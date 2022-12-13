Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • Brazilian E-sports tournament Max Creality League concluded on December 10 with MEDELLIN FLA crowned winner
  • The grand final also served as Creality's special product launch conference, introducing new products including the flagship Ender-5 S1
  • It is the first time for Creality to title sponsor a major e-sports event, engaging viewers offline, online, and via augmented reality (AR) app

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, announced today the successful conclusion of Max Creality League, one of the major e-sports tournaments in Brazil featuring the mobile game Free Fire . The event was held by Max Arena the largest gaming arena in Brazil where 3200 e-sports teams competed and a total of 120,000 BRL ( 22000 USD ) was offered to the top 3 winners.

MEDELLIN FLA was crowned winner of the tournament, bagging a prize totaling 70,000 BRL ( 12,000 USD ) with a 3D printed trophy. TEAM SACOLA and TEAM WEEDZAO ranked in second and third place. As the title sponsor of the event, Creality also held a special product launch conference during the final, introducing new 3D printers and accessories including the flagship Ender-5 S1 .

"It is the first time for Creality, a leading 3D printing brand, to sponsor a major e-sports event," said Jimmy Xiao , Country Manager of Creality in Brazil . "We congratulate the winning teams, and the other teams competing in the finals for their teamwork and competitive spirit. Creality will continue tapping into the gaming sector to expand the applications of 3D printing."

"Creality is a leading 3D printing brand that connects the digital and physical worlds," said Vinicius Prado , President of Max Arena . "We are glad to have Creality as the title sponsor of this major e-sports event in Brazil . With Creality, we look forward to exploring more creativity and passion shared between 3D printing and gaming, and inspiring more young talents to achieve their dreams."

E-sports tournament combining 3D printing and metaverse

The month-long Max Creality League featured Free Fire , a popular third-person shooter battle royale game released in 2017. More than 500 e-sports fans attended the final at the MAX Arena studio in São Paulo, which attracted over 350,000 views across YouTube, Twitch, and other online platforms.

Starting from 10 AM local time, Victor Pruner , Sales Manager of Creality in Brazil , opened the event by introducing the Ender-3 S1 Pro – "the best 3D printer for the gaming community". The opening speech was followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand final, during which the eight teams competed for over nine hours.

To familiarize the audiences and players with the applications of 3D printers in the gaming sector, several Creality 3D printer experience corners were set at the entrance, on the stage and along the aisles for them to get a hands-on approach to 3D printers and 3D print their favorite action figures.

As the first step into the metaverse, Creality partnered with Max Arena to launch an AR app called "Max Experience", which is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. Each attendee was given a free gift package containing a logoed mousepad, by scanning which the users can view and interact with three models of the Creality 3D printers.

After the final, Victor from Creality hosted the special product launch event, releasing the flagship Ender-5 S1, professional-grade Sermoon D3, Klipper-integrated Sonic Pad, CR-Laser Falcon Laser Engraver, and CR-M4, a high-end 3D printer with large build volume.

Creality's strong presence in Brazil

According to gaming intelligence Newzoo, Brazil is the world's fifth largest market by the number of players in 2022 and one of the fastest-growing games markets in Latin America . A survey conducted by Brazil Bank Itaú last year also shows that 96% of children living in favelas want to be professional e-sports players, meaning e-sports is joining football as the main favelas dreams for youngsters.

Through the sponsorship of the e-sports event, Creality is expected to spark the interests in 3D printing of Brazilian young talents, and expand its presence in Brazil's education sector, after the success of the Space Robotics project held in 2021.

In September 2021 , Creality partnered with Bebyte to launch the Space Robotics Project to make 3D printing and robotics more inclusive to students in Brazil . The project was fully supported by the National Education Development Fund of Brazil , the Brazilian Space Agency, and the University of Brasilia .

As a sole sponsor in 3D printing of the project, Creality donated around 250 Ender-3 3D printers to 250 Brazilian schools for 3D printing training and printing space robotics works. The project is expected to reach 1 million young people in Brazil by the end of 2022, helping them to realize their dreams with 3D printing.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen , Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. With user-centric philosophy, Creality has expanded its footprints across more than 192 countries and regions worldwide, introducing 3D printing concepts to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

Committed to becoming a 3D printing evangelist, Creality continues gravitating to cutting-edge technology and bringing a premium experience for individual users and businesses. For more information: www.creality.com .

