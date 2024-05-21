Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités introduce Navigo card for iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités introduce Navigo card for iPhone and Apple Watch

Customers can add a Navigo card to Apple Wallet and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to ride the metro, train, bus, and more in the Paris region

Apple® and Île-de-France Mobilités today introduced an easy, secure, and private way for customers to add a new Navigo card to Apple Wallet® and purchase passes to ride transit in the Paris region. Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone® or Apple Watch® to tap and ride. Additionally, beginning this week, real-time transit information in Apple Maps is available in Paris to help users navigate their travels throughout the city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521622614/en/

Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to tap and ride. (Photo: Business Wire)

Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone or Apple Watch to tap and ride. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In the lead-up to what will surely be an amazing summer for the Paris region, we're thrilled to bring Navigo cards to Apple Wallet and provide Parisians and visitors with an incredibly convenient and secure way to ride transit in Paris and explore the city," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Users will love the safety, security, and seamlessness of purchasing passes and riding with a Navigo card in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch."

Add a New Navigo Card to Apple Wallet and Buy a Transit Pass

Starting today, users can quickly and easily add a new Navigo card to Wallet by opening the Wallet app, tapping the Add (+) button, selecting "Transit Card," and following the instructions. With a Navigo card in Apple Wallet, users no longer need to visit a ticket vending machine or reload a Navigo card at retailers, as they can purchase any pass from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or select passes in Apple Wallet. Riders can purchase t+, t+ reduced price, OrlyBus, RoissyBus tickets, and Navigo Day passes in Apple Wallet by selecting their Navigo card of choice, tapping the More (…) button, and selecting "Buy Passes."

Tap to Ride with Navigo Card in Apple Wallet

Navigo cards in Apple Wallet allow for an easy and convenient commuting experience. Users can easily select their Navigo card from Apple Wallet and double-click the side button, or if they have Express Mode enabled, a user can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader to ride transit in Paris without having to unlock or wake up their device. 1 With power reserve on iPhone, if a customer's device needs to be charged, they can still use it to ride transit. 2

Security and Privacy

Navigo cards in Apple Wallet take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Navigo cards stored in Apple Wallet are private and secure, and Apple never tracks users' journeys. When customers add a Navigo card to Apple Wallet, the card information is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the information safely on the device. If a user's iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My® app to lock and help locate the device.

Real-Time Transit Updates in Apple Maps

Also beginning this week, real-time transit information is available in Apple Maps for the Paris metro, RER, Paris tramway, RATP buses, and more. With real-time transit in Maps, users in Paris can see detailed schedules, live departure and arrival times, and system connections to help plan a journey. Apple Maps will now also offer users in Paris important real-time transit information such as outages and delays.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

1 Express Mode requires iPhone XR or later, or Apple Watch Series 6 or later. Only one Navigo card can be enabled with Express Mode at a time. Additional cards must be manually selected.

2 Power reserve is available on iPhone XR or later. Express Mode becomes unavailable when the device is powered off.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Wallet, iPhone, Apple Watch, and Find My are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Heather Norton
Apple
heather_norton@apple.com

Kimberly Mai
Apple
k_mai@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple Inc.AAPL:USNASDAQ:AAPL:US
AAPL:US
