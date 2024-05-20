Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q1 2024 and Other Highlights
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) advises that it has successfully completed work relating to the Australian Government grant awarded in 2021 under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Translation (MMI-T) Stream of the Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing National Manufacturing Priority Roadmap.1 The final payment of $922,049* of the total MMI-T grant value of $3.69 million* has now been received. This grant is in addition to AVL’s grant of $49 million* under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative – Manufacturing Collaboration (MMI-C) Stream, which was awarded in 2022 and is ongoing.2
KEY POINTS
CEO, Graham Arvidson commented, “AVL is extremely grateful to have been supported by the Australian Government to build and bring our vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility into operation, particularly at this pivotal time of transforming Australia into a renewable energy superpower. Having this production facility in Western Australia forms part of the Company’s ‘pit to battery’ strategy, which also comprises mining and processing of vanadium in the State and further downstream activities in the vanadium flow battery market. In addition, we have been able to produce ultra-high purity vanadium products and begin development of a residential vanadium flow battery prototype and stand-alone power system.”
The grant was awarded as matched funding, mainly to support the design and construction of the Company’s vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility, which has successfully produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte.3
Vanadium electrolyte is a key component of vanadium flow batteries (VFBs). These batteries are well suited to large-scale energy storage applications, as required for electrical grids. They offer a high capacity for energy storage and a long cycle life, having the ability to be charged and discharged repeatedly with minimal degradation over the extremely long battery life.
The electrolyte manufacturing facility was officially opened in January 2024 by the Federal Resources Minister, the Hon. Madeleine King MP.
The grant funding also provided for the inclusion of the design of an ultra-high purity processing circuit to produce chemical and master-alloy grade vanadium pentoxide as part of the development of the Australian Vanadium Project. The Company recently announced the achievement of ultra-high purity 99.9% V2O5 through testwork undertaken with Australia’s Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO).4
Figure 1 – Residential VFB prototype pictured at the vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility
The grant also part-funded the Company’s development of a prototype residential VFB and stand- alone power system based on a VFB, for the Australian energy market. The prototype residential VFB has been designed with 5kW of power and 15kWh of stored energy capacity. With the battery’s characteristics of flexibility, minimal degradation in performance over a 25-year lifespan and non- flammability, it has the potential to be a highly desirable product for homeowners looking for an alternative to a lithium-ion battery solution. Development of the prototype continues and is expected to be installed at a residential property in due course for further testing by AVL’s 100% owned VFB- focused subsidiary VSUN Energy.
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX:AVL) is a Western Australia-based company focused on the Vanadium supply chain, from mining to batteries. The company has a “pit to battery” strategy, which involves processing the vanadium and creating vanadium electrolytes to manufacture vanadium flow batteries (VFB) and become a VFB supplier in Australia.
AVL will generate vanadium concentrate at the mine, which will be fed to the company’s processing plant to produce vanadium pentoxide, which will then be used as feedstock for its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility. AVL will leverage its wholly-owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy, to create safe and reliable renewable energy storage solutions using VFB.
Currently, around 85 percent of the vanadium is sourced from China, Russia and South Africa. Vanadium is classified as a critical mineral in several countries, including the US, EU and Japan, and with its geopolitically stable environment and mining-friendly policies, Australia makes for an attractive, secure supply source.
AVL boasts a world-class vanadium asset in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The company’s flagship Australian Vanadium project is one of the most advanced vanadium projects in the world. The asset comprises vanadium, titanium and magnetite ore body located on wholly-owned tenements, making it scalable. The project will consist of a simple open pit mine and a processing plant, which will be close to a major port bringing lower-cost energy, water and manpower.
AVL’s recent merger with Technology Metals Australia (TMT) has provided several key benefits, including the consolidation of each company’s tenements into one big project. The merger has created a 17 kilometre strike for the high-grade magnetite domain, allowing for efficient mine infrastructure. Moreover, the merger improves the project's economics through access to high-grade mineralization, which is now unconstrained.
A bankable feasibility study (BFS) prior to the merger had the following key parameters:
Following the merger, the company is preparing an optimized feasibility study (OFS) to improve the capex and opex and deliver better project economics. The next steps for the project include a combined mineral resource estimate, publishing the OFS report, certain approvals, offtake agreements, and financing.
