Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Previous Announcements
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) , ( OTC:CHHYF ) , ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is announcing updated information concerning the $300,000 secured convertible debentures with an arm's length investor FINEXCORP (the " Debentures ") and services agreements signed with Proactive Investors North America Inc. (" Proactive ") and Investing News Network (" INN ").
Concerning the Debentures, announced on August 31, 2023, Charbone has agreed with the holder to the change of the maturity date from March 1, 2025 to March 30, 2025. All the other terms of the Debentures would stay the same and will be issued upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.
In addition, the promotional services agreement with an arm’s length investor Proactive, announced on December 7, 2023, is for an initial term of one year, started on December 11, 2023, at monthly payments fee of $3,750. The Agreement will automatically renew for additional successive 12-month terms at the end of the initial term and each subsequent renewal term, unless either party provides the other party with written notice of non-renewal at least 90 days prior to the end of the then current term.
Also, the investor relations services agreement with an arm’s length investor INN, announced on December 18, 2023, is for a 14-month term, started on December 14, 2023, at 12 monthly payments fee of $4,575 until December 2024.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“ forward-looking statements ”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: dg@charbone.com
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de la Deuxieme Tranche de son Placement Prive Sans Courtier
LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ NE DOIT PAS ÊTRE DIFFUSÉ OU DISTRIBUÉ AUX ÉTATS-UNIS NI PAR L'INTERMÉDIAIRE D'AGENCES DE TRANSMISSION AMÉRICAINES
Brossard Québec TheNewswire - le 18 décembre 2023 — Corporation Charbone Hydrogène (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer que, dans le cadre de son financement par placement privé annoncé précédemment (le « Placement »), la société a clôturé une deuxième tranche du Placement pour un montant de 248 377 $ . En combinant avec la clôture précédente, la Société a levé un total de 499 877 $ conformément au Placement.
Chaque Unité, à un prix de 0,05$ par Unité, est composée d'une action ordinaire de la Société (chacune, une « Action visée par une unité ») et d'un bon de souscription d'action ordinaire (chacun, un « Bon de souscription »). Chaque Bon de souscription permettra à son porteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire supplémentaire de la Société (chacune, une « Action visée par un bon de souscription ») à un prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 12 mois suivant la date de clôture du Placement (la « Date de clôture »). Un total de 4 967 540 unités ont été émises à la suite de la clôture de la première tranche du Placement.
Les Unités sont offertes aux termes des dispenses d'« investisseur qualifié » et d'« investissement d'une somme minimale » prévues au Règlement 45-106 sur les dispenses de prospectus .
Il est prévu que la Société affecte le produit tiré du Placement pour financer les opérations pour poursuivre le projet de Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) et préparer une transaction de financement potentielle importante.
La Société pourrait clôturer une troisième et derni ère tranche du Placement au plus tard le 22 décembre 2023. La clôture du Placement est assujettie à l'approbation de la Bourse de croissance TSX et aux autres conditions de clôture habituelles.
Ce communiqué de presse ne constitue pas une offre de vente ni une sollicitation d'une offre d'achat, et aucune valeur mobilière ne peut être vendue dans une juridiction dans laquelle une telle offre, sollicitation ou vente serait illégale, y compris l'intégralité des valeurs mobilières aux États-Unis d'Amérique. Les valeurs mobilières n'ont pas été et ne seront pas enregistrées en vertu du United States Securities Act de 1933, tel que modifié (la « Loi de 1933 »), ou de toute autre loi sur les valeurs mobilières, et ne peuvent être offertes ou vendues aux États Unis ou à des, ou pour le compte ou au profit de, "U.S. Persons" (telles que définies dans la « Regulation S » de la Loi de 1933), à moins qu'elles ne soient enregistrées en vertu de la Loi de 1933 et des lois applicables sur les valeurs mobilières, ou qu'une dispense de telles exigences d'enregistrement ne soit disponible. Le texte du communiqué issu d'une traduction ne doit d'aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d'origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
De plus, la Société a lancé une campagne de publicité et de sensibilisation des investisseurs avec Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (« INN »). Pendant la durée de l'accord de 14 mois, INN fournira de la publicité pour accroître la notoriété de la Société. INN ne fournit pas de services de relations avec les investisseurs ou de tenue de marché. Le coût de la campagne est de 54 900 $. INN a également souscrit 1 098 000 unités du Placement actuel. Aucune option d'achat d'actions n'est attribuée à INN et aucune autre rémunération n'est payable dans le cadre de son mandat.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est une entreprise d'hydrogène vert établie en Amérique du Nord. La stratégie de la société consiste à développer des installations de production d'hydrogène modulaires et évolutives. Charbone entend produire des molécules vertes de dihydrogène à partir d'une énergie fiable et durable pour se distinguer comme fournisseur d'une solution respectueuse de l'environnement pour les utilisateurs industrielles, commerciales et de mobilité.
