11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Multiple zones of auriferous quartz veining intersected in Flynn’s maiden diamond drilling program at the Warrentinna Project in NE Tasmania.
  • Drilling program consisted of 2 drillholes for a total of 357m with best intercepts reported in hole DNDD001:
    • DNDD001:
      • 7.2m @ 2.5g/t Au from 68.9m, including
        • 2.1m @ 7.0g/t Au from 75.1m, and
      • 4.8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 92.0m, including
        • 0.3m @ 5.6g/t Au from 94.6m
  • The program confirms highly prospective orogenic-style gold mineralisation which coincides with historical mine workings over a largely untested 6km-long corridor with potential for near- surface gold resources.
  • Drillholes also yielded valuable structural data which will be used for targeting in future campaigns that will aim to prove mineralisation along strike from historical drill results, which include:
    • WTR013:
      • 5.0m @ 28.93g/t Au from 36.0m, including
        • 1.0m @ 103.25g/t Au from 37.0m
    • 2019WTD001:
      • 21.7m @ 3.3g/t Au from 9.3m, including
        • 2.2m @ 12.0g/t Au from 10.8m
    • 2019WTD002:
      • 11.7m @ 2.8g/t Au from 115m.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented:

“Our maiden diamond drilling program has confirmed that the Warrentinna Project has potential for gold resources near surface and proven to extend the depth of mineralisation to greater than 100 metres.

“Previous explorers have produced some remarkable high grades at Warrentinna. Our drilling has confirmed the existence of multiple zones of gold mineralisation and added a structural context which will be used in targeting for future drilling campaigns.

“The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by shallow historic workings over a strike length of 6km, and with this campaign targeting gold mineralisation in the north of the goldfield, the remainder is largely untested.”

Warrentinna Gold Project

The Warrentinna Project (EL30/2004) is located in northeast Tasmania, 40km northwest of Flynn’s Golden Ridge Project (see Figure 1). The tenement was acquired from Greatland Gold plc (LSE: GGP, “Greatland”) in June 20231.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Goldbank Mining Registers 77 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) recorded a slight loss during the first trading week of the new year, dropping 1.56 points to close at 551.34 on Friday (January 5).

Statistics Canada released its December jobs report this past week. It indicates that employment was unchanged from the previous month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 5.8 percent.

South of the border, the US Federal Reserve shared the minutes from its December meeting, at which the Federal Open Market Committee agreed to hold the benchmark interest rate at 5.25 to 5.5 percent. The minutes show that officials believe rates are likely at their peak, although they did not discuss when they may go down.

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it filed its updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate") for the Ana Paula Project (the "Ana Paula Project") located in Guerrero, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Rita Teal and Lewis Teal, Qualified Persons with Teal CPG Inc.

The technical report titled "Ana Paula Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" (the "Report") is dated January 11, 2024, has an effective date of November 27, 2023 and supports the disclosure made by Heliostar in its November 27, 2023 press release titled "Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico". There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in Company's November 27, 2023 press release. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on Heliostar's website (www.heliostarmetals.com).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was an eventful year for the gold price, which approached record highs in the first half of the year and broke through them in the second half.

The first half of the year was highlighted by gold making serious gains on the back of a regional banking crisis in the United States where a run on three banks in March threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs reaching US$2,051.11 on May 4, as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downwards through October, aided by central banks around the world raising interest rates as they worked to bring inflation rates down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and its price hit an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less
tasmania on map

Tasmania’s Geology a Golden Investment Opportunity

Since its mid-19th century gold rush, Australia has maintained its position as one of the world's top gold producers.

Most of Australia’s mining and exploration activities have been focused on Western Australia and Victoria. But there's another region nearby with just as much potential — perhaps more. Situated 240 kilometres off Australia's southern coast, Tasmania remains largely unexplored.

Given that Tasmania's northeastern section is believed to be a geologic extension of the rich Victorian goldfields, early movers in the area could be sitting on a literal gold mine.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at Cork Tree Well (CTW) in the Laverton Gold Project, with a twenty hole, ~2,000mprogram designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes. The diamond drilling is targeted across the open pit shells delivered in the Scoping Study1 released in September 2023 (see Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
peter grandich, gold bars

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

2023 was tough for junior miners, but Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. sees better times ahead.

"Until the last days of December it was a year you would truly want to forget," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "But fortunately enough as we enter the new year that looks to be behind us."

That said, he believes exploration companies are operating in a much different world than they were 20 or 30 years ago.

Keep reading...Show less
Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update

Resource Investing

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Copper Investing

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Lithium Investing

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

