Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Forward Water Technologies

FWTC:CA
2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Barrick Announces Election of Directors

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.

Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Mark Bristow 1,025,169,371 99.27% 7,581,879 0.73%
Helen Cai 1,008,580,396 97.66% 24,170,854 2.34%
Christopher L. Coleman 836,610,717 81.01% 196,140,533 18.99%
Isela A. Costantini 1,015,587,039 98.34% 17,164,211 1.66%
Brian L. Greenspun 874,251,228 84.65% 158,500,022 15.35%
J. Brett Harvey 762,377,043 73.82% 270,374,207 26.18%
Anne N. Kabagambe 1,008,742,668 97.68% 24,008,582 2.32%
Andrew J. Quinn 1,017,165,636 98.49% 15,585,614 1.51%
Loreto Silva 1,015,905,371 98.37% 16,845,879 1.63%
John L. Thornton 891,787,262 86.35% 140,963,988 13.65%

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
1,096,825,895 93.98% 70,319,051 6.02%

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
749,532,618 72.40% 285,754,644 27.60%

Voting results for the shareholder proposal are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
258,894,808 25.01% 776,422,705 74.99%

Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com  

Website: www.barrick.com


NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

A dozen pieces of gold beside a small hammer.

Endeavour Achieves First Gold Pour at Sabodala-Massawa Expansion

Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) reported its first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion in Senegal just 24 months after construction of the project commenced.

“We are proud to have achieved our first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX Expansion with over 3.5 million man hours worked with no lost time injuries,” commented CEO Ian Cockerill in the company’s announcement.

“We have commissioned the project and delivered first gold in only 2 years, marking the fourth capital project that we have completed in the last 10 years. All of these have been completed in two years or less, and have been delivered on schedule, on budget and with no lost time injuries. This is a testament to the quality of our projects team and the competitive advantage we have in West Africa,” he added.

Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL)

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved several milestones during the March quarter and in April 2024. With the refurbishment of the solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in 2023 the Company produced its first 28 bag shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) and which has been sold to Kanins International, our offtake partner.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of substantial porphyry copper prospects in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

×