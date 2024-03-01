Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative and to provide capital markets services effective immediately

CHF Capital Markets Inc. (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 139 years of collective IR and Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries, including Mining, Oil & Gas, AI Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Biopharmaceuticals, Cannabis, and Special Situations. Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, and digital media experts.

CHF service agreement will include investment community outreach, corporate communications, and digital marketing for a term of up to 12 months, with a review at three months. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly fee of CAD$6,500 + applicable taxes. The contract may be terminated anytime, after 12 months of continuous service 2-month notice will be given.

The Company has granted the consultant CHF Markets 300,000 options at a price of 5 cents for a 2-year term which vest quarterly. Upon termination of this contract, the options will expire in 30 days.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036
Email:k@r7.capital

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO
T: (416) 868-1079 x 251
E: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

Falcon's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter To Shareholders

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 5,315,167 units (the "Units") at $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $159,455.01 (the "Final Tranche

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has filed a drill permit application to conduct diamond drilling at it's Great Burnt Copper Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling is currently scheduled for Q1 2024, and is planned to test up to 10 geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 meters of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt Camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to the Benton-Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. In an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton Resources Inc. over the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag and 0.05% Co over 12.30 meters (press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend that continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

FPX Nickel Appoints Market Maker

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

PI, an investment dealer located in Vancouver, British Columbia , will trade the securities of FPX on the TSX-V, adhering to regulatory exchange policies to maintain a reasonable, fair market and to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares (" Market Making Services "). In consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months. After three months, the agreement with PI may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice. FPX and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and the capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Marketing Making Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Market Making Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/01/c5688.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Signs LOI to Option Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Leveraging exploration experience on a new project with similarities
to Storm Copper and deposits of the Central African Copper Belt

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on February 29, 2024, it entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Provides Updates on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement and Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that its previously announced amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. has terminated in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement due to market conditions. As a result, the Company has no right to acquire any interest in the Hawk Ridge property.

With the termination of the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the Company now intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 from its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 75,000,000 units (each, a "Unit) at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Unit Offering") for general and administrative expenses and for other properties in the Company's portfolio. The Company expects to close the Unit Offering on or about March 8th, 2024, subject to TSX Venture ("TSX-V") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Announces Completion of Drilling at the Odienné Project

Highlights:

  • 21-hole, ~4,000 metre drill program that began in December is now complete, with preliminary assays expected in March
  • Drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando intercepted significant widths of alteration and mineralization
  • A new video is now published highlighting the impressions of this drill program

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that we have recently completed a 21 hole 3932m Diamond drill program that commenced in late December 2023. Initial assay results from drilling are expected in March, samples were batch sent to the laboratory during drilling and the BBM target will be reported first followed by Charger and Lando. The drilling at BBM, Charger and Lando has intercepted target alteration and mineralization and results are eagerly anticipated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 202 4 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF, FRA: NMK2) announces that Global Business Reports, a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue of the Western USA Mining 2024 profiling active and successful mineral exploration companies in this region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Arranges up to $3.0 Million of Convertible Loan Notes

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

×