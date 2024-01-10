Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Fortuna pays down an additional $41 million of debt

(All amounts expressed in US dollars)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report that the Company has paid down an additional $41 million of its revolving credit facility at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, using cash on hand.

After the payment of $41 million, the Company expects to bring down the leverage ratio 1 below 0.5 times total net debt 2 to adjusted EBITDA 3 (which was reported for the third quarter of 2023). At December 31, 2023, it is expected that Fortuna's total outstanding debt balance will stand at approximately $165 million on its credit facility (excluding letters of credit), and approximately $46 million of convertible notes, for an estimated total net debt, after cash and cash equivalents, of $83 million as at December 31, 2023. This represents a reduction of approximately $50 million in total net debt in the period, reflecting cash flow contributions from the Séguéla Mine in its second full quarter of production.

The estimated total net debt and liquidity for Fortuna as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 is preliminary financial information and has been prepared by management and remains subject to final review by the Company's audit committee and approval by the Company's board of directors. Such preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023 is subject to the finalization and closing of Fortuna´s accounting books and records for the period and should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's annual financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company's auditor has not audited the preliminary financial information contained in this news release, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on the preliminary financial information contained herein. Refer to the "Cautionary Statements" section at the end of this news release.

It is expected that Fortuna will release its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as approved by its audit committee and board of directors, by mid-March, 2024.

Notes:

  1. Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS ratio; refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section at the end of this news release for a description of this non-IFRS ratio and the reconciliation from debt, the most comparable IFRS measure
  2. Total net debt is a non-IFRS measure; refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section at the end of this news release for a description of this non-IFRS measure and a reconciliation to debt, the most comparable IFRS measure
  3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure; refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (" Q3 2023 MD&A "), for a description of the measure on page 28 and for a reconciliation to net income the most directly comparable IFRS measure on page 37, and which aforementioned sections are incorporated by reference herein. The Q3 2023 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Cautionary Statements

The estimated total net debt and liquidity for the Company as at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, is preliminary financial information and has been prepared by management and remains subject to final review by the Company's audit committee and approval by the Company's board of directors. Such preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023 is subject to the finalization and closing of our accounting books and records for the period and should not be viewed as a substitute for the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Company's auditor has not audited the preliminary financial information contained in this news release, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on the preliminary financial information contained herein.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company's anticipated financial and operational performance in 2023; preliminary estimated financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023; a preliminary estimate of the Company's liquidity and outstanding debt balance and total net debt as at December 31, 2023; a preliminary estimate of the reduction in total net debt compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2023; the economics for the mine at Séguéla; statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the anticipated timing for release of the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "expected", "anticipated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the preliminary estimated financial information, liquidity and outstanding total debt may not be consistent with the final quarterly results and statement of liquidity and debt subsequently approved by the Board; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; uncertainties related to new mining operations such as the Séguéla Mine; risks relating to the Company's ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company's business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian - Russian conflict, and the impact it may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company's mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company's exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; the possibility that the Court ruling in favor of Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. to reinstate the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine will be successfully appealed ; temporary restrictions imposed by the Company's lenders on the Company's abilities under the Credit Facility; our ability to access the capital markets; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company's business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; risks associated with climate change legislation; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023; that management's preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be consistent with the final full quarterly and annual financial results; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected head grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations; the Company's ability to access the capital markets; the ability to meet current and future obligations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements .

The purpose of disclosing the Company's estimated total outstanding debt balance and estimated total net debt, after cash and cash equivalents is to assist readers in understanding the impact of cash flows from the contribution of the Company's
Séguéla Mine on its outstanding indebtedness. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under IFRS, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to total net debt and total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Except as otherwise described below, the Company has calculated these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios consistently for all periods presented. To facilitate a better understanding of these measures as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below.