The demand for vanadium is expected to increase significantly due to the growth of VFBs. However, the fundamental demand for vanadium remains strong across the end markets, including its application in steel production, aerospace and energy storage. In fact, a sharp rise in demand for energy storage applications will result in a supply deficit that will grow from 2024 onwards.
Vanadium flow batteries have two tanks filled with vanadium electrolyte fuel. First invented 40 years ago, VFBs have since been commercialized for large-scale applications. The technology offers compelling cost savings for applications with greater than four hours of storage.
The VFB technology has several technological and economic merits that are driving the scale of the projects. First, it is superior economically for long-duration storage applications. Second, it is non-flammable, making it very stable. Third, it provides 100 percent depth of discharge with multiple cycles. Fourth, it offers a life span of over 25 years. Fifth, it is easy to scale. It is well proven at MWh scale and is now moving towards GWh scale.
Given these techno-economic benefits, the VFB industry is experiencing unprecedented global growth, led by China. Currently, 208 VFBs are in operation, 51 are under construction, and 87 new projects have been announced. To give an idea of this rising demand, in 2025, China alone will consume 11 times AVL's annual production of 11,200 tons of V2O5.
The company has a well-crafted vertical integration strategy to participate across the vanadium supply chain. In addition to supplying vanadium, the company is present in the manufacturing of vanadium electrolyte and batteries.
AVL’s Vanadium Electrolyte Facility official opening by Australian Government minister for resources and Northern Australia Hon. Madeleine King MP alongside non-executive director Anna Sudlow, chair Cliff Lawrenson, CEO Graham Arvidson and non-executive director Miriam Stanborough.
AVL has completed the construction of a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant in Perth, Western Australia. The project has received funding from the Australian Government. The plant has a capacity of 33 MWh per annum of energy storage. The first production was completed in 2024, and VFB manufacturers will test samples. The electrolyte produced is further processed by AVL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy, to create large scale energy storage solutions using VFBs.
The segment comprises the Australian Vanadium project and other exploration projects.
The Australian Vanadium project is the company’s flagship asset and one of the most advanced vanadium projects in the world. The Australian government recognized the project, which received federal major project status.
The project consists of high-grade V-Ti-Fe deposits located in Murchison Province, around 43 kilometres from the mining town of Meekatharra in Western Australia. It is around 740 kilometres from Perth, and a processing plant is located near the port city of Geraldton. The project comprises 15 tenements and spans an area of 200 square kilometres.
Before its merger with TMT, the company released a bankable feasibility study in 2022, showing a total mineral resource estimated at 239 million tons (Mt) at 0.73 percent of V2O5. The project IRR stands between 16.1 percent and 26.9 percent based on various price assumptions.
Following the merger with TMT, the company anticipates better project economics, given that it will now have easy access to the ore body's high-grade areas, which was previously constrained. Prior to the merger, TMT tenements at the northern end of the ore body and a small block at the southern end were surrounded by AVL’s tenements, which constrained the development. The merger has created 17 kilometres of strike for the high-grade magnetite domain and allows for efficient mine infrastructure.
The Coates project is a non-core project for the company. The project is 60 kilometres east of Perth in the Shire of Wundowie. A significant discovery of Ni-Cu-PGE by Chalice Gold Mines is just 20 kilometres from the company’s tenement, which covers an area of 111.6 square kilometres, with new applications adding 52.6 square kilometres to the area. Historic exploration of the project focused on iron-titanium-vanadium. The focus was the recovery of vanadium-titano-magnetite concentrate for use in the historical Wundowie smelter.
Nowthanna Hill is a non-core project for the company located 50 kilometres south of Meekatharra in Western Australia, where vanadium and uranium are co-mineralized. The project resource estimate was completed in 2019. Based on 250 parts per million (ppm) V2O5 cut-off, the inferred mineral resource stands at 3.2 Mt at 334 ppm V2O5. Based on 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off, the inferred mineral resource stands at 4.22 Mt at 409 ppm U3O8.
This segment comprises AVL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy, which develops safe and reliable renewable energy storage solutions using VFB technology. VSUN Energy is focused on developing the Australian market for VFB, and utilizes VFB technology from various global OEMs, including Invinity Energy Systems, CellCube, Sumitomo and VFlow Tech.
