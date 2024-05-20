- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Fully-Permitted Drilling Program to Test Priority Gold, Silver and Lithium Targets at Corvette River in Quebec
19-hole diamond drilling program expanded to include new high-grade gold & silver targets of up to 29.7 g/t gold & 44.1 g/t silver, along a22km strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received all permitting approvals for an extensive new drilling and trenching program to test key high-grade gold/silver/copper targets and key lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites identified within the Company’s Corvette River Project, along strike and on a parallel belt to the world-class Corvette Lithium Project of Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT)1 in Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).
Metals Australia has received all required permitting approvals for a major new drilling and trenching program. This fully-funded program will test new high-grade gold and silver targets and priority lithium bearing (LCT) pegmatite targets at the Company’s Corvette River Project.
The Project is along strike and on a parallel belt to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Lithium Project1 on the prolific Lac Guyer greenstone belt in the tier-one global mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1).
High-Grade Gold with Silver and Copper Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):
- East Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend, where previous rockchip sampling2 across a 300m wide complex fold-closure, never before drill-tested, included assays of up to 29.7 g/t gold (Au) and 12 g/t Au2 (see Figure 2).
- West Eade Gold Target on the Corvette South Trend (see Figure 3), which produced historical assays of up to 11.45g/t Au2 and more recent rockchip sampling results including 3.37 g/t Au over 3m2.
- Felicie Gold-Silver-Copper Target on the Corvette Trend (see Figure 1), where previous rockchip sampling produced grades of up to 4.16 g/t Au, 44.1 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.23% copper (Cu)2 from a zone of 180m strike-length open in all directions, and never before drill-tested.
Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets (see Figure 1 for locations):
- CR1 Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) Pegmatite3 which has been mapped over a 1.6km strike- length and across a 100m thick zone within the Company’s Felicie tenements. CR1 is located on the Corvette (CV) Lithium Trend, 2.5km west of the Patriot Battery Metals’ (ASX: PMT) CV9 pegmatite, which includes a 100m drill-intersection of spodumene-bearing pegmatite4 (Figure 1).
- CS1 LCT Pegmatite5 which produced high lithium results of 370ppm Li and 290ppm Li from the only two first-pass samples collected from the outcropping coarse-grained LCT pegmatite, located on the western side of the West Eade property (Figure 1). The two samples are located 44m apart on a north-south section, which indicates a more than 40m thick pegmatite zone, which remains open to both the east and west.
Figure 1: MLS’s Corvette River Project - key gold & lithium targets with proposed drilling on geology and magnetics
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“We are delighted to have received all necessary approvals to advance this priority drilling and trenching program at our Corvette River Project, which is located within one of Canada’s most prospective lithium, gold, and base metals regions.
In addition to the highly-prospective lithium pegmatite targets we have identified analogous to Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Trend lithium deposits, we have also identified multiple new high- grade gold and silver target zones based on our geological team’s extensive re-interpretation of previous rockchip sampling results and magnetics. Significantly, these high-grade targets are located along Quebec’s highly-endowed Lac Guyer greenstone belt which, apart from the Corvette lithium discovery, also hosts many significant gold and silver deposits including Newmont Corp’s ~215,000 ounce per annum Eleonore gold mine6.
With the permitting now in place, Metals Australia is in the final stages of operational planning, budgeting, and contracting with our full-service exploration contractor, Magnor Exploration, to commence the drilling and trenching program as soon as possible.
I’d like to acknowledge the great work of the team at Magnor for working diligently with all required stakeholders, including members of the Cree First Nations community and the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MRNF) to apply, consult and achieve permit approvals as quickly as they have. This has all occurred in a positive and collaborative manner and we are now looking forward to demonstrating our credentials as a responsible explorer.
Supported by the Company’s extensive cash reserves, the initiation of the Corvette River drilling and trenching program is a further demonstration of the board’s strategy to accelerate exploration and development across its suite of assets in Canada and Australia in the wake of the recent strategic workshops to identify our next development project after the Lac Rainy graphite project. In addition to Corvette River and Lac Rainy, we expect to provide further announcements over the Quarter regarding plans we are finalising to unlock value from our other exploration assets, which we believe will provide catalysts for a valuation re-rating of Metals Australia shares, which are trading well below cash backing.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an equity raising of A$14 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) at A$0.23 per share.