Press Contact : brand@creality.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creality-sponsored-free-fire-e-sports-event-in-brazil-concludes-with-3d-printer-launches-tapping-into-gaming-and-metaverse-301701434.html

SOURCE CREALITY 3D

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FAURECIA APTOIDE AND VECTOR UNIT PARTNER UP TO BRING BEACH BUGGY RACING TO AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, the leading Automotive App Store, is partnering up with Vector Unit, to bring a new dynamic gaming experience to the automotive environment.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Forvia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.  Vector Unit are the creators of Beach Buggy Racing, a distinguished racing game series with 200M+ downloads on mobile phones and game consoles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS IN U.S. FEATURING WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

U.S. Pre-Order at LG.com Begins Today Featuring Free Gaming Pad and Expedited Shipping

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A show with six times more engineers than show directors: the world's first VR game-based variety show MEMOON PLAYER

MEMOON PLAYER, a virtual reality (VR) game-based variety show is currently being aired in China on online video platform IQIYI. The six resident players, WoWkie Da, Victor Qin Lil Ghost, Jam Hsiao, Rainbow Xu and Yuqi Zhang are on a voyage of adventure to the world of MEMOON. Empowered by technology, the show creates a new variety show genre.

MEMOON PLAYER is a technology-enabled reality variety show that is enjoyable to listen to and watch

MEMOON PLAYER is the first variety show in the world to enable interactions between the virtual and real worlds by integrating holography into a motion capture studio. The program team employs technology to create MEMOON, a virtual world, where the stars don mo-cap suits consisting of 72 movable points and control avatars who play and sing in the virtual world. In an effort to capture the stars' movements with precision, and to present the virtual and real worlds to the audience in real time, the program simultaneously deployed 62 of the world's most advanced mo-cap cameras throughout the large and small linking pods.

With the support of VR technology, the program not only innovates the original game show of Hole in the Wall but also sets up a number of imaginative VR games, such as the Light-wave Battle where players can transmogrify into avatars who can launch light waves like Ultraman to build a defense shield. As part of the adventure, the show also includes a very eye-catching virtual singing performance. To generate unprecedented stage effects, the show deploys a variety of the most cutting-edge technologies, including real-time mo-cap, VR, holography, XR, AR, and MR. Filming and broadcasting are handled by a virtual engine. Some 20 virtual cameras connect to the auto-switching system for real-time rendering. The incredible technological power cannot be separated from the efforts of the team behind it consisting of more than 110 engineers, 50 visual designers and nearly 60 animators. There are six times as many technical team members as show directors.

The program goes right to the hearts of the audience by spreading the love while teaching the value of perseverance via lighthearted and endearing content

The six resident guests include talented entertainers, expert game players, and superb vocalists, which often result in amusing situations. When the six first put on their mo-cap suits, they all looked beyond ridiculous for a brief moment as they visibly sported an improbable, eclectic mix of autumn clothing and thermal undergarments. The avatars are controlled by the guests who guide how they move and perform acts, which resembles an actual historical transcript of how early humans trained their limbs. WoWkie Da unintentionally learned something new about his own way of walking. He noticed that the avatar's hip was twisting when he walked and felt there must be something wrong with the software, but Yuqi Zhang pointed out that he himself was also doing the same thing, making WoWkie Da realize that he needed to see an orthopedist after the show.

In addition to the fascinating reality show, the program also instilled profound values. With love and perseverance as its spiritual core, everyone involved with the program hopes that everyone will enjoy some warmth during the upcoming winter.

MEMOON PLAYER is a new breed of variety show enabled by technology, delivering a relaxing and happy viewing experience to all viewers. MEMOON PLAYER now airs on IQIYI every Friday at 12:00 noon Beijing time. Stay tuned.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-show-with-six-times-more-engineers-than-show-directors-the-worlds-first-vr-game-based-variety-show-memoon-player-301700190.html

SOURCE IQIYI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer Records $440,312 in Monthly Recurring Snapchat OTT Video Revenue in the Month of November, a 22% Month Over Month Increase

Gamelancer Media Corp.

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer'' or the "Company" ), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it generated $440,312 in monthly recurring revenue from its short-form Over The Top (OTT) video ad-sales through its partnership with Snapchat. This constitutes a 22% increase from the previous month, as per the press release dated November 16, 2022 where earnings were recorded as $343,045 . This revenue excludes the Company's direct media sales on TikTok, which comprises Gamelancer Media's core business. With custom video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl'' content, in addition to lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in November.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere Blockchain Announces Plans to Support & Burn 100T Shiba Inu in Finesse P2E Series' SHIB Metaverse

Lithosphere developer KaJ Labs has announced that the Finesse game series will compensate players with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the SHIB will also be utilized as a payment method for some marketplace items. The Lithosphere (LITHO) core developers plan to implement a burn mechanism in the upcoming Finesse: Shadow Warriors play-to-earn game. With this move, the developers aim to burn 100 trillion Shiba Inu.

Lithosphere's Finesse game series is as highly anticipated as was the Shiba Inu Metaverse. Shiba Inu's platform was developed to enable creators in different industries to work more efficiently in a robust and versatile ecosystem, all of which is in alignment with the Lithosphere philosophy. The launch of the Finesse game saga also marks the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) during gameplay.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