The company is working on several projects for VFBs in Australia, including:
This segment comprises AVL’s vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. The facility was successfully and safely completed in December 2023. It was made possible with support from the federal government, which awarded AVL a $3.69 million Australian Government Modern Manufacturing Translation grant in 2021 under the National Manufacturing Priority Roadmap.
The facility can support 33 MWh of VFB energy storage per year, and AVL has the capability to expand conveniently. By sourcing electrolyte locally, AVL aims to establish itself as a reliable provider of vanadium electrolyte for battery projects not only in Australia but also across the broader region.
Cliff Lawrenson has a decade of experience as a chairman and director of both private and public companies. Currently, he serves as chairman of Paladin Energy, Caspin Resources and Pacific Energy. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at various companies in the mining and mining services sectors.
Daniel Harris has a B.Sc. degree and has rich experience in the vanadium industry in the technical and financial domains. He is currently a director Queensland Energy & Minerals, and Flinders Mines. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at U.S Vanadium, Atlas Iron, Atlantic, Evraz Group, Vametco Alloys and Strategic Minerals.
Miriam Stanborough has a degree in chemical engineering and has over two decades of experience in the mineral processing industry. She has held senior leadership roles at Alcoa, Monadelphous, Iluka Resources and WMC Resources. She currently serves on the boards of Pilbara Minerals and BCI Minerals, and is a chair of the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia.
Peter Watson has a degree in chemical engineering and has over four decades of rich experience in various domains at several ASX-listed companies. He is a director of Paladin Energy, New Century Resources and Strandline Resources.
Anna Sudlow has a B. Com degree, a CPA designation, and an MBA. She is a senior finance executive with rich experience in the mining and resources sector. She is currently CFO at Paladin Energy.
Jo Gaines has a BA degree from the University of Western Australia, a diploma in Occupational Health and Safety from Curtin University, and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She has previously served as deputy chief of staff for the Premier of Western Australia. She currently serves as a chair of the Government Employees Superannuation Board and is also associated with Chalice Mining, CinefestOZ and Gaines Advisory.
Graham Arvidson has over 18 years of experience in the minerals sector, working with commodities such as vanadium, nickel, lithium and others. He also has rich project development experience, covering various areas such as managing contracts, tendering, negotiations, O&M and project delivery.
Todd Richardson has a B.Sc. degree and an MBA. He has over two decades of experience in the vanadium industry across various domains such as design, commissioning and operations. He has rich experience in operations management and technical services in the US and Australia.
Louis Mostert has a bachelor’s degree in engineering and law from the University of Western Australia, and a diploma from the Governance Institute of Australia. He has over two decades of rich experience across various functions such as project finance, M&A, corporate advisory, insurance, work health and safety, governance, and compliance.
Tom Plant is a qualified chartered accountant with an MBA from INSEAD, an M.Sc. degree from Curtin University, and a B.Com. degree from the University of Western Australia. He is a seasoned finance professional with over thirty years of experience in corporate and commercial roles.
Ross Jennings has formal qualifications in health & safety, environmental management and HR. He has over 18 years of experience in the mining industry, holding leadership roles across various functions such as operations, health, safety and emergency response.
Flormirza Cabalteja has a degree in chemical engineering with 17 years of rich experience in the downstream refinery industry of vanadium, cobalt, nickel and ammonium phosphate-based fertilizers. She has extensive experience in both technical management and operational aspects.
Ian Prentice has a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of Western Australia and has over three decades of experience in the global mining industry.
Vanadium Market Update iv
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported quarterly vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent sales of 2,765 tonnes at a cash operating cost excluding royalties per pound 6 sold of $6.12.
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO and Director of Largo, stated: "Having navigated challenges in the first quarter, such as an extended maintenance period which led to increased costs, and a sharp decline in vanadium prices, our focus remains on restoring profitability at Largo. We continued to realize cost savings at our clean energy division this quarter as a result of initiating our strategic review process, and negotiations with Stryten Energy LLC remain ongoing. While we anticipate elevated costs in the first half of the year, we expect improvements in the second half as the full effects of our previously announced productivity initiatives and cost reduction measures materialize at our Maracás Menchen Mine."
