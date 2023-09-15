Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold grants options to buy three million shares

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its security-based compensation plan, the Company has granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to acquire up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for period of five years from the date of grant. In addition, the Company has granted a total of 2,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers which hold a 3-year vesting period. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company or a cash payment equal to the equivalent of one common share on vesting.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer,

Director Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB) to receive an Investor Presentation

FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Newmont Receives Clearances from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board and Japan's Fair Trade Commission

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that, following a review by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), the Treasurer has cleared the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM), issuing a No Objection Notification (NON). The NON is conditioned upon compliance with standard tax conditions associated with the Commonwealth's taxation laws. Last week, Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) issued a clearance letter allowing closing of the proposed transaction to proceed any time after September 30, 2023.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. In August, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission also cleared the proposed acquisition and conveyed its recommendation to the FIRB. Remaining regulatory approvals include the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC). Newmont and Newcrest also continue engaging with the PNG Government and regulators about other approvals and clearances for the transaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold Provides Construction Update for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada; Construction on Budget and on Track to Pour First Gold in Q1 2025

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a construction update on the Goose Project, located in the 100% owned Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada. B2Gold acquired the Back River Gold District as part of the acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver ("Sabina") in April 2023.

Goose Project Update Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold to Consolidate Gramalote Project by Acquiring AngloGold Ashanti's 50% Stake

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a purchase agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold") to acquire AngloGold's 50% stake in the Gramalote project (the "Transaction"), located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). Upon completion of the Transaction, B2Gold will own 100% of the Gramalote Project.

Transaction Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Impact Minerals

Outstanding Airborne EM Anomalies At The Arkun Battery Metals Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has identified 20 moderate to strong conductors in airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data flown over parts of its 100% owned Arkun Project in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia, a Tier One jurisdiction (Figure 1).

Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC)

Pacific Empire Minerals


gold bars on scale, red dollar sign

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to New Inflation Data, Biden Admin Seeks US Mining Reforms

Gold saw peaks and troughs this week, falling as low as US$1,903 per ounce on Thursday (September 14) before recovering to about US$1,925 on Friday (September 15), level with its price at the start of the period.

The consumer price index (CPI) was in focus mid-week, with the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that it rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in August, the first time it's increased since February. On an annual basis CPI was up 3.7 percent, which was in line with estimates and the smallest uptick in about two years. Core CPI, which many experts believe is a more accurate gauge of inflation, was up 0.3 percent from July and 4.3 percent from the previous year.

The US Federal Reserve still has a 2 percent inflation target, which means it's hotter than the central bank would like. As the Fed gears up to meet from September 19 to 20, some market participants are wondering whether another hike is in the cards.

Falcon Gold
Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces The Appointment Of Mathew Lee As CFO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of 21,126 meter Diamond Drilling on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

×