Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Awarded an Additional $125,000 Grant Via DIG Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Corporation," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has received the first installment of $125,000 of the $250,000 grant it has been awarded from the Government of Nunavut's Discover, Invest, Grow ("DIG") program in support of its ongoing 2023 exploration program. This grant comes on the heels of the $250,000 received in two installments in May and June 2023 for the successful completion of its 2022 program, reaffirming the Company's commitment to advancing mineral exploration in the emerging mining region of Nunavut.

The Nunavut Department of Economic Development and Transportation supports the development of a sustainable and viable mineral exploration sector in Nunavut through its DIG Program, providing contributions to mineral exploration companies conducting activities which advance exploration work on projects in the region. The Company thanks the Government of Nunavut for this financial support.

"We are honoured to have once again been awarded this grant from the DIG Program" said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company. "This is a strong encouragement and support to us, and it is a recognition of the exploration achievements and efforts we have made to-date on the Ferguson Lake project."

"This funding will be allocated to further exploration of the Ferguson Lake Property, but more importantly, it also underscores the collaborative spirit between the Company and the Government of Nunavut. We share a mutual vision of leveraging the rich mineral reserves within Nunavut to create meaningful opportunities for the community while contributing to the region's economic prosperity."

The Company Is completing Its 20,000-metre drill and other exploration program in 2023 to further expand the mineralized zones at the Ferguson Lake Project. The Company is actively engaged with local communities in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, and the service providers in Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake, Winnipeg, Yellowknife and Edmonton for the logistic supports, transportation, camp operation, and wildlife and environmental protection.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted to certain officers options to purchase a total of 110,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $2.35 per share. The options will expire on August 18, 2028.

About Canadian North Resources

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project that covers an area of 253.8 km 2 of mining leases (96.9 km 2 ) and surrounding exploration claims (156.9 km 2 ) in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022). In addition, the Company has identified the pegmatites with lithium potential at the Ferguson Lake project.

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO

Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)

Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Receives Additional $3,114,700 From Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSX-V: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces, further to its news release issued July 27, 2023, the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 1,082,621 common shares (" Charity Flow-Through Shares ") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of $3,114,700.62 (the " Charity Flow-Through Offering ").

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% f the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Finder's fees in relation to the Charity Flow-Through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% f the gross proceeds of the Charity Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering

Finder's fees in relation to the Flow-through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the assay results for the 6,151 metres in 21 holes of diamond drilling completed during the spring at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that Director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Lee Shim purchased 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at a price of $2.20 per share. Complete details are available at SEDI.ca. This investment further reinforces Mr. Shim's confidence in the Company's growth potential and commitment to its long-term success.

About Canadian North Resources

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

About Canadian North Resources

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tinka Reports Final Drill Hole Results from 11,000 metre Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for the final three drill holes of the 11,000-metre 2022-2023 drill program at South Ayawilca and to provide an update on the Company's ongoing exploration activities. The recent drill campaign at Ayawilca was completed at the end of May 2023. The Company is now focused on completing a Mineral Resource update for the Ayawilca deposit and revising future mining scenarios via a desktop trade-off study. Exploration is also continuing at the Company's nearby Silvia copper-gold project

Drill results from the "Silver Zone" at South Ayawilca were highly encouraging with a high-grade silver intercept in a 150-metre step-out in hole A22-195. The other two new holes reported here, A23-221 and A23-223, intersected high-grade "Zinc Zone" mineralization in resource confirmation holes. All drill hole results have now been incorporated into a revised geological model for the Ayawilca deposit, and an independent consultant is currently updating the Mineral Resource estimation for the Zinc and Tin Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project is underway. The 8,000 to 10,000-metre program will focus on continued infill drilling of the Inferred Mineral Resource of the Mount Copper open pit deposit (see details below under "About Osisko Metals"), and will also begin evaluation of remaining higher-grade (2% to 4% Cu) skarn mineralization of the underground E Zone (details to be provided in September).

The company anticipates issuing an updated, NI43-101 compliant, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate for the Mount Copper deposit in Q4 2023, which will be based on historical drilling data from Noranda (until 1998), and more recently from Xstrata and Glencore Canada (2011 to 2019), as well as Osisko Metals' 2022 and 2023 drill results.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming developments at the Company.

With the successful completion of the upsized recent private placement, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion of outstanding debentures and settlement of outstanding debt to simplify the balance sheet. This will reduce the debt burden and allow investment capital to be directed to our exciting exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF), a base and precious metal exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pan Global Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pan Global Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PGZFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announced Expected Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units August 18, 2023

Heritage Mining Announced Expected Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units August 18, 2023

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 15, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be closing its final tranche ("Tranche Three") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023 (the "Offering") on Friday August 18, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources
