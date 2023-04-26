Blockchain Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Blockmate Ventures to Offer Innovative Carbon Offset Cryptocurrency, Combatting Climate Change

Blockmate Ventures to Offer Innovative Carbon Offset Cryptocurrency, Combatting Climate Change

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") announces the launch of its green strategy by incorporating KlimaDAO to offer the ground breaking, blockchain-based carbon offset cryptocurrency through its blockchain.eu and blockchain.com.au websites, revolutionizing the fight against climate change with a simple click-to-buy solution.

By making the KlimaDAO cryptocurrency available across its platform, Blockmate enables users to effortlessly purchase and support blockchain-based carbon credits through the Company's user-friendly websites, blockchain.eu and blockchain.com.au . With this innovative cryptocurrency, users can offset their carbon footprint while supporting climate change mitigation projects around the world.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate, commented, "Our partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to combat climate change. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology and KlimaDAO's innovative carbon offset cryptocurrency, we're making it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to take action against global warming and contribute to a more sustainable future.

We have several projects in our pipeline and we're grateful to be launching such projects when our planet is aligned – the environment, technology, government support and investors."

Blockmate's integration of KlimaDAO's carbon offset cryptocurrency allows users to seamlessly buy carbon credits on a secure and transparent platform. Revenue for Blockmate will be generated from transaction fees and the growth in demand for carbon credits as more people seek to offset their carbon emissions.

As the global focus on climate change intensifies, the demand for carbon offset solutions is expected to rise. The introduction of this carbon offset cryptocurrency through Blockmate's websites aligns with the Company's commitment to environmental sustainability and positions the Company at the forefront of innovative climate change solutions.

Andrew Smith, CEO of Blockchain World which operates the Blockchain.eu and Blockchain.com.au websites, stated, "We're proud to offer a solution that not only drives the adoption of blockchain technology but also addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time. By offering a simple and secure way to purchase carbon offsets, we're empowering individuals and businesses to make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change."

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

Blockmate's current platforms include FX payments (Midpoint), "Radically simple Web3 mining" (Hivello) and green projects (Blockchain World and others in the pipeline).

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Join the Hivello waitlist for a free passive income app and learn more about being a Blockmate investor at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate VenturesTSXV:MATEBlockchain Investing
MATE:CA
The Conversation (0)
bitcoin being compressed with a vise

Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks: 6 Biggest Companies in 2023

With Bitcoin and other digital stores of wealth gaining popularity, cryptocurrency-mining stocks offer another investment opportunity for those who believe in the future of this technology.

Although the cryptocurrency market is marked by high volatility, analysts such as Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at investment management firm VanEck, believe it can be a rewarding sector for investors.

"2023 will be a transition year from the vicious, frigid crypto winter of 2022 into something hopefully a lot hotter in 2024," said Sigel, who sees Bitcoin prices possibly recovering to US$30,000 in the second half of 2023 if an economic recession materializes and the US Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well: Offering a Fully Integrated Bitcoin Platform for Individuals and Businesses


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (OTCQB: MATEF) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary Hivello has beta launched an innovative application that enables an addressable market of more than 100 million internet users to earn up to US$20 per month in passive income, simply by contributing their idle computing resources.

Hivello is an application that users can download on their phone or computer, and with one-click instantly run automated Web3 software in the background that pays passive income in their local currency on a monthly basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HIVE Blockchain Provides March 2023 Production Update with over 3 Exahash of Production

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HIVE) (FSE:HBFA.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company's global Bitcoin operations for the month of March 2023, with 282 Bitcoin produced, and a current BTC HODL balance of approximately 2,310 (as of March 31, 2023). On average the Company has continued to operate above 3 Exahash ("EHs") throughout March 2023 ( all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated ).

Summary Overview:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockchain cubes.

Blockchain Technology Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The blockchain technology sector has experienced notable growth over the past few years. Although 2022 was a turbulent year for the market, investors are beginning to learn to live with the volatility of blockchain technology stocks.

As Boston Consulting Group’s Zia Yusuf notes in Barron’s, “The combination of blockchain, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for optimizing supply chains is profoundly exciting." Using these emerging technologies in industries with thin margins and complex supply chain needs could make a big difference for logistics.

Similarly, professional services network Deloitte says blockchain technology can also play a vital role in ensuring stakeholder trust in capital markets. “Perhaps it’s inevitable that the tokenization of assets in capital markets is one of the top enterprise blockchain use cases, with organizations such as Broadridge (NYSE:BR), Clearstream, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) using blockchain-based transaction platforms to help eliminate system and process inefficiencies and help increase participants’ trust in capital markets,” wrote Deloitte managing director and chief futurist Mike Bechtel.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DC Two: Australian Data Center Services Designed Leveraging Leading Edge Technologies

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Copper Investing

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

×