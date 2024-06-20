Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple The Exchange TRX to welcome its first customers this Saturday, June 22, in Kuala Lumpur

Apple's first retail location in Malaysia will offer its full lineup of products and services, unparalleled support from over 160 team members, and sessions with local creatives

Apple® today previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store® in Malaysia. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur's new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district, the new store will deliver the magic of Apple in the country like never before. Customers can discover and buy Apple's innovative lineup of products and services, receive exceptional service from knowledgeable team members, and learn how to get the most out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

"We live for moments when we can surprise and delight our customers, and we're excited to do that in Malaysia with the opening of our first store in the country, Apple The Exchange TRX," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Being able to support and directly connect with a new community is always a special experience for our retail teams, and we can't wait to welcome customers to this beautiful space designed for discovery, creativity, and shopping for the world's most innovative products."

At Apple The Exchange TRX, more than 160 team members are ready to help customers shop for their favorite Apple products — from the iPhone® 15 lineup to the MacBook Air® with M3 and the latest iPad® models, including the redesigned iPad Air® and incredibly thin iPad Pro® with M4.

Apple The Exchange TRX will be an inspiring hub for education, offering customers free in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Led by Apple Creatives, the events will empower attendees to tap into their creativity and learn how to get the most out of their devices, with topics ranging from basics and how-to lessons, to iPhone photo and video tours that take advantage of the beautiful store location.

To celebrate the opening, a special Today at Apple series, "Jom Discover," will run from Saturday, June 22, through Saturday, July 6. Bringing together some of Malaysia's most celebrated creators, the sessions will offer a glimpse into the creative process while showcasing Apple's full range of products and services.

Sessions in the "Jom Discover" series include:

  • Performance: De Fam
  • Workshop: Capture Portraits on iPhone with Jason smashpop
  • Spotlight: Video Magic on Mac® with Adam Lobo
  • Workshop: Turn Ideas Into Action on iPad with Iman Azman
  • Spotlight: Live Well with Nana Mohd and Apple Watch®

Apple The Exchange TRX connects the mall's central atrium to a lush rooftop park that wraps around the store's upper level. Emitting a warm glow at night, the three-dimensional layered roof consists of horizontal glass panels and shading blades to reduce the sun's rays. A central glazed oculus brings daylight into the interior and includes a dynamic artificial-lighting feature.

Inside the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase connects the three levels where customers can explore, learn, and shop. The Forum, home to Today at Apple programming, is located on a floating deck that joins up with the mall, while the upper level directly connects with the edge of the park, bringing daylight and greenery into the store through a continuous glass façade.

Like all Apple facilities, the Apple The Exchange TRX runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The store is designed with a refined palette of high-quality materials, including natural stone walls, polished stainless-steel columns, light terrazzo floors, and a timber ceiling.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues, and shop the new iPad Air with M2, the iPhone 15 lineup, and the latest Apple Watch lineup — Apple's first-ever carbon neutral products. Apple Specialists are excited to connect with the local community through personalized setup and support, switching to iOS, and Apple Trade In, where customers can get credit toward a new device by trading in their current one.

Just in time for back to school, students and families can save on a Mac or iPad with Apple Education Pricing available exclusively through Apple Retail. In-store or online, eligible customers can also take advantage of the university student offer running through September 30, and receive AirPods® when they buy an eligible Mac, or an Apple Pencil® when they buy an eligible iPad.

Apple The Exchange TRX also offers a dedicated Apple Pickup counter, making it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them. And for hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar® and get help from an expert.

Apple The Exchange TRX opens Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. MYT. Customers are invited to check out curated content celebrating the essence of creativity in Malaysia across Apple TV+®, Apple Music®, and the App Store® , and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple  sessions .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple Store, Today at Apple, iPhone, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Pencil, Genius Bar, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and App Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Neema Mungai
Apple
nmungai@apple.com

Brian Bumbery
Apple
bumbery@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods, and TV boxes (Apple TV), among others. The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Care, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, among others. Apple's products run internally developed software and semiconductors, and the firm is well known for its integration of hardware, software and services. Apple's products are distributed online as well as through company-owned stores and third-party retailers. The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from the Americas, with the remainder earned internationally.

Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités introduce Navigo card for iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple and Île-de-France Mobilités introduce Navigo card for iPhone and Apple Watch

Customers can add a Navigo card to Apple Wallet and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to ride the metro, train, bus, and more in the Paris region

Apple® and Île-de-France Mobilités today introduced an easy, secure, and private way for customers to add a new Navigo card to Apple Wallet® and purchase passes to ride transit in the Paris region. Riders can buy passes from the Île-de-France Mobilités iOS app or directly from Apple Wallet, and use an iPhone® or Apple Watch® to tap and ride. Additionally, beginning this week, real-time transit information in Apple Maps is available in Paris to help users navigate their travels throughout the city.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Apple announces new accessibility features, including Eye Tracking, Music Haptics, and Vocal Shortcuts

Apple announces new accessibility features, including Eye Tracking, Music Haptics, and Vocal Shortcuts

Apple® today announced new accessibility features coming later this year, including Eye Tracking, a way for users with physical disabilities to control iPad® or iPhone® with their eyes. Additionally, Music Haptics will offer a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music using the Taptic Engine® in iPhone; Vocal Shortcuts will allow users to perform tasks by making a custom sound; Vehicle Motion Cues can help reduce motion sickness when using iPhone or iPad in a moving vehicle; and more accessibility features will come to visionOS™. These features combine the power of Apple hardware and software, harnessing Apple silicon, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to further Apple's decades-long commitment to designing products for everyone.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