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$14 million at A$0.23 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Funds will be used for the further development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project (HMW) in Argentina, corporate overheads and working capital
- HMW phase 1 developments costs; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Petra Capital Pty Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are delighted with the support for the Placement and welcome a number of new investors to the register. In addition, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.
Funds raised from the Placement will allow the Company to further progress negotiations to complete the already advanced development of its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina. We look forward to putting investors funds to work.”
Placement
The Company has received firm commitments for a Placement of A$14 million at A$0.23. Participants under the Placement will also receive one new unlisted option for every two shares subscribed (New Options). New Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting of the Company to be held in early to mid-July 2024. New Options will have an exercise price of A$0.35 and an expiry date two years from their issue.
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 56,521,740 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.23 per share (New Shares) (39,718,322 under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and 16,803,418 under ASX Listing Rule 7.1) plus, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, 28,260,870 New Options , raising a total of A$13 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan directors will be subscribing for up to 4,347,828 New Shares plus 2,173,914 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.23 per share, represents a 20.7% discount to the last closing price of A$0.29 on 15 May 2024 and a 23.8% discount to the 10-day VWAP of A$0.3018 as at the same date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Priority Targets Confirmed at Great Bear Lake (Radium Point) U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in Readiness for Field Activities to Commence
Ongoing data digitisation reveals additional high priority targets
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Canada. The Company has now prioritised a number of highly prospective targets, which includes additional targets from the initial review of the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, as new areas are realised through the digitisation and GIS integration of historic datasets.
Highlights:
- Priority targets will include:
- Thompson Showing: a high-grade polymetallic area south of the historic Echo Bay and Eldorado mines that includes untested U anomalies from prior airborne radiometry surveys. Historic rock chips include 14.15% U3O8, 6.22g/t Au, 122g/t Ag.
- Hunter Bay Extension (Sloan): The target is immediately along strike from the historic (non JORC/NI 43-101) estimate of 100,000t at 8.4% Cu at the Sloan Deposit1. Limited sampling in 2006 returned up to 1.69% Cu and 321ppm U3O8 along the NE extension of the vein complex.
- Sparkplug Lake: An E/W trending structure adjacent to an obvious caldera collapse feature similar to the NICO and Sue Dianne IOCG deposits2. Historic grab samples span a strike length of 1.8km returning up to 8.28g/t Au, 44g/t Ag and 3.97% Cu. Several structures of similar orientation exist for a further 2.5km south.
- Spud Bay: Lies along strike from the historic Bonanza Silver Mine3, striking NW/SE between granite and monzodiorite hosts several high grade, Ag, Cu, Co, Zn occurrences. Historic grab samples include 11.7% Cu, 8.3% Zn and 1330g/t Ag and 22.7% Cu and 619g/t Ag.
- Evidence of IOCG and epithermal style mineralisation have been identified in the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project generating new and additional priority targets:
- Luv Lake: Located 8 km NE of the historic Terra silver mine, a 3km2 IOCG target with historical rock chips that include 10.4% Cu and 23g/t Ag
- OMNI: Located 9.3km east of the Luv Lake target area, a quartz stockwork hosted Au-Cu with historical rock chips that include 5.4% Cu and 4g/t Au
- HD44: Located just 5km SW of the Terra Mine, a polymetallic quartz-carbonate epithermal out cropping vein with historical rock chips that include 2.18% Cu, 1.95% Co and 22.26% Bi
Commenting on the update, White Cliff Managing Director, Troy Whittaker said:
“Historic rock chips results from the southern parts of the Great Bear Lake Project have continued to reveal an underexplored, district scale opportunity which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work. Whilst works continue on this review, these initial results continue to demonstrate the district and regional potential of the entire Project area.
