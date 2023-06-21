Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 4,450,830 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.35 per Hard Dollar Unit and 7,767,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.515 per Charity FT Unit, which includes the full exercise of the Agent's over-allotment option.

Each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") plus one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one Share and one-half of one Warrant, each of which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of C$0.50 until June 21, 2025.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Charity FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Charity FT Units effective December 31, 2023. The net proceeds from the sale of Hard Dollar Units will be used to fund exploration and for additional working capital purposes.

In consideration for the services provided by the Agent in connection with the Offering, on closing the Company: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of Units issued to certain purchasers on a president's list agreed upon by the Company and the Agent (the " President's List "), in which case the commission in respect of such issuance was equal to 3%; and (ii) issued compensation options of the Company (the " Compensation Options ") to the Agent to acquire that number of common shares in the capital of the Company (each a " Compensation Option Share ") which is equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, other than in respect of Units issued to purchasers on the President's List, in which case the Company did not issue any Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Compensation Option Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, at an exercise price of C$0.35.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from closing, expiring on October 22, 2023.

Directors and officers of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 231,431 Hard Dollar Units for gross proceeds of $81,000.85 under the Offering. Participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the common shares of the Company are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The issuance of securities is also exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value was less than $2,500,000.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium and copper properties in northern Saskatchewan.  The portfolio includes six uranium exploration properties: Ursa, Orion, Castor, Charcoal, Helios, and Astro, totaling 140,677 ha in the eastern and northern Athabasca Basin.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

For further information on Cosa Resources, please contact:

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO

Tel: +1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Email: info@cosaresources.ca

Website: www.cosaresources.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that Cosa Resources expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering and the tax treatment of the Charity FT Units.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the future tax treatment of the Charity FT Units, competitive risks and the availability of financing; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

COSA:CC
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood " or the " Agent ") who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, 2,857,200 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.35 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 7,767,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.515 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,025 (collectively, the " Offering ").

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Helios property covering 12,835 hectares of prospective uranium exploration ground in the northern Athabasca Basin.  The property was acquired by staking and is 100% owned by Cosa Resources with no encumbrances

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Morgans as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.  Mr. Morgans assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer from Mr. Wes Short, who will continue to serve the Company as a Director and Executive Vice President

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

Addition of Priority Target Corridor in the South Project Area Increases Opportunity for Discovery; Geikie Uranium Project Drilling Program Underway

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded the Enterprise project, adding 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The Enterprise project is located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 20 kilometres from the Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex along Highway 914 (Figure 1).

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 the Company announces an increase of the units issued from 14,155,635 to include an additional 666,666 units for a new total for the 1 st tranche of 14,822,301 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,111,672.58 .

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, it has today voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire 100% of the Huemul-Agua Botada Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Mine (" Huemul ") and surrounding prospective ground totalling ~27,350 hectares located in the Malargüe department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina (Figure 1) (collectively referred to as the "Huemul Project" ). Huemul was Argentina´s first producing Uranium mine and operated between 1955 and 1975, recording approximately 500,000 pounds of historical U 3 O 8 production before it closed in 1976. 1

Highlights

