Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Pursuit Minerals

PUR:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

Final Cut Pro transforms video creation with Live Multicam on iPad and new AI features on Mac

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 delivers support for projects on external drives and Live Multicam to record multiple angles at once using the new Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad; Final Cut Pro for Mac accelerates editing with new AI features

Apple® today introduced Final Cut Pro® for iPad® 2, bringing huge updates that unleash the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro® and take creativity to the next level. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 transforms iPad into a multicam production studio with Live Multicam, giving users the power to speed up their shoot by allowing them to connect and preview up to four cameras all at once, all in one place. 1 To support Live Multicam, Final Cut Camera™ — an all-new video capture app — comes to iPhone® and iPad, letting creators wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with powerful pro controls. 2 Final Cut Camera also works as a standalone professional video capture app on iPhone and iPad. External project support gives users the flexibility to edit projects directly from an external drive, leveraging the fast Thunderbolt connection of iPad Pro. 3 Editing and finishing a project with Final Cut Pro on the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip is incredible, enabling users to color grade, apply multiple effects, and render graphically intense timelines even faster. Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 has even more customizable content for editing and creating unique projects, and leverages the advanced features of the all-new Apple Pencil Pro™ such as barrel roll and squeeze for Live Drawing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507448127/en/

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 brings huge updates that unleash the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro, while Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 offers new AI features and enhances the ability to retime visuals. (Photo: Business Wire)

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 brings huge updates that unleash the remarkable capabilities of the new iPad Pro, while Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 offers new AI features and enhances the ability to retime visuals. (Photo: Business Wire)

New artificial intelligence features come to Final Cut Pro for Mac® 10.8, giving editors the ability to rapidly customize the look of videos or photos in a single click and retime visuals more easily than ever. 4 Important workflow-accelerating tools bring new ways to manage color correction and video effects, as well as search and navigate the timeline with ease.

"Users have been loving the portability and flexibility of editing with Final Cut Pro for iPad. It was designed from the ground up to take advantage of everything iPad has to offer, and that continues with the latest advances like Apple Pencil Pro and the M4 chip," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing. "Now, Final Cut Pro for iPad is getting even more powerful, transforming production workflows for creators by putting iPad at the center and allowing them to edit and share more quickly than ever, whether they're at the studio or on the go. Final Cut Pro for Mac also continues to deliver efficiency gains for editors with new features that are smarter and faster."

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2

The latest update to Final Cut Pro for iPad transforms iPad into a more powerful production studio and opens up entirely new video workflows, while offering even more capabilities with the all-new Apple Pencil Pro. With M4 on the new iPad Pro, final rendering is up to 2x faster, and editors can take advantage of support for up to 4x more streams of ProRes® RAW than with M1.

Live Multicam

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 delivers Live Multicam, an innovative new solution for users to capture up to four different angles of a single scene, whether working with their own devices or collaborating with others. Live Multicam connects wirelessly via Final Cut Camera, a new video capture app, enabling users to view up to four iPhone or iPad devices and providing a director's view of each camera in real time. Each live camera feed can have settings adjusted right from Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 to easily dial in exposure, focus, zoom, and more for the perfect shot. Editable preview clips are immediately passed through to Final Cut Pro for iPad and replaced with full-resolution files in the background, so users can seamlessly move from production to editing.

Final Cut Camera

To support Live Multicam in Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera comes to iPhone and iPad to enable live monitoring and individual control of each video feed. Leveraging the incredible camera systems on iPhone and iPad, Final Cut Camera allows users to adjust settings like white balance and manual focus, while monitoring their recordings with zebras and audio meters. Users can now also adjust ISO and shutter speed, and enable focus peaking, bringing even more power to the camera system on iPad Air® and iPad Pro. Final Cut Camera can also be downloaded for free as a standalone video capture app to record professional videos on iPhone and iPad with precise manual controls.