Total net debt is a non-IFRS measure which is calculated as debt consisting of credit facilities and convertible debentures less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that total net debt provides valuable information as an indicator of the Company's liquidity and ability to fund working capital needs fund capital expenditures. Total net debt is also a common metric that provides additional information used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes based on an observed or inferred relationship between total net debt and enterprise value. Total net debt is not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS measures, but that rather should be evaluated in conjunction with IFRS measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Total net debt from Debt 1 , the most directly comparable IFRS measure, as of the date of this news release:

As at December 31, 2023
Debt $210,700,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents $(127,800,000)
Total net debt $82,900,000


Note:

  1. The debt, cash and cash equivalents, and total net debt figures for the Company presented in the table above, represent preliminary financial information estimated by management which remains subject to final review by the Company's Auditors, audit committee and approval by the Company's board of directors .

Total Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio which is calculated as total net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that total net debt to adjusted EBITDA provides valuable information as an indicator of the Company's solvency and ability to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures. Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is also a common metric that provides additional information used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes based on an observed or inferred relationship between total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and enterprise value. Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is not meant to be a substitute for other subtotals or totals presented in accordance with IFRS measures, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with IFRS measures.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio from debt, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, as of September 30, 2023:

As at September 30, 2023
Debt $251,200,000
Less: cash and cash equivalents $(117,800,000)
Total net debt $133,400,000
Adjusted EBITDA (last four quarters) $270,100,000
Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.5



Fortuna Silver MinesFVI:CAFSMSilver Investing
FVI:CA,FSM
Endeavour Silver Produces 5,672,703 Oz Silver and 37,858 Oz Gold  in 2023; Improved Fourth Quarter Production Delivers Annual Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") reports full year 2023 production of 5,672,703 silver ounces (oz) and 37,858 gold oz, for silver equivalent (1) ("AgEq") production of 8.7 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,396,315 silver oz and 9,440 gold oz for 2.2 million silver equivalent oz.

"We are extremely pleased with our strong Q4 production results, which have been driven by initiatives our Operations team implemented to improve both mine and mill productivity" commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. He further added, "Implementing these initiatives allowed us to successfully overcome the challenges that affected Q3 production. Not only did Guanaceví's production return to historical levels, which is expected to be continue into 2024, our recovery plan more than met expectations, allowing us to achieve our annual production guidance with strong fourth-quarter performance. We have now delivered three consecutive years of meeting or exceeding our annual production guidance."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra December Production Update

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to provide preliminary production numbers for the Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra”) for the month of December 2023 and the December quarter (subject to final reconciliation). Production levels during December show further improvement with new record highs achieved in several production areas including concentrate production, processed ore tonnes and mine development.

Keep reading...Show less
2024 Silver Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

After a steady year, could silver break out alongside the other precious metals in 2024?

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to in the months ahead.

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Adds New General Manager for Tanzania Project

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE American: SVM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North Closes Private Placement Tranche

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG ) , ( OTC:TARSF) (“ Silver North ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to report that it has closed the second and final tranche of the financing announced on August 29, 2023 and October 19, 2023.

For the two tranches, the Company raised a total of $1,000,000 including $540,000 from the sale of “Units” at $0.20 per Unit, and $460,000 from the sale of “Flow Through shares” at $0.20 per Flow Through Share for a total of 5,000,000 shares and 1,350,000 warrants issued.

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Announces Takeover Offer for OreCorp

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol:

  • Silvercorp offers to acquire all OreCorp Shares it does not already own for A$0.19 cash plus 0.0967 Silvercorp shares per OreCorp Share (the same consideration offered under the Scheme of Arrangement this offer is replacing)

  • Off-market takeover offer subject only to a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition (and other customary conditions)

  • Implied value of A$0.589 1 per OreCorp share represents a:
    • 40% premium to OreCorp's 20-day VWAP ending August 4, 2023
    • 22% premium to OreCorp's 20-day VWAP ending December 22, 2023

  • The OreCorp Board is unanimously recommending OreCorp shareholders ACCEPT the Offer in the absence of a Superior Proposal

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) and OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") (ASX: ORR) have entered into a Bid Implementation Deed ("BID"), pursuant to which Silvercorp has agreed to acquire, by means of an off-market takeover offer, all of the OreCorp Shares not already owned by Silvercorp for consideration comprising 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp ("Silvercorp Shares") and A$0.19 cash per OreCorp Share (the "Consideration"), currently equivalent to A$0.589 1 per OreCorp Share (the "Offer", and overall the "Transaction").

Under the BID, Silvercorp and OreCorp have provided undertakings to each other to facilitate the Transaction. The Offer is subject to minimal conditions, including:

  • Silvercorp having a relevant interest in at least 50.1% of the OreCorp Shares;

  • no regulatory action which could reasonably be expected to restrain, impede or prohibit the Offer and completion of the Transaction;

  • no OreCorp material adverse change or prescribed occurrence (both terms defined in a customary manner); and

  • normal course listing approval for the new Silvercorp Shares to be issued

The OreCorp Board is unanimously recommending that OreCorp shareholders ACCEPT the Offer subject to their Independent Expert's Report concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Offer is reasonable to OreCorp shareholders and there being no Superior Proposal 2 . Subject to those same qualifications, the OreCorp Board, who collectively hold 3.94% of the OreCorp Shares, intend to accept the Offer in respect of all OreCorp Shares they own or control.

________________________________________

1 Value attributed to Silvercorp share and implied value attributed to OreCorp Share calculated based on the 20-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of Silvercorp's common shares on all U.S. exchanges for the period ending December 22, 2023, converted to Australian dollars using a U.S. dollar to Australian dollar foreign exchange rate of 1.505.

2 As defined in the Bid Implementation Deed

Silvercorp's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng , said: " We are pleased to adjust our Transaction with OreCorp after it became clear that the previously proposed Scheme, due to outside interference, was at risk of not completing. Our Offer is subject to a very limited number of conditions. Silvercorp obtained the required approval of the Tanzania Fair Competition Commission ("FCC") approximately two months after the application was submitted.  Even if an alternative proposal is made, there is uncertainty as to whether it would be successful in receiving similar FCC approval. Accordingly, our Offer provides OreCorp Shareholders with the opportunity to receive the Consideration in a timely manner. I encourage all OreCorp Shareholders to read the forthcoming Bidder's Statement for more details about the Offer and accept the Offer as soon as possible."

This Transaction aims to create a globally diversified precious metals producer, and will provide enhanced trading liquidity, re-rating potential and the opportunity to participate in further upside from the Nyanzaga Project and Silvercorp's existing mining portfolio to shareholders of both companies. Silvercorp is well-positioned to fund and immediately move to advance Nyanzaga towards commercial production.

The development of the Nyanzaga Project is also subject to regulatory and jurisdiction risks in Tanzania . For example, the Government of Tanzania (through the Treasury Registrar) currently holds a 16% non-dilutable free carried interest (the Free Carried Interest Shares) in the share capital of Sotta Mining Corporation Limited (SMCL). In addition, the Government of Tanzania has a right to acquire, in total, up to 50% of the share capital of SMCL, determined by the total value of the tax expenditures enjoyed by SMCL. However, relevant legislation also provides that the Government of Tanzania agrees and undertakes that any increase in ownership or economic participation rights by the Government of Tanzania in addition to the 16 percent Free Carried Interest Shares will be by agreement between the parties, and that the Government of Tanzania will not unilaterally seek to increase such ownership or economic participation rights.

Silvercorp has designed, permitted and constructed multiple mining and processing facilities, requiring it to establish and maintain constructive relationships with diverse stakeholders, including communities, regulators, and various levels of government. Silvercorp looks forward to bringing its philosophy of openness, transparency and cooperation in its future dealings with the Government of Tanzania to facilitate the prompt development of Nyanzaga for the benefit of all involved.

Additional Details

The BID Deed includes market standard deal protection measures equivalent to those previously agreed under the Scheme, including "no talk" and "no due diligence" provisions (subject to a fiduciary out exception) and "no shop". It also includes notification and matching rights for Silvercorp in the event of a competing proposal. Pursuant to these deal protection measures, OreCorp has agreed, inter alia that it will not solicit, encourage or initiate any competing proposal and further, that it will not participate in any discussions or negotiations with a third party in relation to any competing proposal (unless certain conditions are satisfied, including where a failure to do so would constitute a breach of the OreCorp Board's fiduciary duties or statutory obligations).