À propos de Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network
INN est une société privée dont le siège social est à Vancouver, au Canada, qui se consacre à fournir des informations et une éducation indépendantes aux investisseurs depuis 2007.
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv @charbone.com
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswier - December 18, 2023 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of a second tranche of its previously announced private placement financing of units of the Company (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $248,377. When combined with the previous closing, the Company has raised an aggregate of $499,877 pursuant to the Offering.
Each of the units offered (each a " Unit "), priced at $0.05 per Unit, was comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the " Closing Date "). A total of 4,967,540 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the second tranche of the Offering.
The Units were offered by way of the "accredited investor" exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (in Québec, Regulation 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ).
The proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used by the Company to finance operations to continue Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) project and to prepare a significant potential financing transaction.
The Company may close a third and final tranche on or before December 22, 2023. The closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
In addition, the Company has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). For the 14-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market making services. The cost of the campaign is $54,900. INN has also subscribed for 1,098,000 Units of the current Offering. No stock options are being granted to INN and no other compensation is payable in connection with its engagement.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network
INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws (" forward-looking statements "). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
Email: dg@charbone.com
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Signature d'une Entente avec le Comte d'Oakland au Michigan pour Developper et Construire sa Premiere Usine de Production d'Hydrogene Vert aux Etats-Unis d'Amerique
Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 4 décembre 2023 — Corporation Charbone Hydrogène (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a signé un protocole d'accord (le « MOU ») en date du 1 er décembre 2023 avec le Oakland County Economic Development Department (l'« OCED »), dans le Michigan, qui ouvrira la voie à la première usine d'hydrogène vert de Charbone aux États-Unis. Le comté d'Oakland abrite des dizaines de grandes entreprises automobiles, dont de nombreux sièges sociaux mondiaux, nord-américains et installations de R&D.
Le protocole d'accord signé entre les parties fournira à Charbone un partenaire local solide pour les négociations avec les autorités locales, un soutien dans le processus final de sélection du site, un soutien au développement du projet et à l'autorisation pour les activités liées à sa première installation aux États-Unis, et une assistance au développement d'un projet régional, d'un écosystème et d'un hub. L'OCED soutiendra Charbone aux côtés d'autres parties prenantes telles que le Detroit Regional Partnership (« DRP ») et la Michigan Economic Development Corporation (« MEDC »). Les partenaires susmentionnés ont déjà apporté un soutien extraordinaire à Charbone ces derniers mois en organisant de multiples réunions avec des constructeurs automobiles, des acteurs locaux et de futurs utilisateurs potentiels d'hydrogène. Charbone vise à développer un réseau d'installations de production d'hydrogène vert sur le marché nord-américain et a déjà annoncé quatre installations au Canada, dont une déjà en construction au Québec.
« Ce protocole d'accord avec le comté d'Oakland, situé au cœur de l'industrie automobile nord-américaine, constitue une étape importante et passionnante pour Charbone, car il nous positionne comme un nouvel acteur et leader dans le développement et la construction d'usines de production modulaires et évolutives à Détroit dans ce qui a est considérée comme le berceau de la fabrication automobile en Amérique du Nord », a déclaré Dave B. Gagnon, président et chef de la direction de Charbone. « L'équipe de Charbone travaillera avec ardeur pour proposer un projet cohérent avec les objectifs et les buts de décarbonation et de durabilité du comté d'Oakland, du Michigan et du pays, et je dois ajouter que nous sommes vraiment heureux du soutien, de l'accueil que notre projet a reçu et de la relation que nous avons construite avec le comté d'Oakland ».