Financial and Operating Results – Highlights
Financial figures expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise stated
Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Revenues
42,187
57,421
Operating costs
(49,707)
(45,931)
Net income (loss)
(13,006)
(1,207)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
(0.20)
(0.02)
Adjusted EBITDA v
(3,626)
9,592
Cash (used) provided before working capital items
(7,268)
8,150
Cash operating costs excl. royalties vi ($/lb)
6.12
5.15
Cash
45,656
42,714
Debt
75,000
75,000
Total mined – dry basis (tonnes)
3,243,492
3,523,656
Total ore mined (tonnes)
604,231
341,967
Effective grade vii of ore milled (%)
0.82
1.08
V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (tonnes)
1,729
2,111
Ilmenite concentrate produced (tonnes)
9,563
Nil
Q1 2024 Notes
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; timing of ilmenite production; the ability to produce high purity V2O5 and V2O3 according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the ability of the Company to make improvements on its current short-term mine plan; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products. Forward‐looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and successfully operate a VRFB business, the projected timing and cost of the completion of the EGPE project; our ability to protect and develop our technology, our ability to maintain our IP, the competitiveness of our product in an evolving market, our ability to market, sell and deliver our VCHARGE batteries on specification and at a competitive price, our ability to successfully deploy our VCHARGE batteries in foreign jurisdictions; our ability to negotiate and enter into a joint venture with Ansaldo Green Tech on terms satisfactory to the Company and the success of such joint venture; the receipt of necessary governmental permits and approvals on a timely basis, our ability to secure the required resources to build and deploy our VCHARGE batteries, and the adoption of VRFB technology generally in the market.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium commodities; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, specially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine, the competitiveness of the Company's VRFB technology; the ability to obtain funding through government grants and awards for the Green Energy sector, the accuracy of cost estimates and assumptions on future variations of VCHARGE battery system design, that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or Largo Clean Energy to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in its press release, which are described in the following section. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, the Company's GAAP, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Revenues Per Pound
This press release refers to revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold, a non-GAAP performance measure that is used to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor the performance of the Company.
This measure, along with cash operating costs and total cash costs, is considered to be one of the key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales activities. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of this measure of revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold, as per the Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Revenues - V 2 O 5 produced 1
$
21,558
$
34,526
V 2 O 5 sold - produced (000s lb)
3,113
3,798
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
6.93
$
9.09
Revenues - V 2 O 5 purchased 1
$
988
$
2,528
V 2 O 5 sold - purchased (000s lb)
176
309
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - purchased ($/lb)
$
5.61
$
8.18
Revenues - V 2 O 5 1
$
22,546
$
37,054
V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
3,289
4,107
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold ($/lb)
$
6.85
$
9.02
Revenues - V 2 O 3 produced 1
$
6,203
$
1,483
V 2 O 3 sold - produced (000s lb)
668
134
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
9.29
$
11.07
Revenues - V 2 O 3 purchased 1
$
—
$
1,155
V 2 O 3 sold - purchased (000s lb)
—
88
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold - purchased ($/lb)
$
—
$
13.13
Revenues - V 2 O 3 1
$
6,203
$
2,637
V 2 O 3 sold (000s lb)
668
223
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold ($/lb)
$
9.29
$
11.83
Revenues - FeV produced 1
$
12,249
$
17,428
FeV sold - produced (000s kg)
569
568
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - produced ($/kg)
$
21.53
$
30.68
Revenues - FeV purchased 1
$
1,120
$
301
FeV sold - purchased (000s kg)
51
10
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - purchased ($/kg)
$
21.96
$
30.10
Revenues - FeV 1
$
13,369
$
17,730
FeV sold (000s kg)
620
578
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold ($/kg)
$
21.56
$
30.67
Revenues 1
$
42,118
$
57,421
V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (000s lb)
6,096
6,281
Revenues per pound sold ($/lb)
$
6.91
$
9.14
1. As per note 18 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties Per Pound
The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.
Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs.
Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties. Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine. Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating costs and cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound for the Maracás Menchen Mine to operating costs as per the Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Operating costs i
$
49,707
$
45,931
Professional, consulting and management fees ii
462
844
Other general and administrative expenses iii
279
309
Less: ilmenite costs i
(47
)
—
Less: iron ore costs i
—
(273
)
Less: conversion costs i
(2,023
)
(1,918
)
Less: product acquisition costs i
(2,050
)
(4,178
)
Less: distribution costs i
(1,818
)
(1,447
)
Less: inventory write-down iv
446
—
Less: depreciation and amortization expense i
(8,077
)
(7,251
)
Cash operating costs
36,879
32,107
Less: royalties 1
(1,673
)
(2,445
)
Cash operating costs excluding royalties
35,206
29,572
Produced V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
5,753
5,741
Cash operating costs per pound ($/lb)
$
6.41
$
5.58
Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)
$
6.12
$
5.15
|i.
