not dancing," he quipped. "So where does this change? I think when the Fed starts lowering interest rates. I think that's when we start to see some relief for the middle class, when we potentially start to see some relief for the banks."
Looking over to silver, Checkan said that while gold moves first the white metal ultimately tends to outperform.
"If you can catch silver at the lower levels before it outpaces gold, the profit potential is amazing," he said during the conversation. "I still think gold is your answer for wealth insurance. But if you're looking for profit, I actually skew it toward silver, and now might be a very good time."
Watch the interview above for more from Checkan on gold and silver. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Which silver stocks are the top performers so far this year? We’ve compiled a list of the top TSX- and TSXV-listed silver stocks to guide investors.
The silver market is facing an estimated deficit of 140 million ounces in 2023 as supply falls short of demand.
Even so, silver remained relatively rangebound throughout the year, fluctuating between US$20 and US$26 per ounce. Despite its duality as an industrial and precious metal, silver largely moved alongside the gold price in 2023, with influences including the US banking crisis at the start of the year and the Israel-Hamas war at the end of the period.
Higher interest rates also impacted silver this past year, keeping a lid on the metal's price and creating a tough environment for silver equities. However, some silver-focused companies did rise higher in 2023.
The five TSX- and TSXV-listed companies below had seen the biggest share price gains year-to-date as of December 8, 2023, and all had market caps over C$10 million at that time. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener.
Year-to-date gain 706.25 percent; market cap: C$165.81 million; current share price: C$1.29
Hercules Silver is a junior miner focused on the exploration and development of its namesake asset, which is located northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. Acquired in 2021, the Hercules property hosts a disseminated silver-lead-zinc system that was in production up until 1920. The most recent exploration at the site took place in 1988.
Shares of the company have been on the rise since October 10, when results from the first blind drill hole at the site exceeded expectations, intersecting 185.29 meters of 0.84 percent copper, 111 parts per million molybdenum and 2.6 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver from 246 to 431.2 meters, including 45.33 meters of 1.94 percent copper. The results confirmed the presence of a large system, which Hercules said is the first significant copper porphyry system in Idaho.
Hercules built on these results when it announced on November 1 that near-surface intercepts at the site had revealed a 25.14 meter interval grading 195.2 g/t silver, 0.21 percent lead, 0.33 percent zinc, 0.24 percent copper, 5.9 percent manganese and 302 parts per million antimony. CEO and Director Chris Paul stated in a press release, “What began as a primary drilling target for this season has now evolved into just the upper levels of a much larger system and the presence of critical minerals adds further encouragement from a permitting standpoint in the U.S.”
Following this news, on November 6, the company entered into a non-brokered private placement agreement with Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) for C$23.39 million, with Barrick to receive 12.33 percent of Hercules' issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted post-transaction basis. Hercules said the investment supports and validates the Hercules property, and will allow the company to leverage Barrick’s experience and technical expertise.
Canuc Resources is focused on the construction of a mine at its San Javier silver-gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The site consists of 28 contiguous claims over 1,052.9 hectares, with the most recent set of claims being acquired on July 11. The company said at the time that this addition to its claim group provides it with comprehensive coverage of an area surrounding the largest magnetic-high anomaly detected during a magnetic survey in 2021.
Aside from San Javier, Canuc also owns the MidTex natural gas project in Texas. The property consists of eight producing natural gas wells that the company uses to provide steady, long-term cash flow.
Shares of the company surged during the May to June period following the May 30 release of Canuc's interim financial statement for the period ended on March 31. In it, the company notes that its assets had more than tripled compared to the preceding period — it increased them from C$145,131 to C$744,032 while decreasing liabilities.
On July 4, Canuc announced it had raised C$2 million via a private placement. The company said it intended to use the proceeds for exploration at San Javier and to develop its MidTex asset. The improvement in Canuc's financials was further reinforced through statements released on August 29 and November 29.
Gatos Silver is a silver-focused production and exploration company. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine and district south of Chihuahua City, Mexico. The site consists of 14 predominantly silver, lead and zinc mineralization zones.