« Le potentiel que Charbone Hydrogen Corp. apporte au comté d'Oakland et au Michigan est passionnant sur de nombreux fronts. L'usine d'hydrogène vert renforcera nos efforts visant à élargir les options de mobilité respectueuses de l'environnement pour l'industrie automobile », a déclaré Dave Coulter, directeur du comté d'Oakland. « Il s'agit d'un exemple parfait de la manière dont la collaboration aux niveaux local, étatique et fédéral peuvent contribuer à produire un accord international très prometteur. »
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est une entreprise d'hydrogène vert établie en Amérique du Nord. La stratégie de la société consiste à développer des installations de production d'hydrogène modulaires et évolutives. Charbone entend produire des molécules vertes de dihydrogène à partir d'une énergie fiable et durable pour se distinguer comme fournisseur d'une solution respectueuse de l'environnement pour les utilisateurs industrielles, commerciales et de mobilité.
À propos de Oakland County
Oakland County Economic Development est le principal promoteur du développement économique et communautaire du comté d'Oakland, et menant la charge pour une économie qui représente plus de 20 % du PIB de l'État du Michigan et héberge plus de 750 entreprises étrangères. Le département se concentre sur l'amélioration du bien-être de près de 1,3 millions d'habitants du comté d'Oakland en partenariat avec 62 villes, villages et cantons grâce à des efforts qui impliquent la création d'emplois, le maintien d'emplois, l'amélioration de l'assiette fiscale et l'amélioration de la qualité de vie. Pour plus d'informations sur le développement économique du comté d'Oakland et nos initiatives, visitez Advantageoakland.com.
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :
Dave B. G agnon
William Mullan
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Public Information Officer
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Oakland County
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Téléphone: +1 248 858-1048
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Courriel: mullanw@oakgov.com
Daniel Charette
Chef de l'exploitation
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone: +1 514 980 5841
Courriel: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv@charbone.com
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America
(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 4, 2023 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone ") is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the " MOU ") as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan's Oakland County Economic Development Department (the " OCED ") that will set the stage for Charbone's first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.
The executed MOU between the parties will provide Charbone with a strong local partner for negotiations with local authorities, support in the final site selection process, project development and permitting support for activities related to its first facility in the United States, and assistance developing a regional ecosystem and hub. OCED will support Charbone alongside other stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership (DRP) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The aforementioned partners have already provided extraordinary support to Charbone in recent months by arranging multiple meetings with automotive OEM's, local stakeholders, and future potential hydrogen users. Charbone aims to develop a network of green hydrogen production facilities in the North American market and has already announced four facilities in Canada, including one already under construction in Quebec .
" This MOU with Oakland County located in the North American hearth of the auto manufacturing industry is tremendous and exciting milestone for Charbone as it positions us as a new player and leader in the development and construction of modular and scalable production facilities in Detroit in what has been consider to be the cradle of the automaking in North America ," said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone . "Charbone's team will work hard to propose a project consistent with the decarbonization and sustainability objectives and goals of the Oakland County, Michigan and the country, and I must add that we are really happy with the support and the welcome that our project has been receiving and the relationship that we have built".
"The potential that Charbone Hydrogen Corp. brings to Oakland County and Michigan is exciting on so many fronts. The green hydrogen facility will bolster our efforts to expand environmentally friendly mobility options for the automotive industry," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "This is a perfect example of how collaboration on a local, state and federal level can help produce an international agreement that holds so much promise."
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Oakland County
Oakland County Economic Development is Oakland County's foremost advocate for business and community development, leading the charge for an economy that accounts for over 20% of the state's GDP and is host to over 750 foreign-owned firms. The department focuses on improving the well-being of nearly 1.3 million Oakland County residents in partnership with 62 cities, villages and townships through efforts that entail job creation, job retention, tax base enhancements and quality of life improvements. For more information on Oakland County economic development and our initiatives, visit www.advantageoakland.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Contacts Oakland County
Dave B. Gagnon
William Mullan
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Public Information Officer
Oakland County
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Telephone:
+1 248 858-1048
Email:
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Faits Saillants Financiers T3
(TheNewswire)
Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 29 novembre 2023 — Corporation Charbone Hydrogène (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer les faits saillants financiers pour la période de neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023.
Un resserrement des dépenses, un recentrage des activités et une réorganisation des dépenses d'administration bien exécutés ont entraîné une diminution de 1 070 476 $ des frais généraux et administratifs (1 948 336 $ en 2023 comparativement à 3 018 812 $ en 2022).
