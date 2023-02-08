Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale (or arrange for purchase by substituted purchasers) the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$18.2 million (the " Public Offering "):

(a) 7,462,500 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share; and

(b) 1,748,300 common shares of the Company to be issued as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") (each, a " FT Share ", and together with the Common Shares, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$2.86 per FT Share.

In addition, the Company will provide Anglo American plc with the right to concurrently subscribe for Common Shares in order to maintain a 9.9% interest (which interest Anglo American plc would acquire on the closing of the subscription previously announced by the Company) on a non-brokered private placement basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$1.8 million (the " Concurrent Private Placement " and together with the Public Offering, the " Offering "). Assuming completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering will be approximately C$20 million.

In connection with the Public Offering, the Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the " Over-Allotment Option "), exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days after and including the closing date of the Public Offering, to purchase any combination of additional Offered Securities for additional gross proceeds of up to 15% of the gross proceeds raised under the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible resource exploration expenses which will qualify as (i) "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Tax Act), and (ii) "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act) (collectively, the " Qualifying Expenditures "). Qualifying Expenditures in an aggregate amount equal to the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023. If the Company is unable to renounce such Qualifying Expenditures, or if the Qualifying Expenditures renounced are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will, to the extent permitted by the Tax Act, indemnify each purchaser of FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such purchaser as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures. The Company plans to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Shares under the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project and its other Ontario properties, repayment of the Auramet loan facility and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Public Offering, the Offered Securities will be offered and sold by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The Offering is expected to close on or around March 2, 2023 and such closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Underwriters will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Public Offering. No commission is payable to the Underwriters in respect of the Concurrent Private Placement.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement; the timing and ability of the Company, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement from the TSX Venture Exchange; the tax treatment of the FT Shares; the timing of the tax renunciation to the subscribers; the ability of the Company to advance the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project; and statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Confirms Major Discovery at Reid, Provides Financing Update

Highlights
  • All 16 holes at Reid intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralization
    with 6 holes in Central Core Area intersecting higher grades
  • Holes REI22-14 and REI22-16 confirm mineralization of over 500 metres width – approximately 50% wider than Crawford Main Zone and more than 100% wider than Crawford East Zone
  • Reid geophysical target footprint of 3.9 km 2 , is more than two times larger than
    the 1.6 km 2 footprint of the flagship Crawford Nickel Project resource

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced an exploration update for its Reid Property located within 16 km of the Crawford Nickel discovery which has now been successfully targeted by all 16 drillholes.

Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel Company, said "Today's results confirm Reid as a major discovery with a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford discovery and a mineralized core that is 50% wider than our Crawford Main Zone. Grades and mineralization are consistent with what the Company has observed at the Company's East Zone deposit. The success of this initial drilling, targeted solely with our team's proprietary approach using provincial geophysical data, highlights the significant potential of our total regional land package with over 42 km 2 of target geophysical footprint which is more than 20 times larger than our flagship Crawford project."

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Acquires Past Producing Texmont Mine, Highlights High Grade Potential of Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Provides potential for near-term open pit production from near-surface high grade mineralization at Texmont.
  • High grade potential of regional package already demonstrated at multiple properties – Texmont, Sothman, Bannockburn . Mineralization outcrops at all three properties
    • Texmont – Historic resource 1 of 3.2 million tonnes of 0.9% nickel hosted within bulk tonnage target.
    • Sothman – Historic resource 2 of 190,000 tons grading 1.24% nickel
    • Bannockburn – Historic drilling with multiples intervals greater than 2%
  • Crawford PGM zone results include two holes with core length of 30 metres of 1.82 g/t palladium + platinum and 15.0 metres of 1.88 g/t platinum + palladium

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 100% interest in the past producing Texmont property situated between the Company's Deloro and Sothman properties south of Timmins, Ontario . The Company is also reporting results from the first four holes at Texmont and first five holes targeting higher grade mineralization at Sothman.  All nine holes have assays pending.

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Appoints Financial Advisors, Reaches Next Permitting Milestone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Deutsche Bank Securities Inc ("Deutsche Bank") and Scotiabank as financial advisors for the equity component of the project financing for the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

"As we move into the next phase of advancing Crawford towards production, we are pleased to engage two of the world's leading investment banks with a broad base of mining and industrial expertise, Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank, to advise the Company on alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing for Crawford," said Mark Selby , Chair & CEO of Canada Nickel. "We are also pleased to announce that our team has completed another significant permitting milestone on the critical path towards production, by filing the detailed project description with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada earlier this week. We continue to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to immediately follow."