External Project Support

For even more storage flexibility, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now supports external projects, letting users easily create or open projects on an external storage device and import media without taking up space on their iPad. Editors can quickly hand off external projects to another editor or take them into Final Cut Pro for Mac; create new projects on external storage; and seamlessly import high-resolution files and professional codecs like ProRes and Log.

Even More Ways to Customize

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 brings more options to customize projects. Users can dial in their edits with 12 new color-grading presets, choose from eight basic text titles, score with 20 new soundtracks, and add additional dynamic backgrounds to create effect overlays and title sequences.

The powerful new Apple Pencil Pro offers even greater precision for Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 users. Live Drawing now includes support for barrel roll, giving users more precise control of their chosen tool, and with squeeze, users can quickly pull up an array of brushes and settings.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8

On Mac, editors can take their professional workflow to the next level. Leveraging the Neural Engine in Apple silicon, new AI features and organizational tools come to Final Cut Pro 10.8. Available as a free update to existing users, Final Cut Pro 10.8 introduces Enhance Light and Color, offering the ability to improve color, color balance, contrast, and brightness in one simple step, and is optimized for SDR, HDR, RAW, and Log-encoded media. With Smooth Slo-Mo, frames of video are intelligently generated and blended together, providing the highest-quality movement and more drama to a project.

For efficiency in post-production workflows, color corrections and video effects can now be given custom names in the inspector to easily identify changes applied to a clip, and effects can be dragged from the inspector to other clips in the timeline or viewer. The timeline index also offers the ability to search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects. And text-based timeline search now includes important information like reel, scene, camera angle, and more.

Pricing and Availability

  • Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available later this spring as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store® for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.
  • Final Cut Camera will be available for free later this spring as a standalone app.
  • Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 will be available as a free update for existing users and for $299.99 (U.S.) for new users on the Mac App Store. All new users can download a free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 requires iPadOS 17.4 or later, and iPad models with the M1 chip or later.
2 Final Cut Camera is available on iPhone Xs and later running iOS 17.4 or later, and iPad models running iPadOS 17.4 or later.
3 External project support requires iPadOS 17.5 or later.
4 Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 requires macOS 13.5 or later, 8GB of RAM (16GB recommended), a Metal-capable graphics card (Intel-based Mac computers only), and 6.5GB of available disk space.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Final Cut Pro, iPad, iPad Pro, Final Cut Camera, iPhone, Apple Pencil Pro, Mac, ProRes, iPad Air, and App Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Renee Felton
Apple
rfelton@apple.com

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip

Now available in two sizes, iPad Air is more powerful and versatile than ever with phenomenal performance and AI capabilities, a new landscape front camera, and faster Wi-Fi, along with support for Apple Pencil Pro

Apple® today announced the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air®, supercharged by the M2 chip. Now available in two sizes for the first time, the 11-inch iPad Air is super-portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. Both deliver phenomenal performance and advanced capabilities, making iPad Air more powerful and versatile than ever before. Featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance and is an incredibly powerful device for artificial intelligence. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage™ is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air, which is perfect for video calls. It also includes faster Wi-Fi, and cellular models include super-fast 5G, so users can stay connected on the go. With a portable design, all-day battery life, a brilliant Liquid Retina® display, and support for Apple Pencil Pro™, Apple Pencil® (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard®, iPad Air empowers users to be even more productive and creative. The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, along with starlight and space gray. The 11-inch iPad Air still starts at just $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air is a fantastic value at just $799. Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils stunning new iPad Pro with the world's most advanced display, M4 chip, and Apple Pencil Pro

Featuring a new thin and light design, breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 performance with powerful AI capabilities, the new iPad Pro takes a huge leap forward