Augmentation des revenus de 212 680 $ (212 680 $ en 2023 comparativement à aucun en 2022) générés par l'acquisition de Wolf River le 1 er décembre 2022.
La position de trésorerie nette au 30 septembre 2023 était une encaisse de 63 991 $ en comparaison avec un endettement de 28 467 $ au 31 décembre 2022 :
La Société a moins utilisé les liquidités provenant des activités d'exploitation, déboursant seulement 1 055 201 $ en 2023, contre 2 970 703 $ en 2022.
La Société a clôturé des tranches de financements privés pour un produit total s'élevant à 758 420 $ et des unités pour le règlement de dette de 516 061$.
La Société a reçu des remboursements d'avances de 318 648$ de la part des principaux dirigeants.
La Société a également obtenu un montant supplémentaire de 282 323 $ en 2023 grâce à l'entente de financement avec Finexcorp qui a été converti le 30 septembre 2023 en débentures convertibles garanties au prix réputé de 0,10 $ pour un total de 300 000 $.
" La resilience de l'équipe de direction et le plan d'affaires recentré sont les principaux facteurs qui placent Charbone en meilleure position pour déployer son plan de financement actualisé pour réaliser son premier projet à Sorel-Tracy (Québec, Canada), qui est en construction et dont l'achèvement et la production sont prévus au premier semestre 2024 , a déclaré Benoit Veilleux, Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif de Charbone , et de poursuivre le développement et le déploiement d'un réseau jusqu'à 15 installations au Canada et aux États-Unis pour la production et la distribution d'hydrogène renouvelable d'ici 2028 . "
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est une entreprise d'hydrogène vert établie en Amérique du Nord. La stratégie de la société consiste à développer des installations de production d'hydrogène modulaires et évolutives. Charbone entend produire des molécules vertes de dihydrogène à partir d'une énergie fiable et durable pour se distinguer comme fournisseur d'une solution respectueuse de l'environnement pour les utilisateurs industrielles, commerciales et de mobilité.
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv @charbone.com
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.
Highlights
- Acquisition of extensive historical dataset at the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement LXXXVI (TEA) offshore Peru oil and gas exploration block completed – includes more than 3,800km2 of 3D seismic
- Review of historical information identifies more than 20 potential leads within the TEA area
- Highly experienced oil and gas group with proven experience in frontier offshore oil and gas projects, Havoc Services Pty Ltd, appointed as advisors
- Transformational Board changes
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI Offshore Oil and Gas Block (GLV 80% Working Interest)
During the December 2023 quarter, Global and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), obtained over 3,800km2 of historic 3D seismic data, more than 7,000 line kilometres of 2D seismic data as well as information from more than 50 oil and gas wells together with numerous technical reports related to the TEA area.
The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the Peruvian offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin (Figure 2) with the majority of them hosted within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 well successfully drilled on time and under budget
- Gas flowed from a permeable zone provided unexpected upside
- Daydream-2 now proceeding to stimulation and flow testing stages
- Nomgon pilot continues to make steady progress
- $1.8 million received from Origin Energy under Information Sharing Agreement
- Strong “net” cash position of $16 million fully funds work programs for the year
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
During the last quarter Elixir drilled the highest impact well in the Company’s history: Daydream-2:
Daydream-2 Flare
The results from this well greatly exceeded our pre-drill expectations on multiple fronts:
- The well was drilled safely, on time and under budget, to a depth of 4,300 metres. Elixir understands this is the deepest well drilled in Queensland for a decade and this achievement is a great credit to our internal team and suite of contractors
- The target gas-bearing Permian section was logged with a gross 607 metres. This section will be the subject of a multiple interval stimulation and flow testing program in the first half of 2024.
- An initial net pay figure in the gas-bearing sandstones in the was logged at 154 metres. This figure is subject to further ongoing analysis.
- An additional 65 metres of gassy coals were logged. Elixir’s plans for the next 6 months include the stimulation and flow testing of these coals, which if successful should add material new contingent resources.
- An unexpected permeable zone was intersected – which free-flowed gas to surface without stimulation from a depth of 4,200 metres.
- Strong over-pressures were encountered – which is a key factor to support strong flow rates, ultimate recoveries per well – and hence development economics.
Work is now well underway in analysing and integrating the extensive data gathered to optimize the imminent stimulation and flow testing program.