Integration of this historic data, coupled with observations and sample results from the upcoming field program alongside outputs from the MobileMT survey will provide a robust dataset for drill target definition. The diligent and exceptional work done by the team has allowed us to rank priority targets across the Great Bear Lake Project which allow for efficient and appropriate provision of field works and capital allocation ahead of the 2024 season.
Given the target rich environment, and different advancing stages of exploration across the Project, the Company is now in an envious position where it can progress and develop a pipeline of targets“.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)
Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.
About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.
According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.
Manufacturers commonly use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in these batteries rather than lithium metal. Lithium-ion batteries also include other important battery metals, such as cobalt, graphite and nickel.
As demand for lithium continues to rise, which countries will provide the lithium the world requires? The latest data from the US Geological Survey shows that the world’s top lithium-producing countries are doing their best to meet rising demand from energy storage and EVs — in fact, worldwide lithium production rose sharply from 2022 to 2023, coming in at 180,000 metric tons (MT) of lithium content last year (not including US production), compared to 146,000 MT in 2022.
What are the top lithium-producing countries?
Australia, Chile and China were the top three lithium countries in 2023, and Brazil and Zimbabwe rose significantly in the ranks. Read on for an overview of global lithium production by country. As the EV lithium-ion battery market continues to grow, it’s likely these countries will vie for larger roles in supplying the metal in the years to come.
1. Australia
Mine production: 86,000 MT
Kicking off this lithium production by country list is Australia, which produced 86,000 MT of lithium last year, up from 74,700 MT the year before. Following that increase, it's likely the country's lithium production will see a decline in 2024 as demand for EVs has stalled in the current slowing economic climate, leading to much lower lithium prices. In fact, Australia's lithium miners have already begun to curb production rates.
Who owns Australia's largest lithium mines? The Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia is operated by Talison Lithium, a subsidiary that is jointly owned by miners Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466) and IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF). Greenbushes has been in operation for over a quarter of a century, making it the longest continuously running mining area in the state. Mount Marion, a joint venture between Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) and Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772), is another key lithium mine in Australia. The mine is located in the Yilgarn Craton, southwest of Kalgoorlie.
Australia also holds over 4.8 million MT of identified JORC-compliant lithium reserves, which puts it behind Chile. It is worth noting that most of the country’s lithium supply is exported to China as spodumene.
2. Chile
Mine production: 44,000 MT
Lithium miners in Chile increased the nation's output from 38,000 MT of lithium in 2022 to 44,000 MT last year, making it the second top lithium producer in the world. Unlike Australia, where lithium is extracted from hard-rock mines, Chile’s lithium is found in lithium brine deposits.
The Salar de Atacama salt flat in Chile generates roughly half the revenue for SQM (NYSE:SQM), a top lithium producer. The Salar de Atacama is also the home of another top lithium brine producer — US-based Albemarle.
In April 2023, market participants and lithium miners were surprised by the Chilean government's plans to nationalize the lithium industry. While ultimately it wasn't a true nationalization, the country is moving to gain controlling stakes in lithium assets in the Salar de Atacama and Maricunga through its state-owned mining company Codelco.
SQM has signed an arrangement with Codelco that will allow it to continue operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. The two companies will create a new entity for the operations, with Codelco owning 50 percent plus one share of the company. Albemarle recently agreed to a deal that will give it the option to raise its production quota by meeting certain conditions. In March 2024, Chile also opened over two dozen other salt flats for private investment.
Lithium brine operations in Chile's Salar de Atacama.
Freedom_wanted / Shutterstock
3. China
Mine production: 33,000 MT
China came third for lithium production in 2023, beating fourth place Argentina significantly. The Asian country saw its lithium supply grow to 33,000 MT last year from 22,600 MT the year prior.
China is the largest consumer of lithium due to its electronics manufacturing and EV industries. It also produces more than two-thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities. China currently gets the majority of its lithium from Australia, but it is looking to expand its capacity.
In January of this year, China announced the discovery of a massive million-metric-ton lithium deposit in the country's Sichuan Province. However, China's lithium production capacity is unlikely to increase much in 2024 as slowing EV demand in the country has in turn dampened demand for lithium.