As per note 19 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|ii.
As per the Mine properties segment in note 15 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|iii.
Year ended as per the Mine properties segment in note 15 less the increase in legal provisions of $491 (for Q1 2024) as noted in the "other general and administrative expenses" section on page 6 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|iv.
As per note 5 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for ilmenite finished products and warehouse supplies, and including a write-down of vanadium purchased products of $(341).
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company's press release refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or "EBITDA", and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about key measures used by management to monitor performance. EBITDA is used as an indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.
Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of inventory write-downs, impairment charges (including write-downs of vanadium assets), insurance proceeds received, movements in legal provisions, non-recurring employee settlements and other expense adjustments that are considered to be non-recurring for the Company. The Company believes that by excluding these amounts, which are not indicative of the performance of the core business and do not necessarily reflect the underlying operating results for the periods presented, it will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in better understanding the Company's ability to generate liquidity from its core business activities.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures exclude the impact of depreciation, costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently.
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as per the Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Net loss
$
(13,006
)
$
(1,207
)
Finance costs
1,812
1,426
Interest income
(306
)
(712
)
Income tax expense
22
333
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
(5,329
)
1,589
Depreciation i
8,724
8,044
EBITDA
$
(8,083
)
$
9,473
Inventory write-down ii
4,080
—
Write-down of vanadium assets
(114
)
—
Movement in legal provisions iii
491
119
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,626
)
$
9,592
i.
As per the consolidated statements of cash flows in the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
ii.
As per note 5 of the Company's Q1 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
iii .
As per then "non-recurring items" section on page 5 of the Company's Q1 2024 management's discussion and analysis.
_________________
1 Revenues per pound sold are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
2 Defined as current assets less current liabilities per the consolidated statements of financial position.
3 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
4 Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin.
5 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
6 The cash operating costs excluding royalties and revenues per pound per pound sold are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release. Revenues per pound sold are calculated based on the quantity of V2O5 sold during the stated period.
7 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate
Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a revised release date for its first quarter 2024 financial results to Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.
You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number:
Local: +1 (416) 764-8650
North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383
Conference ID:
02623876
RapidConnect Link
Replay Number:
Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677
North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541
Replay Passcode: 623876#
Website:
To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2024 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.
While vanadium consumption has softened in recent months, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong. As mentioned, part of that is to do with the energy transition.
On the supply side, vanadium production has fallen in recent years as producers respond to lower levels of demand. Coming in at 110,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 102,000 MT in 2022 and fell further to 100,000 MT in 2023, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.
Four countries contribute to the vast majority of that output. Below is a brief overview of these top vanadium producers.
Mine production: 68,000 MT
China was the world’s top vanadium-producing country in 2023 with output of 68,000 MT. That’s compared to 66,900 MT produced in 2022 and 70,300 MT in 202. The Asian nation far outpaces all other countries in terms of vanadium-mining output, and leads the world in vanadium consumption as well due to its high steel production.
In terms of vanadium exports, China's are "quite small", according to Fastmarkets, as producers can turn a bigger profit in the domestic market.
Mine production: 20,000 MT
Second on the list is Russia, whose vanadium output totaled 20,000 MT in 2023, essentially on par with production in the previous two years. Russia’s vanadium reserves are the second largest in the world at 5,000 MT.
EVRAZ KGOK, part of EVRAZ (LSE:EVR), is a major mining company in Russia that produces vanadium. Little other information is available about vanadium mining in Russia.
Mine production: 9,100 MT
South Africa's vanadium output is on an uptrend, reaching 9,1000 MT in 2023. In 2018, the country’s output dropped to 7,700 MT, and has been slowly recovering since. In 2022, mining grew by 230 MT over the previous year.
