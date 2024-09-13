Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

"We welcome the opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet as we continue to advance the fundamentals of our business by delivering above-market growth," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar.

The issuance of the Note constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as Playtech plc or its affiliates have control or direction over securities of the Company carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to the Company's outstanding voting securities. In respect of such "related party transaction", the Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a), 5.5(b), 5.7(1)(a) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed by the Company at least 21 days before the closing of the Note offering, as the Company was required to sign and close expeditiously. In the view of the Company, this approach is reasonable in the circumstances. The Note offering was approved by all of the independent directors of the Company.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: the expected benefits of the Note and use of proceeds, the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Note, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223192

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming HoldingsBET:CCTSXV:BETTech Investing
BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

Company Embraces Vision of "Incrementally Better, Fundamentally Different"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a series of enhancements to its NorthStar Bets online betting platform. The latest product innovations are crafted to elevate and consistently surpass the expectations of NorthStar Bets customers, reinforcing the Company's position as the definitive premium choice in the gaming industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Company delivers record wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") today announced that closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement of subscription receipts of FMAC (the "Subscription Receipts"), consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 12,292,923 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$0.107 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,315,342.76 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed in connection with the previously-announced arm's length transaction (the "Transaction") proposed to be completed by FMAC and FWTC, further details of which may be found in the prior news releases of FWTC, including the most recent news release of FWTC relating to the Transaction dated July 22, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX) is pleased to announce a number of updates to the Company's carbon credit project development activities and management team:

  • Planting at the Company's West African Rewilding project has continued through the planting season, supported by strong rainfall. The Company still anticipates achieving a total planted area of 3400 ha by the end of this season.
  • The Company has finalized the Project Design (PD) for the Rewilding project under Verra's new VM0047 protocol and has also completed an extensive site visit with the audit company responsible for validating the PD, a key milestone in the project development.
  • The Company continues to work on negotiations with existing and new investors to secure capital at the project level to support the continued growth of our pipeline.
  • The Company continues to advance negotiations with national and regional governments in other jurisdictions and will provide further updates in the coming weeks.

CEO Dr. James Tansey commented ‘This has been challenging year for carbon markets with lots of headwinds. Our early decision to focus on restoration projects has insulated our from many of these challenges, as the market has given strong indications that restoration based carbon projects can attract a price premium. We have delivered on our priority milestones over the first part of 2023 and look forward to providing further updates. Our view remains that carbon markets will return to their previous strength and that both conservation and restoration projects are critical to scaling Nature Based Solutions'

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Portal. Canadians can now buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network with e-Transfer, recurring buy and Cash Vouchers. This completes the Lightning Network integration as Bitcoin Well all customers can also sell bitcoin and pay their bills with bitcoin on the Lightning Network.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veritiv Announces Agreement to Acquire Orora Packaging Solutions

Veritiv, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Orora (ASX: ORA) to acquire the North American packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) 1 . This strategic acquisition will further position Veritiv as a leading provider of value-added products and solutions in specialty packaging distribution in North America .

"The combination of Veritiv and Orora Packaging Solutions will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our customers," said Sal Abbate , Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "By uniting two successful players with a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences, we are poised to offer a wide range of products and value-added solutions that meet even the most complex packaging and supply chain needs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli brings to the Company a wealth of expertise in chemical and materials engineering, particularly in aqueous chemistry, lithium-ion battery cathode active material precursor (pCAM) synthesis and net-zero and circular economy solutions, all of which will contribute to realizing RecycLiCo's vision of a sustainable future for off-spec scrap and end-of-life battery materials.

Dr. Rasouli's extensive experience as a materials engineer and chemist includes work with advanced recycling technologies for lithium and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) from end-of-life batteries, the efficient extraction of zinc, cadmium, nickel, and cobalt from secondary waste solids and metal extraction techniques focusing on precious metal recovery solvent extraction processes and synthetic chemistry, including the synthesis of layered double hydroxides (LDH), materials similar to pCAM, and metalloenzymes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Gold Investing

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Uranium Investing

Federal Court of Australia Approves Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources

Gold Investing

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Gold Investing

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

Resource Investing

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

×