Laboratory work on various cuttings obtained from sandstone and coal intervals is due to be finalized and reported on shortly.
Extensive samples collected by Daydream-2 mudlogging unit are now under lab analysis
Multiple stakeholder engagement and securing the support of local communities for the areas in which we operate is a key priority for Eliixr. In that light, Elixir’s Board was pleased to meet with representatives of the Mandandanji people and execute an enduring Cultural Heritage Management Agreement (CHMA) This provides a framework under which future work in the broader Grandis Project can be managed effectively from all parties point of view.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) is pleased to present December 2023 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report.
Clean Hydrogen Technologies
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent.
The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen will execute a Loan Conversion Agreement which will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen. Clean Hydrogen will issue 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue.
The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.
Clean Hydrogen has developed and tested its processing capabilities which have successfully produced hydrogen, with no CO2 emissions, achieving on average above 90% cracking efficiency. Cracking efficiency refers to the percentage of hydrocarbons broken into solid carbon and hydrogen per hour. This high level of cracking efficiency has been consistently achieved across proof-of-concept tests undertaken by Clean Hydrogen in 2022 and 2023.
Clean Hydrogen have tested the performance of a number of catalysts in the period between April 2022 and September 2022 and have determined that several of the catalysts have given methane cracking conversion rate (efficiency) more than 90%, for several hours. To achieve these results, Clean Hydrogen currently uses methane as its feedstock however, in the future, plans to use natural gas as its feedstock through the pyrolysis method (explained further below).
Clean Hydrogen’s development activities and testing have shown that, by pyrolysis processing (not burning) methane gas using its catalyst in a modified fluidised bed reactor, it can produce hydrogen with no CO2 emissions. This is referred to as Turquoise Hydrogen, which is hydrogen that is produced using a process called pyrolysis, where the feedstock is natural gas (specifically the hydrocarbons such as acetylene, methane, butane, propane, and others). Pyrolysis is defined as the method of heating solids, liquids, or gases in the absence of oxygen1. The pyrolysis process is not new and has been used by the oil industry for many years. What is new, is Clean Hydrogen’s success in the efficiency of its cracking the methane into Turquoise Hydrogen with non-CO2 emissions and the quality of the carbon black produced, being majority Carbon Nano-Tubes (CNTs), which are highly conductive and used in battery manufacturing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BPH Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Test Well Area #1 and the success thereof, presence of helium and commerciality of the potential discovery at Test Well Area #1 and, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) offshore Peru (Figure 1). In August 2023, the Company executed TEA LXXXVI with PeruPetro, the Government department responsible for the administration and promotion of oil and gas exploration in Peru. The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. The block is surrounded by, and includes, multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Highlights
- Identification and interpretation of historical data has identified more than 20 potential leads in the TEA area.
- Work programme commenced to develop, rank and ‘high-grade’ these leads and define new prospective features.
- The next milestone will be to select areas for 3D seismic reprocessing with a view to the deployment of new Quantitative Interpretation and Artificial Intelligence based interpretation methodologies.
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
The Company has now collected and curated a significant quantity of geophysical and geological data over the TEA and the wider Tumbes Basin and interpretation work is underway.
Figure 2 - TEA geophysical data
There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin itself, with the southerly adjacent Talara Basin representing the most prolific offshore hydrocarbon basin in Peru. The majority of existing discoveries and prospective targets in the Tumbes Basin are within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation (Figure 3).
Figure 3 – Tumbes Basin stratigraphy. Primary reservoir objectives are in the Miocene Zorritos Formation with secondary objectives in the Miocene Tumbes Formation and Pliocene Mal Pelo Formation. The primary source rock is the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation with secondary potential in the Miocene Cardalitos Formation where it is buried deep enough to reach maturity.
The Tumbes Basin has a complex geological history related to the Pacific Plate colliding with, and being subducted beneath, the South American Plate. The basin is heavily faulted (Figure 4) creating a multitude of structural trapping styles.
Despite the presence of several discoveries within and adjacent to the TEA area, only one well, Marina- 1, has been drilled to test an exploration prospect informed by 3D seismic data. Marina-1 was drilled in 2020 and encountered some hydrocarbon shows in shallow Pliocene reservoirs, however the anticipated reservoirs in the Tumbes Formation were not well developed. The well did not reach the Zorritos Formation which is the primary reservoir target in the basin.