South Africa’s contributions to the vanadium market consist of primary production from Bushveld Minerals (LSE:BMN) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). Bushveld Minerals’ vanadium division consists of four core assets: the Vametco mine and processing facility; the Vanchem processing facility; the mokopane vanadium mine; and the Belco production plant. Glencore's Rhovan open-cast mine and smelter complex mainly produces ferrovanadium and vanadium pentoxide.
Mine production: 6,400 MT
Brazil's vanadium output for 2023 ramped up from the previous year by 560 MT to hit 6,400 MT. Brazil’s production is largely thanks to Largo Resources (TSX:LGO,NASDAQ:LGO), which describes itself as the only pure-play vanadium producer. The company’s Maracas Menchen vanadium asset is the highest-grade vanadium mine in the world.
Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of vanadium, with Russia and South Africa rounding out the top three. Brazil alone is responsible for nearly one-quarter of the metal’s global export market, and the combined trio represents nearly 60 percent of the market.
Australia has the highest vanadium reserves in the world, coming in at 8.5 million MT as of 2023, although it should be noted that only 1.7 million MT are JORC compliant. Russia is in second place with 5 million MT of vanadium reserves, while China is next in line with vanadium reserves of 4.4 million.
Vanadium is essential in various alloys, with the most common being ferrovanadium, an alloy of iron and vanadium metal that is used in steel production. Beyond these traditional applications, the silvery-gray metal's uses in the battery industry are growing — it's increasingly being used in vanadium redox batteries for large-scale stationary energy storage.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Resource update confirms Australian Vanadium Project as a Tier-1 high grade vanadium deposit
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) for its vanadium project near Meekatharra, Western Australia (see Figure 1). This resource update continues to build on AVL’s aspirations to be the next primary producer of high purity vanadium underpinned by a quality, long life, Tier-1 asset.
KEY POINTS
This updated MRE consolidated AVL and TMT’s previous MREs3 and includes additional reverse circulation drilling, diamond core drilling and down hole density data conducted during 2022. The updated MRE also unifies the model domaining and interpretation at the Project, a necessary step to progress the OFS.
On the resource update, AVL’s CEO, Graham Arvidson, comments:
“AVL is pleased to provide this updated MRE for the Project with significant improvements in resource category. We are particularly pleased with the significant 39% increase in classification within the HG domain of the deposit.
“This MRE update strengthens our conviction that we will be able to define a ‘stronger for longer’ project capable of producing high grades of vanadium and iron in the magnetic concentrate with positive economic implications. Increased accuracy of the MRE from additional drilling by AVL during 2022, coupled with consolidation of the MRE over the whole deposit will be pivotal in moving the Optimised Feasibility Study forward, targeting improved early mine-life cash flow.
“AVL continues to make great progress on project development activities and approvals towards mining and vanadium oxide production while also continuing to hit key milestones in the production of electrolyte suitable for vanadium flow batteries at our electrolyte facility. The advanced stage of our Project positions us well as use of vanadium in batteries continues to grow exponentially.”
AVL is progressing the Project at a key time in global markets for vanadium, with growth in the vanadium flow battery (‘VFB’) market expected to continue its rapid growth.
The Project is supported by a well-defined Mineral Resource base with the updated MRE encompassing the previous MREs for Blocks 15 to 70 of the former AVL project,4 and the Gabanintha North and Yarrabubba (now Block 80) deposits of the former TMT project.5 The Company has updated the Measured, Indicated and Inferred MRE contained within a massive magnetite high-grade domain (‘HG domain’ or ‘HG’) and overlying low-grade (‘LG’) disseminated magnetite domains for a total of 395.4 million tonnes (‘Mt’) at 0.77% V2O5.
This updated estimate includes a 107% increase in the Indicated category HG within southern Blocks 50 to 70. Also included is a Maiden Measured category mineral resource of 7.8Mt at 1.16% V2O5 within Blocks 50 to 62 in the HG, significantly improving the category of resources in those blocks to that previously reported in November 2021.4 Table 1 includes an updated MRE table for the Project and Appendix 2 includes a table of the MRE by the major blocks, plus in a separate table by oxidation, a key criterion for recovery through magnetic separation beneficiation.
Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 results and other updates on Monday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
To join the conference call without operator assistance on the day, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3JCUmjJ to receive an instant automated call back.