Advisory

The Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of strategic and industry participants over the past 18 months. With the upcoming completion of the feasibility study, the Company is turning its focus towards project financing and permitting activities to ensure that the Company has its financing package in place well in advance of the receipt of project permits which are targeted to be received by mid-2025. Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank will assist the company with the evaluation of strategic and financial alternatives for the equity portion of the project financing. The financial advisors will also assist the Company in providing defense advisory and planning. In addition, the Company is engaged in discussions with multiple groups and expects to appoint an advisor for the debt portion of the project financing in early 2023.

Filing of Detailed Project Description

Following Canada Nickel's August 2022 submission of the Initial Project Description, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) conducted a round of consultation with Indigenous communities, the public, and various federal and provincial authorities before supplying Canada Nickel with the Summary of Issues in September. After reviewing the Summary of Issues, Canada Nickel is pleased to announce the filing of the Detailed Project Description (DPD) and the Response to the Summary of Issues, a significant step in progressing the federal Impact Assessment Process for the Crawford Project.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Confirms Higher Grade Interval at Reid, Announces Discovery at Sothman

Highlights

  • Additional assay results confirm scale of discovery at Reid
  • Higher grade interval at Reid – REI22-07 325 metres of 0.29% nickel including 81 metres of 0.35% nickel
  • New discovery at Sothman

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced positive drilling results from its ongoing regional exploration drilling campaign at its Reid and Sothman properties.

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Canada Nickel Announces Improved Iron and Chromium Recoveries from Pilot Plant Testing

Highlights

  • Initial phases of pilot plant testing successfully completed
  • Testing confirms significant improvements in both recovery and product quality from updated magnetite circuit
    • 18% improvement in iron recovery and 15% improvement in chromium recovery
    • 16% improvement in iron grade to 55%
  • Discussions underway with multiple stainless and ferroalloy producers on downstream processing partnership

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results from initial phases of pilot plant testing on 34 tonnes of material from the Company's Crawford Nickel Project with the major focus on testing an updated magnetite recovery circuit and generation of both nickel and magnetite concentrates for further downstream testing.  While the Crawford Nickel Project is primarily a nickel development project, it can produce value-generating by-products including cobalt, palladium, and platinum contained in the nickel concentrates, and iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrate expected to be produced from Crawford.

Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that 8,050,287 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.55 issued on September 29 and October 1, 2020, have now been exercised prior to their January 31, 2023 expiry. The warrant exercises generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million, with approximately $3.8 million coming from warrant exercises in January 2023. As of February 3, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $6.6 million with issued capital of 80,239,886 common shares.

Barksdale CEO Rick Trotman comments, "We would like to thank all of those that exercised their warrants over the past twelve months. Our great shareholder base, including Teck Resources, Delbrook Capital Advisors, US Global Investors, among others, have ensured that the Company is fully funded to execute our fully permitted San Antonio drilling program as well as to initiate drilling at Sunnyside when the final permit is delivered in the next few months."

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement dated February 6, 2023 with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in Ontario in the Timmins mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see attached map). The Transaction includes several components, pursuant to which (i) Platinex and Fancamp will transfer certain mining properties which they currently hold to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), currently a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex; (ii) enter into a shareholders' agreement respecting the operations of Goldco; (iii) Platinex will conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow- through units; and (iv) Platinex will conduct a private placement of non-flow-through units, of which Fancamp will subscribe for 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, all as more particularly described below.

Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture arrangement with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX ) to facilitate advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties held by the parties located in Ontario (see attached map). As part of the contemplated transaction (the " Transaction "), Platinex and the Corporation will:

  1. transfer Fancamp's Heenan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex. Subsequent to the Transaction, Goldco will be held 25% by Fancamp and 75% by Platinex. Fancamp will have an option to increase its shareholding to 50% on the basis described below;
  2. enter into a shareholders' agreement in relation to the governance of Goldco's operation; and
  3. enter into a subscription agreement, whereby the Corporation will purchase 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

