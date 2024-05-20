Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fungtional Labs

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Metals Australia Ltd

Fully-Permitted Drilling Program to Test Priority Gold, Silver and Lithium Targets at Corvette River in Quebec

19-hole diamond drilling program expanded to include new high-grade gold & silver targets of up to 29.7 g/t gold & 44.1 g/t silver, along a22km strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received all permitting approvals for an extensive new drilling and trenching program to test key high-grade gold/silver/copper targets and key lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites identified within the Company’s Corvette River Project, along strike and on a parallel belt to the world-class Corvette Lithium Project of Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT)1 in Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).

Metals Australia has received all required permitting approvals for a major new drilling and trenching program. This fully-funded program will test new high-grade gold and silver targets and priority lithium bearing (LCT) pegmatite targets at the Company’s Corvette River Project.

The Project is along strike and on a parallel belt to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Lithium Project1 on the prolific Lac Guyer greenstone belt in the tier-one global mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).

High-Grade Gold with Silver and Copper Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):

  • East Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend, where previous rockchip sampling2 across a 300m wide complex fold-closure, never before drill-tested, included assays of up to 29.7 g/t gold (Au) and 12 g/t Au2 (see Figure 2).
  • West Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend (see Figure 3), which produced historical assays of up to 11.45g/t Au2 and more recent rockchip sampling results including 3.37 g/t Au over 3m2.
  • Felicie Gold-Silver-Copper Target on the Corvette Trend (see Figure 1), where previous rockchip sampling produced grades of up to 4.16 g/t Au, 44.1 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.23% copper (Cu)2 from a zone of 180m strike-length open in all directions, and never before drill-tested.

Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):

  • CR1 Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatite3 which has been mapped over a 1.6km strike- length and across a 100m thick zone within the Company’s Felicie tenements. CR1 is located on the Corvette (CV) Lithium Trend, 2.5km west of the Patriot Battery Metals’ (ASX: PMT) CV9 pegmatite, which includes a 100m drill-intersection of spodumene-bearing pegmatite4 (Figure 1).
  • CS1 LCT Pegmatite5 which produced high lithium results of 370ppm Li and 290ppm Li from the only two first-pass samples collected from the outcropping coarse-grained LCT pegmatite, located on the western side of the West Eade property (Figure 1). The two samples are located 44m apart on a north-south section, which indicates a more than 40m thick pegmatite zone, which remains open to both the east and west.

Figure 1: MLS’s Corvette River Project - key gold & lithium targets with proposed drilling on geology and magnetics

Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:

“We are delighted to have received all necessary approvals to advance this priority drilling and trenching program at our Corvette River Project, which is located within one of Canada’s most prospective lithium, gold, and base metals regions.

In addition to the highly-prospective lithium pegmatite targets we have identified analogous to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Trend lithium deposits, we have also identified multiple new high- grade gold and silver target zones based on our geological team’s extensive re-interpretation of previous rockchip sampling results and magnetics. Significantly, these high-grade targets are located along Quebec’s highly-endowed Lac Guyer greenstone belt which, apart from the Corvette lithium discovery, also hosts many significant gold and silver deposits including Newmont Corp’s ~215,000 ounce per annum Eleonore gold mine6.

With the permitting now in place, Metals Australia is in the final stages of operational planning, budgeting, and contracting with our full-service exploration contractor, Magnor Exploration, to commence the drilling and trenching program as soon as possible.

I’d like to acknowledge the great work of the team at Magnor for working diligently with all required stakeholders, including members of the Cree First Nations community and the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MRNF) to apply, consult and achieve permit approvals as quickly as they have. This has all occurred in a positive and collaborative manner and we are now looking forward to demonstrating our credentials as a responsible explorer.

Supported by the Company’s extensive cash reserves, the initiation of the Corvette River drilling and trenching program is a further demonstration of the board’s strategy to accelerate exploration and development across its suite of assets in Canada and Australia in the wake of the recent strategic workshops to identify our next development project after the Lac Rainy graphite project. In addition to Corvette River and Lac Rainy, we expect to provide further announcements over the Quarter regarding plans we are finalising to unlock value from our other exploration assets, which we believe will provide catalysts for a valuation re-rating of Metals Australia shares, which are trading well below cash backing.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

graphite investinglithium investingasx:mlsLithium Investing
MLS:AU
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an equity raising of A$14 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) at A$0.23 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Priority Targets Confirmed at Great Bear Lake (Radium Point) U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in Readiness for Field Activities to Commence

Ongoing data digitisation reveals additional high priority targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Canada. The Company has now prioritised a number of highly prospective targets, which includes additional targets from the initial review of the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, as new areas are realised through the digitisation and GIS integration of historic datasets.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol standing upright next to lithium metal.

Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.

About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.

According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources President and CEO Penny White.

Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0) is gearing up to drill an exploration well at its Alkali Flat lithium brine project in New Mexico following the receipt of a technically complete letter from the New Mining and Minerals Division pertaining to its permit application.

“Hopefully we can get started within the next 30 to 60 days,” said CEO Penny White. “Basically we'll be doing our exploratory well, which is really just a drill that will go down about 700 meters. And what we'll be able to do is explore that to really interesting targets that we've delineated through all of our exploratory work to date, and one is about 100 meters down.”

White explained that the Alkali Flat project is a compelling asset due to its high lithium concentrations and potential for environmentally friendly production methods.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) reported a contained inventory of 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, according to an article by The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

High-Grade Pepper Discovery Extended

Related News

Gold Investing

64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania

Vanadium Investing

Final Payment Received for Vanadium Flow Battery Grant

Gold Investing

High-Grade Pepper Discovery Extended

Critical Metals Investing

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Resource Investing

Drilling Commenced at Salazar

Silver Investing

Successful $1M Placement to Accelerate Exploration

×