Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Cosmo uranium property in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Cosmo" or the "Property").

Highlights

  • 12 contiguous mineral dispositions totalling over 9,300 hectares with no encumbrances acquired via low-cost staking

  • Cosmo captures 18 kilometres of prospective magnetic low strike-length with no prior drilling

  • Mobilization for Cosa's initial diamond drilling program at the Ursa Project is nearing completion

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "With the successful acquisition of Cosmo, we continue to strengthen our portfolio of prospective and under-explored uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. As the clean energy revolution builds momentum, projects with sufficient size and the right geological framework are becoming more difficult to acquire. We look forward to advancing Cosmo to drill testing given the proximity to known mineralization on trend and the project's location close to existing infrastructure."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "Historically, the Mudjatik domain was considered less prospective than other parts of the eastern Athabasca Basin and so received far less exploration attention. The discovery of the Hurricane deposit in 2018 proved the Mudjatik is highly prospective and revitalized exploration of this previously undervalued domain. Cosmo's 18 kilometres of Mudjatik magnetic low has never seen a modern ground geophysical survey or a single drill hole and represents an excellent exploration prospect proximal to the mining and milling infrastructure of the eastern Athabasca."

The Cosmo Property

Cosmo comprises 12 claims totaling 9,308 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin and is located 36 kilometres west of the Hurricane Deposit and 58 kilometres north of the Cigar Lake Mine (Figure 1). Provincial Highway 905 passes within seven kilometres of the Property and a network of trails and a provincial powerline pass through the Property (Figure 2).

Cosmo covers 18 kilometres of curvilinear magnetic low strike length interpreted to represent favourable metasediments. Historical exploration was limited to a 1979 lake sediment sampling program and a 2007 airborne geophysical survey. While no drilling is known within the Property, historical drilling located 13 to 25 kilometres along strike to the east intersected several intervals of weak uranium mineralization, including 0.20% U3O8 over 1.2 metres in drill hole BL-14-20 (549.9 - 551.1 m).

Next Steps

Cosa anticipates initial work will include electromagnetic (EM) surveying to define target areas within the Property. Given the ease of access and proximity to known mineralization along strike, positive results would warrant aggressive follow up work including ground EM and diamond drilling.

Other News

Despite unseasonably warm conditions, mobilization of drilling equipment, supplies, and personnel to Cosa's Ursa Project is ongoing and is nearing completion. Diamond drilling is expected to commence immediately thereafter. Additionally, Keith Bodnarchuk, CEO, and Justin Rodko, Corporate Development Manager, will be attending PDAC in Toronto, Ontario from March 3rd to 6th 2024 and will be available for meetings.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/198662_9315bce244fec916_003.jpg

Figure 1 — Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/198662_9315bce244fec916_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/198662_9315bce244fec916_004.jpg

Figure 2 — Cosmo Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/198662_9315bce244fec916_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at their Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration - a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198662

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0472

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Announces Upsized C$6.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement to Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

Cosa Announces Upsized C$6.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement to Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF ) (FSE: SSKU ) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal private placement offering (the " Offering "), it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") to increase the size of the Offering to: (i) 2,128,000 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.47 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and (ii) 7,704,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.714 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,500,816.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cosa Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF ) (FSE: SSKU ) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") who have agreed to purchase, or arrange for substitute purchasers, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 2,128,000 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.47 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 5,603,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.714 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,702 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property") from CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") pursuant to a property acquisition agreement dated January 12, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Phase One Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Phase One Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.'s ("Tisdale") crew and equipment has begun mobilization for its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Tisdale entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour that was finalized last year (see news release dated January 25 th 2023) whereby Tisdale can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East project. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Tisdale shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Tisdale ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at Hook Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at Hook Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") is pleased to announce that it has completed the third and final anniversary payment to Skyharbour under its earn-in option agreement at the Hook Lake Uranium Project, located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Hook Lake Project Location: https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_HookLake_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Ready to Start Drilling at Catharsis Uranium Project

Baselode Ready to Start Drilling at Catharsis Uranium Project

  • New video published detailing uranium targets planned for this drill program
  • Multiple untested targets will be drilled with this program
  • Drill and crews are on site, ready to start drilling

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details outlining drill plans for the Catharsis uranium project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area.

"We have completed extensive work to define Tier 1 target areas that share characteristics with other world-class basement-hosted Athabasca uranium deposits, such as NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) Arrow and Gryphon deposits, respectively. The Catharsis drill program is ready to start, and our focus is to fast-track discovery by drilling multiple target areas with helicopter support," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Closes Bought Deal Financing

Baselode Closes Bought Deal Financing

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,000,000, which includes the full exercise of the Underwriter's (as defined herein) over-allotment option for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following:

  • 2,222,222 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • 7,692,308 flow-through units of the Company that were sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.65 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities (the "Underwriter") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner under the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (" Tisdale " or the " Company ") (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) is pleased to confirm its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Related News

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Launches Maiden Drilling Campaign at Elrond

Gold Investing

Drilling Continues as Kookynie Delivers Further Outstanding Gold Results

Oil and Gas Investing

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Lithium Investing

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended August 31, 2023

×