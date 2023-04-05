Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Gold Investing News

TSXV:BOL

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Koper Lake

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following update to Bold's Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands region of Northern Ontario.

On February 24, 2023, KWG Resources Inc. announced the completion of a magnetotelluric survey over portions of the Black Horse Chromite deposit located in the Ring of Fire area, James Bay region of northern Ontario. Preliminary results of the magnetotelluric survey indicated that the two target areas, 1 km (Target 1) and 4 km (Target 2) northeast of the Black Horse Deposit, have …. "clearly distinguished the ultramafic host rock, known as the Ring of Fire intrusion, from the enclosing country rock. This permits the results from the two target areas to be interpreted with confidence." (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023 and KWG press release dated February 24, 2023).

On March 30, 2023 KWG announced that it is in receipt of the final report (the Quantec Report) of the magnetotelluric survey recently completed over portions of the Blackhorse Chromite project in the Ring of Fire area of northern Ontario. The purpose of the survey was to confirm the existence at depth of the Ring of Fire intrusion and identify targets for further exploration. The results of the survey are being combined with other geophysical and geological data leading to the creation of a three-dimensional model of the previously discovered chromite resource and the newly identified mineral exploration targets for chromite mineralization.

In order to access the March 21, 2023 TVO production of "Will a Road Make the Ring of Fire a Reality" follow the link here or on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page here.

About the Koper Lake Project:

The Black Horse Chromite Deposit is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort. Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Additionally, Bold owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has the right to earn up to an 80% working interest in all other metals. Bold has the Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). Of additional note, the Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from Ring of Fire Metal's Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans of Ontario and North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging critical mineral mining camp.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: the Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's critical and battery metals page.

The technical information found within this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities is subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Source

Click here to connect with Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL), to receive an Investor Presentation

Copper Investingbold venturesgold explorationtsxv stockstsxv:bolGold Investing
BOL:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 1, 2022, it has agreed to issue 109,091 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated October 31, 2022 for the period ending January 31, 2023 at a price of $0.11 per share, subject to regulatory approval

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) reports results from the next six holes in its Phase 2 drilling program in Ecuador. The holes are located on the GY-A anomaly, or the Main Discovery Zone, on the Company's 100% owned El Guayabo Gold-Copper Project in El Oro Province, Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less
words and numbers on screen

Algorithmic Trading: Risks and Realities of Smart Investing

Advanced algorithms are now so integrated into our day-to-day lives that most of us forget they even exist. Nearly everything we do is guided or maintained, in one way or another, by machine intelligence, from rudimentary workflow automation to sophisticated search engines.

The stock market, especially, has embraced this technology to a dramatic extent, with algorithmic trading accounting for 60 to 73 percent of all equity trading, according to data gathered from Wall Street.

Given the growing prominence of algorithmic trading, investors need to understand both the risks and opportunities to better leverage this technology.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Donlin Gold Commenced Fieldwork, Advanced Resource Modelling and Trade-Off Studies in Preparation for Updated Feasibility Study

Strong $116-Million Treasury with $25-Million Receivable due in July 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 9, 2023

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Meeting materials are now available

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Areus Asset Management

Areus Asset Management: Generating Investor Value with a Unique Approach to Portfolio Management


Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Shareholder Webinar 4.15pm AEST Wednesday 5 April 2023

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) ("Challenger" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to an investor webinar where Challenger's CEO and Managing Director, Kris Knauer will discuss the updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the Hualilan Gold Project in Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Signs MOU With Invest Alberta to Develop Commercial Lithium Production Facility at Boardwalk

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold intersects 27.75 m at 0.84 g/t Au on Obalski and increases grade of reanalyzed gold samples to up to 38%

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

×