COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021 which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023 . As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the " Consolidation "), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 27, 2024, for a total term of three (3) years. An aggregate of 310,000 of the Warrants were exercised. None of the Warrants are held by any director or officer of the Company.

The extension of the term of the Warrants are subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/16/c5308.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Comet LithiumCLIC:CCTSXV:CLICPrecious Metals Investing
CLIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to report that it has started exploration work at its 100%-owned Liberty Property, LG4 sector, Eeyou-Istchee Baie James region in northern Québec. The Liberty Property is adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project where systematic drilling proved 1.9 kilometres of continuous spodumene bearing pegmatite (see Winsome Resources' Investor Presentation, July 2023 at https:winsomeresources.com.auwp-contentuploads202307WR1-Investor-Presentation-July-2023.pdf ). Comet Lithium's Liberty Property is on strike with the exploration corridor.

Comet Lithium's exploration team has now been deployed to the field to initiate the first reconnaissance and sampling program. The objective of this first phase of the exploration campaign will be concentrated on the prospecting and sampling of frost heave rocks, glacial boulders and rock surfaces to see if there is an extension of the Adina Li pegmatite trend. In this environment, lithium bearing pegmatite are mainly hosted in amphibolite rocks of the Trieste Formation. The Liberty Property broadly covers the Trieste Formation, about 2.7 kilometres along strike and 1.5 kilometres in the north-south axis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL FERREIRA

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL FERREIRA

 Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium " or the " Corporation ") today announced the resignation of Mr. Michael Ferreira effective July 28, 2023. Mr. Ferreira had been serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since October 20, 2016 until he agreed to temporarily step down from his role on June 12, 2023 .

Since Mr. Ferreira's step down, the Board of Directors has worked closely with Mr. Sylvain Champagne, the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to actively manage and continue the Corporation's activities in the normal course.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGES FROM LIBERTY PROPERTY SUPPORT BROAD LITHIUM CORRIDOR

COMET LITHIUM HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGES FROM LIBERTY PROPERTY SUPPORT BROAD LITHIUM CORRIDOR

 Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FRANKFURT: XTR) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to report that the high resolution satellite imagery compilation over its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, further supports its recent magnetic results indicating a structural connection between Liberty and Winsome Resources' emerging deposit at its Adina Project contiguous to the western border of Liberty.

Detailed interpretation of the filtered 50 centimetres infrared images supports the structural interpretation. In addition, filtering of the images has allowed Comet Lithium to visualize the regional structural grain and the important cross cutting structures, as they likely represent expansion joints allowing pegmatite intrusions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at its Victoria Lake Property located approximately 90 kilometers south of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Samples from the program have identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc, and tin

Surveys were conducted over two geological targets within the western part of the Victoria Lake Property, with sample stations identified on the basis of historic till sampling results, lithologic information, and a structural analysis completed by Marvel in 2022 that identified the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault within both survey areas. The Cape Ray Fault is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization, and is host to well-known gold occurrences including the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Sample station locations are presented in Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

• Rebranding to Silver North Resources Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Field Work Commences at Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Fourth Diamond Drill Hole Hits Thick Interval Of Visual Copper Sulphides At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Nomgon CBM Operations Update

Eclipse Returns Highly Encouraging Bulk Sample Results From Ivigtût, Greenland

Related News

Resource Investing

Field Work Commences at Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Copper Investing

Fourth Diamond Drill Hole Hits Thick Interval Of Visual Copper Sulphides At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Nomgon CBM Operations Update

rare earth investing

Eclipse Returns Highly Encouraging Bulk Sample Results From Ivigtût, Greenland

Resource Investing

Reach Resources Begins Lithium Hunt at Morrissey Hill in Western Australia

NEW! 2023 Zinc Outlook Report

Critical Metals Investing

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

×