Marina-1 was a commitment well drilled in the early period of the COVID pandemic when oil prices had dropped significantly due to global uncertainty.
The results of the Marina-1 are to be reviewed in detail and will be of value in determining where the Tumbes reservoir might be better developed. There are over 3,800 km2 of 3D seismic data within the TEA area and, as noted above, Marina-1 is the only exploration well to have been drilled since these data were acquired.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
In 2024, the global oil and gas markets are expected to see volatility in prices amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September. However, the US Energy Information Administration reported that concerns over global oil demand growth and rising global inventories pushed prices down to US$78 per barrel in December.
While oil prices surged in the first three quarters of 2023, global natural gas prices decreased. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.
Looking forward to 2024, oil prices are expected to continue to rise, while natural gas demand is projected to remain slow.
With compelling reasons to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way for Australian investors to get exposure? The biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks by market cap are one place to start. Data for the list below was obtained on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.
1. Woodside Energy Group
Market cap: AU$59.234 billion; current stock price: AU$31.10
As the biggest ASX oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.
In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. The new company's natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply. With its newly expanded portfolio, Woodside saw a record H1 net profit after tax of US$1.74 billion in the first half of 2023. In the third quarter, the company achieved first production at Shenzi North in the US Gulf of Mexico, ahead of its 2024 target, and is on track to achieve first production at the Sangomar project in Senegal in mid-2024.
2. Santos
Market cap: AU$24.595 billion; current stock price: AU$7.57
Australian energy company Santos (ASX:STO) is the country’s second biggest oil and gas producer. The ASX-listed firm supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.
In its third quarter 2023 report, Santos highlighted robust performance with significant free cash flow of US$470 million and an underlying profit of US$1.6 billion to date.
Santos has partnered with SK E&S and others to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia. “Just as Australia has been a reliable energy producer for Asian economies for more than half a century, there is an enormous opportunity for Australia to be at the forefront of helping them decarbonise using our natural competitive advantage in carbon storage resources and knowhow,” said Santos CEO and Managing Director Kevin Gallagher.
3. Viva Energy Group
Market cap: AU$5.315 billion; current stock price: AU$3.49
Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA), based in Melbourne, owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell-branded (LSE:SHEL,NYSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. Viva Energy oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations nationwide.
In its 2023 half-year report, Viva Energy reported a year-over-year increase in fuel sales of 11 percent for the period, as well as an increase in EBITDA of 40 percent, reaching AU$362 million. In the third quarter, the company saw its fuel sales increase year-over-year by 4.7 percent.
4. Beach Energy
Market cap: AU$3.634 billion; current stock price: AU$1.59
Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.
Beach Energy doubled the production capacity of Otway gas plant in 2022 to 180 terajoules per day with the connection of two new wells
In May 2023, the company announced the connection of two new wells, meaning that four of the six wells that were initially drilled in 2022 are now connected and delivering gas. Additionally last year, the company made gas discoveries at both Tarantula Deep 1 and Trigg Northwest 1, as part of its ongoing Perth Basin gas exploration campaign.
In its fiscal year 2023, Beach Energy reported AU$1.62 billion in sales revenue. However, in its fiscal year 2024 first quarter the company disclosed a 12 percent decrease in revenue to AU$397 million on lower production and lower gas prices. Production for Q1 was down 10 percent quarter-on-quarter on lower Otway Basin customer nominations.
5. Karoon Energy
Market cap: AU$1.627 billion; current stock price: AU$2
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) is focused on continued company growth through a broad pipeline of exploration and development projects in Brazil, including its producing Baúna and Piracaba oil fields.
In its 2023 annual report, Karoon outlined production of 7.04 million barrels, up 52 percent from the previous year. This resulted in sales revenue of AU$566.5 million, representing an increase of 47 percent year-over-year.
In December, Karoon completed its acquisition of interests in the US Gulf of Mexico from LLOG, which include a 30 percent working interest in the Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields and associated infrastructure, a nearly 16 percent working interest in the Abilene field and varying interests in adjacent exploration acreage.
FAQs for oil and gas investing
What is crude oil?
Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.
Does Australia have oil?
Geoscience Australia states that the country hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.
“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.
Where does Australia get its oil?
Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption; for that reason, the country receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
