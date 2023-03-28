ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Dot City Gaming players will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators at the NHL 23 North American Console Finals

Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce that several of its NHL 23 competitors have qualified for the North American Console Finals.  The NHL 23 season consists of 32 individual NHL team based competitions, alongside several special events which will serve as qualifiers for the North American Console Final.  Ben 'Uninsta1l' Thomson will be representing the Edmonton Oilers, Ben 'DunkinDeli' Pasqua will be representing the New Jersey Devils and Derek 'Avez' Avery will be representing the Nashville Predators.

Dot City Gaming's NHL division has seen tremendous success so far in the current game season. This includes a 2nd and 4th place finish at the NHL All-Star Open in Florida , alongside major viewership growth for the players and teams' streaming audience.

"We are so happy to see continued success from the Dot City Gaming NHL team both in terms of competitive wins and also ballooning streaming numbers.  We are excited to continue to grow the NHL 23 community and bring home a championship," according to Gabe Rubin , CEO of GamerSaloon.com and Dot City Gaming.

Dot City Gaming runs 4 monthly NHL 23 streams and is often the most watched NHL 23 content on Twitch.

About GamerSaloon.com

GamerSaloon.com is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes. The platform boasts over 1.5M users and has paid out over $97M since inception.  Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden 23, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and NHL 23.  For more information visit www.gamersaloon.com

About Dot City Gaming

Founded in 2017, Dot City Gaming's mission is to bring the sports back to esports.  Focusing on sports titles, the team competes in games such as Madden 23, NBA 2K23, NHL 23, FIFA 23, PGATour 2K23, iRacing and more.  With a combined following of over 1M followers, it is becoming one of the largest sports games communities globally.  For more information visit www.dotcitygaming.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

New Report From Adjust Shows Positive Early Momentum For E-commerce, Fintech, And Gaming Mobile Apps In 2023

Adjust's Mobile App Trends ebook provides key insights for developers and marketers to drive strategic growth in the year ahead

Mobile marketing analytics suite Adjust today released its annual Mobile App Trends report detailing upward momentum for e-commerce, fintech and gaming apps thus far in 2023, despite economic headwinds. While 2022 marked the industry's first ever slowdown, 2023 early indicators show a turnaround is already well underway — with mobile app installs trending upward in e-commerce (+4%), fintech (+13%), and gaming (+10%) against their 2022 averages.

Blockchain Casual Golf Game 'BIRDIE SHOT' to Host the BORA Cup with a Total Prize Pool of 518,100 USD

- Largest prize pool for global blockchain game matches
- Final winner selected through real-time one-on-one matches
- First round begins on March 28, 2023

METABORA (Co-representatives: Gyehan Song & Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games, which develops and publishes global games, is holding the BORA Cup, set to tee off on the 28 th with a total prize pool of 3 million tBORA, on its blockchain casual golf game『BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn』offered around the world.

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG 'OUTERPLANE' Globally in May

Smilegate plans to release its new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE' globally in May. The company unveiled the teaser page and brand page for the game on March 28th and is now actively preparing for the global launch to release the game at the end of May.

Smilegate to Release A New Mobile RPG ‘OUTERPLANE' Globally in May.

Developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate, 'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG that follows the story of a protagonist suddenly summoned from Earth to a fantasy world and sets off on an adventure with his/her companions. The game features smooth graphics rendered in a cartoon style and exciting action scenes, with various strategic elements such as skill bursts and skill chains that allow players to enjoy strategic combat.

The teaser page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com/teaser ) introduces the automatic doll 'Eva' who welcomes the 'owner' (player) who will enjoy OUTERPLANE. The mysterious expressions of Eva and the presence of the star 'Mirsha' evoke curiosity.

On the brand page ( https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com /), you can get a sneak peek into the detailed character information and the universe of the game. In addition, various content such as character introduction videos and 4-cut cartoons showcasing the charm of 'OUTERPLANE' can be found through social media.

'OUTERPLANE; is being developed with the goal of global release at the end of May. Smilegate plans to continue releasing game information through the teaser page, brand page, official Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/OUTERPLANEGLOBAL ), official Twitter ( https://twitter.com/OUTERPLANE ), and official YouTube channel ( https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE ).

Smilegate logo

FLASK to Unveil the Beta Version of Its Web 3.0 GameFi Platform NAODA for Global Access

- The beta version of NAODA will be released on April 7 , marking FLASK's first move towards expanding the Web 3.0 experience.

- The platform's white paper will be released and special digital badges known as POPs will be issued, featuring unique artwork.

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, March 31, 2023 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (888) 396-8049

Local Dial-In Number:

+1 (416) 764-8646

Conference ID:

83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

NetDragon Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Education Business Achieved Record-high Revenue

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022. NetDragon's management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:00am Hong Kong time on March 28, 2023 to discuss the results and recent business developments.