4. Argentina
Mine production: 9,600 MT
Lithium producer Argentina’s output ticked up by 3,010 MT from 2022, with the nation putting out 9,600 MT in 2023.
It’s well known that Bolivia, Argentina and Chile make up the Lithium Triangle. Argentina’s Salar del Hombre Muerto district hosts significant lithium brines, and its reserves are enough for at least 75 years.
At present, lithium mining in the country consists of two major brine operations currently in production and 10 projects that are in development. Analysts at consultancy firm Eurasia Group project that Argentina’s lithium production has the potential to grow approximately tenfold by 2027, as per CNBC.
One of the largest lithium miners in Argentina is Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), the result of the January 2024 merger of Livent and Allkem. The new entity is the third largest lithium producer in the world.
5. Brazil
Mine production: 4,900 MT
Lithium production in Brazil has taken off in the last several years, catapulting it onto the list of the top lithium-producing countries. After achieving output of 400 MT or less from 2011 to 2018, the country’s production hit 2,400 MT in 2019. Brazil saw another significant jump last year, when its lithium output rose by 2,270 MT over 2022's 2,630 MT.
Brazil's government plans to invest more than US$2.1 billion by 2030 into expanding the nation's lithium production capacity. At the state level, in 2023 the Minas Gerais government launched the Lithium Valley Brazil initiative, which is aimed at promoting investment in lithium mining. The program includes four publicly listed lithium companies with assets in the state's Jequitinhonha Valley: Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML), Lithium Ionic (TSXV:LTH,OTCQX:LTHCF), Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF).
6. Zimbabwe
Mine production: 3,400 MT
Zimbabwe's lithium output has grown exponentially in a short space of time. Just a few years ago, in 2021, the African nation's output came in at only 710 MT. As of 2023, that figure has grown by 378 percent to reach 3,400 MT of the battery metal. Total reserves in Zimbabwe stand at 310,000 MT, as per the US Geological Survey.
In December 2022, Zimbabwe banned the export of raw lithium in an effort to build out the nation's capacity to process battery-grade lithium domestically. The ban excludes companies that are already developing mines or processing plants in Zimbabwe. Lithium concentrate is now on track to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export, behind gold and platinum-group metals, reported Reuters in November 2023.
Lithium-producing countries in Africa have attracted much attention from Chinese firms in recent years, especially Zimbabwe. Sinomine Resource Group (SZSE:002738), for example, bought a stake in Zimbabwe's emerging lithium industry with the purchase of the Bikita mine, the African nation's oldest lithium mine.
Zimbabwe's other key lithium mines include Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt's (SHA:603799) Arcadia mine and state miner Kuvimba Mining House’s Sandawana mine. A few other advanced lithium projects reached the pilot plant production stage in 2022 and 2023: Premier African Minerals' (LSE:PREM) Zulu lithium-tantalum project; Chengxin Lithium's (SZSE:002240) Sabi Star lithium-tantalum mine; and Lonosphere Investment's open-pit mine in Mataga Mberengwa. Pilot plant stage production is not typically included in total global lithium supply estimates.
6. Canada
Mine production: 3,400 MT
Canada's lithium production for 2023 was on par with Zimbabwe's 3,400 MT. The North American nation substantially increased its production of the battery metal with a rise of more than 553 percent from the previous year.
While Canada is home to a wealth of hard-rock spodumene deposits and lithium brine resources, much of it remains underdeveloped. In an effort to grow a strong North American lithium supply chain for the battery industry, the government has invested in a number of lithium projects, including C$27 million for E3 Lithium (TSXV:ETL,OTCWX:EEMMF), a lithium resource and technology company, and C$1.07 million to Prairie Lithium.
Taking it further, in November 2023, the Canadian government launched the C$1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. The fund seeks to address gaps in the infrastructure required for the sustainable development of the nation’s critical minerals production, including battery metals like lithium.
Canada's efforts were rewarded in early 2024, when BloombergNEF gave the nation the top spot in the fourth edition of its Global Lithium-ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking.
