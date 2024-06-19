Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2024, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 75,369,669 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 65.81% of the common shares outstanding (114,527,617).

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

Refer to the Table below for the detailed results of the votes.

1. Election of Directors
Name of Nominee % For % Withheld
Lee Q. Shim 100% 0.00%
Kaihui Yang 100% 0.00%
Aier Wang 100% 0.00%
Richard Brown 94.03% 5.97%
Michael Weeks 94.03% 5.97%
2. Appointment of Auditors
MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 100% 0.00%
3. Resolution – Stock Option Plan
100% 0.00%


Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with the results from our Annual Meeting this year, including the participation of more than 65% of voting shares. The CNRI team would like to thank shareholders for their continued support."

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:
Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains a substantial National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate announced on March 19 2024, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79.3Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10gpt and 0.419Moz platinum at 0.19gpt; and Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 39.6Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.192Moz palladium at 1.43gpt and 0.205Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. In particular, 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt, which provides a solid Mineral Resource base for the initial development of a potential large mine. The Mineral Resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt and a number of undefined mineralization zones and prospective areas. (Refer to "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada ("the Technical Report")", prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, filed by the Company to the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR+" ) through the Internet at https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ on May 3, 2024. The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at www.cnresources.com .)

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.
Also, for further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free) https://CNResources.com
Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law, anticipated events, except as expressly required by law.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources
CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Keep reading...Show less