Apple® today unveiled the groundbreaking new iPad Pro® in a stunningly thin and light design, taking portability and performance to the next level. Available in silver and space black finishes, the new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both sizes feature the world's most advanced display — a new breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR™ display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology — providing a remarkable visual experience. The new iPad Pro is made possible with the new M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, which delivers a huge leap in performance and capabilities. M4 features an entirely new display engine to enable the precision, color, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. With a new CPU, a next-generation GPU that builds upon the GPU architecture debuted on M3, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet, the new iPad Pro is an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence. The versatility and advanced capabilities of iPad Pro are also enhanced with all-new accessories. Apple Pencil Pro™ brings powerful new interactions that take the pencil experience even further, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard® is packed with incredible features. The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Logic Pro takes music-making to the next level with new AI features

Session Players, Stem Splitter, and ChromaGlow make Logic Pro for iPad and Mac smarter than ever

Apple® today unveiled the all-new Logic Pro® for iPad® 2 and Logic Pro for Mac® 11, delivering breakthrough professional experiences for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing. Powered by artificial intelligence, the new Logic Pro introduces incredible studio assistant features that augment the music-making process and provide artists help right when they need it — all while ensuring they maintain full creative control. These features include Session Players, which expand the popular Drummer capabilities in Logic Pro to include a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player; Stem Splitter, to extract and work with individual parts of a single audio recording; and ChromaGlow™, to instantly add warmth to tracks. Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will be available on the App Store® starting Monday, May 13.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils stunning new iPad Pro with the world's most advanced display, M4 chip, and Apple Pencil Pro

Featuring a new thin and light design, breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 performance with powerful AI capabilities, the new iPad Pro takes a huge leap forward

Apple® today unveiled the groundbreaking new iPad Pro® in a stunningly thin and light design, taking portability and performance to the next level. Available in silver and space black finishes, the new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model. Both sizes feature the world's most advanced display — a new breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR™ display with state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology — providing a remarkable visual experience. The new iPad Pro is made possible with the new M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, which delivers a huge leap in performance and capabilities. M4 features an entirely new display engine to enable the precision, color, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. With a new CPU, a next-generation GPU that builds upon the GPU architecture debuted on M3, and the most powerful Neural Engine yet, the new iPad Pro is an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence. The versatility and advanced capabilities of iPad Pro are also enhanced with all-new accessories. Apple Pencil Pro™ brings powerful new interactions that take the pencil experience even further, and a new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard® is packed with incredible features. The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard are available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple introduces M4 chip

M4 enables the breakthrough design and stunning display of the new iPad Pro, while delivering a giant leap in performance

Apple® today announced M4, the latest chip delivering phenomenal performance to the all-new iPad Pro ®. Built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology, M4 is a system on a chip (SoC) that advances the industry-leading power efficiency of Apple silicon and enables the incredibly thin design of iPad Pro. It also features an entirely new display engine to drive the stunning precision, color, and brightness of the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR™ display on iPad Pro. A new CPU has up to 10 cores, while the new 10-core GPU builds on the next-generation GPU architecture introduced in M3, and brings Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading to iPad® for the first time. M4 has Apple's fastest Neural Engine ever, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second, which is faster than the neural processing unit of any AI PC today. Combined with faster memory bandwidth, along with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators in the CPU, and a high-performance GPU, M4 makes the new iPad Pro an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Logic Pro takes music-making to the next level with new AI features

Session Players, Stem Splitter, and ChromaGlow make Logic Pro for iPad and Mac smarter than ever

Apple® today unveiled the all-new Logic Pro® for iPad® 2 and Logic Pro for Mac® 11, delivering breakthrough professional experiences for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing. Powered by artificial intelligence, the new Logic Pro introduces incredible studio assistant features that augment the music-making process and provide artists help right when they need it — all while ensuring they maintain full creative control. These features include Session Players, which expand the popular Drummer capabilities in Logic Pro to include a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player; Stem Splitter, to extract and work with individual parts of a single audio recording; and ChromaGlow™, to instantly add warmth to tracks. Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will be available on the App Store® starting Monday, May 13.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