Shares of Gatos have seen volatility this year, with the largest gains coming on March 30, when the firm released its financial results for the first three quarters of 2022. In the announcement, Gatos indicated that revenue was up 23 percent to US$218.7 million for the period, while net income grew 27 percent to US$53 million. However, the company announced on March 31 that it would be refiling those and other financials and would delay filing its 2022 annual report.
Gatos shares reached a yearly high of C$9.68 on April 10, but began to decline following an announcement on April 17 that the filing of its financial statements would be further delayed until May 15; when that day came, Gatos announced that the filing of its statements for 2021, 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 would be further delayed until May 31.
Shares began to rise again following announcements on June 26 and 27 that Gatos had completed its filings for 2021 and 2022, along with Q1 2023. The company released its financial results for Q2 on schedule on August 8, reporting a 2 percent year-on-year improvement in revenue, but substantially lower net income, down 78 percent.
The company’s share price saw another swing upward starting in late August. On September 6, Gatos released an updated mineral reserve estimate, mineral resource estimate and life-of-mine plan for the Cerro Los Gatos mine. According to the release, the asset's life was extended by 2.75 years to the end of 2030, with average lifetime annual production pegged at 6.6 million ounces of silver, 65 million pounds of zinc and 47 million pounds of lead.
In its most recent release on November 6, Gatos reported mixed financial results for Q3, including a 9 percent year-on-year decrease in revenue and a 16 percent improvement in net income. The company also said it would increase its full-year 2023 silver production guidance by 16 percent, and noted that it remains debt free with a strong cash balance.
Bayhorse Silver is a silver-focused company that is currently working to bring the Bayhorse silver mine in Oregon, US, back online. The mine was originally in operation until late 1984, but shut its doors when the price of silver dropped to under US$6. Historic sampling during the 1980s identified grades of 2,146 g/t silver, and a bulk sampling program conducted by Bayhorse in 2014 found bonanza grades of 150,370 g/t silver.
Permits for operating the mine were previously rejected by Oregon’s Department of Geology and Mining Industries, which cited deficiencies in the company's application. Bayhorse said back in June that it was reviewing the baseline data in the submission and would be reapplying for the permits later in the year.
Shares of Bayhorse have been rising in recent weeks, and the company has said the surge may be tied to positive news from Hercules Silver, whose Hercules project is just 44 kilometers from the Bayhorse site.
Gains were further supported with news on November 14 that the company had begun mobilizing for an underground drilling program at Bayhorse. The initial program will test the 300 foot strike length of the Big Dog target.
Aya Gold & Silver is a mining, exploration and development company focusing on assets in Northwest Africa. Its flagship operation is the Zgounder silver mine located in the Anti-Atlas mountains of Morocco. As of the end of September, an expansion of the mine to boost production to 6.8 million ounces of silver a year was 60 percent complete.
Additionally, Aya has several exploration projects it has been working on this past year: its 85 percent owned Boumadine gold-silver-lead-zinc project and wholly owned Tirzzit copper-silver-gold project, both of which are also located in the Anti-Atlas mountains, and its 75 percent owned Tijirit gold project in Northwest Mauritania.
Aya’s share price saw the biggest gains following news on February 22 that construction of the Zgounder expansion was proceeding on schedule. This was followed with additional news from the site on February 28, when Aya released drill results confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization outside of the current resource envelope. The report highlighted an intercept of 9,234 g/t silver over 4 meters within 7.5 meters grading 4,980 g/t silver.
Aya hit a year-to-date high of C$11.28 on March 29 after sharing positive 2022 results. It reported an 11 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to C$38.2 million, and a 28 percent increase in silver sales to 1,935,154 ounces.
Despite the extension of a mineralized trend at Boumadine by 400 meters in July, along with positive exploration results from Zgounder and Tijirit, and the acquisition of the historic Tirzzit copper mine and good Q2 results, shares of Aya slumped through the middle two quarters of the year, reaching a year-to-date low of C$6.75 on October 4. The company saw a slight boost on September 12, when it was recognized by the TSX as a top performer for the third consecutive year.
Aya saw its final big gain of the season following the release of strong Q3 production and financial results on November 14. In the report, Aya said it produced 519,085 ounces of silver during the period. The company also saw a 63 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to C$11.7 million, and reported record cash flow of C$7.7 million for the quarter.