As with the Scheme, under certain circumstances a break fee of approximately A$2.8 million will be payable by OreCorp to Silvercorp if the BID is terminated.

The Offer is not subject to the approval of the Silvercorp's shareholders and is not subject to any financing or due diligence conditions.

As of the date of this announcement, Silvercorp holds 73,889,007 OreCorp Shares, representing 15.74% of the fully paid ordinary shares of OreCorp.

Next Steps

Further detail regarding the Offer will be provided in Silvercorp's Bidder's Statement and OreCorp's Target's Statement, which are expected to be despatched shortly. The Bidder's and Target's Statements will set out important information, including how to accept the Offer and the key reasons why OreCorp shareholders should accept the Offer. The Target's Statement will include an Independent Expert's Report prepared by BDO Corporate Finance (WA) Pty Ltd.

Termination of the Scheme Implementation Deed

In conjunction with the execution of the Bid Implementation Deed, Silvercorp and OreCorp have mutually agreed to terminate the Scheme Implementation Deed dated August 5, 2023 (as amended and restated on November 23, 2023 ) ("SID", or "Scheme"), with effect from today. Accordingly, OreCorp is seeking orders from the Federal Court of Australia that the Scheme meeting of OreCorp shareholders proposed for January 18, 2024 no longer be held.

Advisors and Counsel

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Silvercorp. King & Wood Mallesons, Australia is acting as Silvercorp's Australian legal advisor.

OreCorp shareholders who have questions regarding the Offer should call the Silvercorp Information Line on 1300 290 691 (within Australia ) of +61 2 9066 4081 (outside Australia ) between 9:00am and 5:30pm ( Sydney time) Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in Sydney .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

No Offer or Solicitation

Silvercorp has not yet commenced the offer noted above to OreCorp shareholders. Upon commencement of the Offer, Silvercorp will dispatch the Bidder's statement to OreCorp shareholders in accordance with applicable Australian securities laws and will lodge the Bidder's Statement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The Bidder's Statement will contain important information about the Offer and should be read in its entirety by OreCorp shareholders. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any securities. The Offer is being made solely by, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Bid Implementation Deed, Bidder's Statement and related offer documents.

The Silvercorp shares issuable pursuant to the takeover offer have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the shares are registered under the 1933 Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act is available.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this announcement may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (Cth) and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: organic growth; creating a globally diversified precious metals producer; providing enhanced trading liquidity; re-rating potential; future funding; statements regarding the actions of the Government of Tanzania ; the opportunity to participate in further upside from mergers and acquisitions; and a potential break-up fee.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; completion and timing of the transactions described above;  receiving the necessary approvals to satisfy the conditions to the transactions; the determination of capital gains tax; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; non-controlling interest shareholders; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China , Canada , Australia and Tanzania ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; investments that are subject to risk; cybersecurity risks; internal control over financial reporting; issue of Silvercorp shares; less than 90% ownership in OreCorp; minority shareholders in OreCorp; transaction costs;  due diligence; dilution; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. and/or Australian securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Silvercorp or OreCorp's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in Silvercorp's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although Silvercorp and OreCorp have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by either Silvercorp or OreCorp that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or proved to be correct.

The forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this announcement, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, neither Silvercorp nor OreCorp assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information related to Silvercorp, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Silvercorp website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

Additional information related to OreCorp can be obtained under the Company's profile on ASX at www.asx.com.au and on OreCorp's website at www.orecorp.com.au .

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

Silvercorp's reserve and resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. OreCorp's resource estimates have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia .

Australian standards and Canadian standards each differ significantly from the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, and mineral reserve and resource estimates disclosed by Silvercorp and OreCorp may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-announces-takeover-offer-for-orecorp-302022573.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/26/c1681.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