You may also dial direct to be entered to the call by an operator using the dial-in details provided below.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Monday, May 13, 2024
Time:
3:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in Number:
Local: +1 (416) 764-8650
North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 664-6383
Conference ID:
02623876
RapidConnect Link
Replay Number:
Local / International: + 1 (416) 764-8677
North American Toll Free: +1 (888) 390-0541
Replay Passcode: 623876#
Website:
To view press releases or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at: https://www.largoinc.com/investors/Overview
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q1 2024 Highlights
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces the implementation of extensive changes to reduce production costs and improve productivity at its Maracás Menchen Mine through several initiatives, including the reduction of haulage distances, costs of inputs as well as comprehensive review of all contracts. The Company will reduce the number of contractors by 20% in Q2 2024 and prioritize its capital expenditures for low-cost, high-return projects in order to optimize the use of cash. The Company also announces quarterly production of 1,729 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent and sales of 2,765 tonnes V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2024.
As part of the plan to increase productivity, the Company plans to increase its annual crushing capacity by approximately 220,000 tonnes or 22% by the end of Q2 2024 following the installation of a mobile crusher, dry magnetic and wet magnetic separator from inventory, which is expected to compensate for lower grades and higher silica levels resulting from increased processing of disseminated vanadium ore. These actions are expected to maintain the Company's production capacity by providing the required throughput and grades needed to achieve its set production targets in accordance with its 2024 mining plan.
Also, starting in Q2 2024, the Company plans to feed its ilmenite plant with ilmenite feedstock from its non-magnetic ponds from ores processed in prior years. This action is expected to increase ilmenite production in 2024 as well as improve titanium dioxide (" TiO 2 ") grades as non-magnetic material stored in the Company's ponds contain higher TiO 2 grades than feedstock from current mine operations.
For the remainder of 2024, the Company expects a reduction of approximately BRL$48 million in operating expenditures and approximately BRL$12 million in ilmenite capital expenditures.
Celio Pereira, COO of Largo, Brazil, stated: "Maximizing operational output and reducing costs remain top priorities at Largo. We have identified several avenues for cost reduction at the Maracás Menchen Mine and we expect to realize the benefits of these initiatives in the second half of the year. When combined with our productivity improvement initiatives this year, these measures are expected to assist the Company in achieving its revised 2024 cost guidance and offset some of the impact of lower vanadium prices." He continued: "In Q1 2024, the operations team conducted the planned annual maintenance at the mine, which included the replacement of the kiln refractory as well annual maintenance actions performed in the crushing, milling, ilmenite, leaching and chemical sections of the plant. Following this maintenance, we also expect to remain within our annual production guidance of 9,000 to 11,000 tonnes of V 2 O 5 for 2024."
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Total Mined – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,243,492
3,523,656
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
604,231
341,967
Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 2
0.53
0.81
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
74,986
78,695
Grade of Concentrate (%)
2.90
2.99
Global Recovery (%) 3
70.5
83.0
V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
1,729
2,111
V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 2
3,811,788
4,653,953
Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,765
2,849
Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,609
2,604
Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
156
245
Ilmenite concentrate produced (tonnes)
9,563
Nil
Ilmenite concentrate sold (tonnes)
513
Nil
Q1 2024 Production and Sales Overview
Revised 2024 Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties 1
Cash operating costs excluding royalties ($ / lb V 2 O 5 sold) i
Previous Q2
Previous Q3
Previous Q4
Unchanged 2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
4.50
High
5.50
4.15
5.15
4.75
5.75
4.75
5.75
Revised Q2
Revised Q3
Revised Q4
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
4.50
5.50
4.50
5.50
4.50
5.50
Ilmenite Concentrate Plant Capital Expenditures
Previous 2024
Revised 2024
$3.2 – 3.8 million
$1.0 – 2.0 million
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the achievement of operational stability; Largo's ability to improve cash flow in the future; implemented cost reduction measures; expected sales; diversifying the Company's product offering; optimizing operations, continued advancements at the Maracás Menchen Mine; the conclusion of the installation of Largo's battery project; and future commitments to purchase V 2 O 5 .
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking statements are based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V 2 O 5 and other vanadium commodities; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to LCE; the availability of financing for operations and development; the ability to mitigate the impact of continuing heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or LCE to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.com and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's most recent annual and interim MD&A, which also apply. Largo's most recent annual and interim MD&A are available on Largo's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com .
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
1 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
2 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate.
3 Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