8. Portugal
Mine production: 380 MT
Portugal's lithium production dropped by two-thirds in 2022, coming in at 380 MT compared to 900 MT in the previous year. For 2023, the European nation's lithium output remained at 380 MT. The dramatic decline is attributed to public backlash against the environmental impact of lithium mining.
Most of Portugal's lithium comes from the Gonçalo aplite-pegmatite field. Despite this lithium-producing country’s comparatively low output, Portugal’s lithium reserves stand at 60,000 MT.
9. United States
Mine production: withheld
In the final place on this top lithium-producing countries list is the US, which has withheld production numbers to avoid disclosing proprietary company data. Its only output last year came from two operations: a Nevada-based brine operation, most likely in the Clayton Valley, which hosts Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, and the brine-sourced waste tailings of Utah-based US Magnesium, the largest primary magnesium producer in North America.
There are a handful of major lithium projects underway in the US, including Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium claystone project, Piedmont Lithium’s (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) hard-rock lithium project and Standard Lithium’s (TSXV:SLI,OTCQX:STLHF) Arkansas Smackover lithium brine project.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0) is gearing up to drill an exploration well at its Alkali Flat lithium brine project in New Mexico following the receipt of a technically complete letter from the New Mining and Minerals Division pertaining to its permit application.
“Hopefully we can get started within the next 30 to 60 days,” said CEO Penny White. “Basically we'll be doing our exploratory well, which is really just a drill that will go down about 700 meters. And what we'll be able to do is explore that to really interesting targets that we've delineated through all of our exploratory work to date, and one is about 100 meters down.”
White explained that the Alkali Flat project is a compelling asset due to its high lithium concentrations and potential for environmentally friendly production methods.
“Alkali Flat has everything that you would want to see in a really big, productive, commercially viable brine deposit. And it also had the second highest concentration of brine in the surface sediment samples,” White said.
Watch the full interview with Penny White, president and CEO of Lancaster Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lancaster Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lancaster Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lancaster Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) reported a contained inventory of 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, according to an article by The West Australian.
Galan’s HMW project has reached 33 percent completion with total pond construction of 45 percent and the first two evaporation ponds operating.
The company’s managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said Galan is well on its way to its targeted production in the first half of 2025.
The article said Galan has taken a major step towards selling products from the lithium brine project after signing a deal with the Catamarca Government.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
Atlantic Lithium
Overview
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location and abundance of mineral wealth.
In 2023, the country reclaimed its title as Africa's number one producer of gold. And gold isn't the only precious metal to be found in the country. Ghana is also home to significant lithium reserves, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources.
Located between Europe, the United States and China, Ghana is perfectly positioned to serve as an important hub for the global supply of the battery metal.
Australian lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage this opportunity through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that, considering its current 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t, FOB Ghana Port, Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 105 percent.
Atlantic Lithium intends to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue, which will reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla. With 50 percent of its offtake still available, Atlantic Lithium is one of very few near-term spodumene concentrate producers with uncommitted offtake.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to roughly 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund whereby 1 percent of retained earnings will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.
Atlantic Lithium also has the potential to capitalise upon considerable additional upside across its extensive exploration portfolio — potential it intends to leverage to the fullest as it becomes an early mover in West African lithium production.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Set to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine, Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 confirmed the project's economic viability and profitability potential, indicating a 3.6-Mt spodumene concentrate production over the mine's 12-year projected life.
Atlantic Lithium is currently in the process of securing a mining lease for the project, which will enable the commencement of the permitting process. Through the deployment of a Modular DMS plant, which will process 450,000 tons of ore as the main 2.7-Mt processing plant is being constructed, the mine is expected to deliver first production in 2025.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's recent DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.5 billion
- Free cash flow of US$2.4 billion from life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million capital cost
- Payback within 19 months.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate is 35.3 Mt at 1.25 percent lithium oxide, with ore reserves of 25.6 Mt at 1.22 percent lithium oxide.
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 15 square kilometres of Atlantic Lithium's entire tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ roughly 800 personnel.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within roughly 100 kilometres of the country's capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies both as an executive and as an investor for over 25 years. Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company.
Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.
Prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec. He holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Harsas is a chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the US.
Len Kolff - Head of Business Development and Chief Geologist
Len Kolff has over 25 years of mining industry experience in the major and junior resources sector. With a proven track record in deposit discovery and a particular focus on Africa, Kolff most recently worked in West Africa and was instrumental in the discovery and evaluation of the company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, as well as the discovery and evaluation of the Mofe Creek iron ore project in Liberia. Prior to this, he worked at Rio Tinto with a focus on Africa, including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine in Australia.
Kolff holds a Master of Economic Geology from CODES, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.
Patrick Brindle - Non-executive Director
Patrick Brindle currently serves as executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Piedmont Lithium. He joined Piedmont in January 2018. Prior to this, he held roles as vice-president of project management and subsequently as chief development officer.
Brindle has more than 20 years' experience in senior management and engineering roles and has completed EPC projects in diverse jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, Australia and Brazil. Before joining Piedmont, he was vice-president of engineering for DRA Taggart, a subsidiary of DRA Global, an engineering firm specialising in project delivery of mining and mineral processing projects globally.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of growth and strategic development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the global head of strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and involved with strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is a senior executive with significant, global listed company experience, primarily in the mining industry, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry is currently the non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals. He has been heavily involved in the strategic management and leadership of projects toward production, commercialisation and, ultimately, the realisation of shareholder value. He has gained significant experience working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement (including public and investor relations), and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives.
Henry was the executive chair and non-executive director at Euronext Growth and AIM-listed Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold, president, director and CEO at TSX-listed Gabriel Resources and various roles, including CEO and managing director, at London and Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Avocet Mining PLC.
Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng - Independent Non-executive Director
Edward Koranteng is a lawyer and an experienced corporate and investment banker with over 23 years of experience. He was the chief executive officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Ghana’s sovereign minerals wealth fund, since 2021. As CEO, he oversees the management of Ghana’s equity interest in mining companies, manages all royalties paid to the state from mining activities and supports the growth of the mining industry through long-term, sustainable investments in the sector.
Koranteng was the business head for East, Central and Southern Africa for Ghana International Bank (GHIB) leading various financing projects in Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya and Malawi. He also worked with the Chase Bank Group (Kenya), now SBM Bank of Mauritius, as the group head for energy, oil, gas and mining.
Koranteng is the co-founder of one of Ghana’s leading law firms, Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors, and currently sits on the boards of major gold producer Asante Gold Corporation, the Minerals Income Investment Fund, and Glico General Insurance Ltd in Ghana.
Aaron Maurer – Head of Operational Readiness
Aaron Maurer is a senior-level business executive with over 25 years’ international multi-commodity mining experience, overseeing strategic, operational and financial performance. Over his career, he has held several engineering, production, operational and senior executive roles. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he served as executive general manager - operations at Minerals Resources, where he oversaw the Mt Marion Lithium mine and three iron ore mines in Western Australia. He was previously the managing director and CEO of PVW Resources and general manager (site senior executive) at Peabody Energy Australia.
His significant expertise spans the development and implementation of safety and cost-saving initiatives, change management, strategic planning, business development and employee development. Maurer holds a Master in Corporate Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining).
Roux Terblanche - Project Manager
Roux Terblanche is a mineral resource project delivery specialist with proven African and Australian experience working for owners, EPCMs, consultants and contractors. He has a wide range of commodity experiences, including lithium, gold, copper, diamonds and platinum. He has proven to add value and deliver projects safely, on time and within budget.
Terblanche has worked in the UAE and across Africa, including Ghana, the DRC, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana and Senegal. He was instrumental in increasing the operating footprint of an international construction company across Africa and was integral to the building of the Akyem, Tarkwa Phase 4 and Chirano mines in Ghana.
Terblanche holds a national diploma in mechanical engineering, a diploma in project management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.
Iwan Williams - Exploration Manager
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak - Country Manager
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate. He is based at the project site in Ghana.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.