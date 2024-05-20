High-Grade Pepper Discovery Extended

Intercept located down-dip of the Pepper discovery hole, midway between DGRC1432- DT and DGDH069, which returned 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold (previously announced)
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate to be calculated for the Pepper Gold Prospect as part of the scheduled mid-year resource update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project.
Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. New high- grade intercept assays highlighted in yellow callout boxes. Note the proposed exploration drill drive design.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting the high-grade growing Pepper Gold Prospect.
Figure 2: Plan-view of the key gold targets at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. The Pepper Gold Prospect is located between the 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit and the Four Pillars Gold Prospect marking the north end of the former Gilbey’s Open Pit. Drill-hole intercept grades are shown coloured by gold grade and recent drill assays are highlighted in gold callout boxes.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “Our focus on drilling, closing the gaps and achieving significant outcomes in front of our established infrastructure continues to deliver in spades with our ongoing drilling success at the recently discovered Pepper Gold Prospect.
“Pepper is located less than 100m south of the high-grade 0.95Moz Never Never Gold Deposit and we couldn’t be happier to see the rapid emergence of another substantial high-grade body of mineralisation next to our flagship deposit with each new drill result.
“We are very confident that Pepper will become a standalone gold deposit and, to ensure that outcome, we will be completing a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE”) for this exciting prospect as part of our foreshadowed mid-year MRE update for Dalgaranga.
“With the gold price continuing to hit new records, this is an exciting time to be making new high-grade gold discoveries. And, on the back of a well-supported capital raise, we are now moving rapidly towards developing the underground infrastructure required to chase and grow this high-grade system.
“With rigs still spinning around the clock, investors can look forward to more exciting drill results in the coming weeks, mid-year MRE update for Dalgaranga, the planned commencement of the underground exploration drill drive in the second half of 2024, and the expected publication of a maiden high-grade Ore Reserve for the Never Never Gold Deposit.
“The Spartan team also continues to progress a Feasibility Study to demonstrate what we believe will be powerful metrics from a growing set of high-grade gold structures and maybe even some more high- grade gold discoveries!”
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
Craig Jones - Chief Operating Officer
Craig Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, he was the chief executive officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the chief operating officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the feasibility study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
Far East Capital analyst Warwick Grigor breaks down a compelling narrative of why Brightstar Resources ‘stands out from the pack.’
While most operators in the Western Australian goldfields wait patiently by filling up their plants with their own ore, and getting it relegated to the back of the queue, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) refused to be part of the waiting game.
According to a report by Warwick Grigor of Far East Capital, Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies benefitting from consolidation by being an agitator.
The company started its consolidation story in December 2022 with a merger with Kingwest Resources, allowing it to commence mining 30,000 tons of ore at 6 grams/ton from the Selkirk open pit mine at the Menzies gold project.
In 2024, Brightstar made a takeover offer of Linden Gold Alliance, a company that operates the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which currently produces 13,000 ounces.
ROM loader placing Second Fortune gold ore into road train in April 2024.
“It is always more complicated when a company is operating multiple mines and mills, which is what Brightstar is planning; more complicated but possible if you have good operational management. Share price performance is going to depend upon how completely the company delivers on its plans,” Warwick wrote.
Highlights of the report:
Brightstar announced a merger with Linden Gold Alliance Limited, a private company operating the underground Second Fortune gold mine, which has produced 13,000 oz FY24 YTD. The bid values Linden at $23.7 million.
The company’s latest game plan involves the development of two mining hubs, Laverton and Menzies, with the sequential development of three open pits and four underground gold mines. The total pre-production cost will be $34 million. Peak gold production will be 91,000 oz in 2026 and 98,000 oz in 2027. The Laverton mill can be refurbished to a 500,000 tpa capacity for just under $20 million, but with some softer rock blending it could get up to 600,000 to 700,000 tpa. Once the mill is up and running again it will be in a good position to accept third-party ore, but more likely it will prefer to acquire ore positions of 50,000 to 100,000 oz that may become available.
With Brightstar, the share price will move less on speculation and more on delivery. The share price is still at modest levels now, and firmly in an uptrend. Brightstar stands out from the pack of smaller companies talking about being beneficiaries of consolidation by being the agitator. Initially, it is already having its ore being toll treated in the Gwalia mill. The next step will be the recommissioning of its Laverton mill.
The gold price has hit record levels in 2024, leaving investors wondering just how high it can go.
During a recent webinar presented by the Mining Network, host Simon Catt, asset management director at Arlington Group, was joined by a group of industry veterans who gave their thoughts on where gold and silver may be going.
The group was comprised of Eric Sprott, founder of Sprott Securities and Sprott Asset Management; Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde; Ned Naylor-Leyland, gold and silver fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management; Luke Gromen, founder of macroeconomic research firm Forest for the Trees; and Michael Oliver, founder and CEO of technical research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.
Read on for an overview about what they said about the future of the yellow and white metals.
Historic precedent for gold price gains
2023 saw the gold price trading between support and resistance as investors kept to the sidelines and favored the high yields and safety of the bond market and interest-bearing assets.
This year, markets are on edge due a slew of factors, including a volatile macroeconomic situation, spiking sovereign debt, grinding conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and an upcoming election in the US that is all but guaranteed to create deeper divisions within the world’s largest economy.
Oliver sees a situation starting to play out that is reminiscent of the gold bull markets that ran from 1979 to 1980 and 2010 to 2011. “I think we have the most interesting set of dynamics for this year that we’ve ever seen in markets compressed into a short-term period of time,” he said during the panel.
Like today, these were periods of high volatility. The end of the 1970s brought staggering growth in inflation, and central banks responded with skyrocketing interest rates; meanwhile, 2010 saw interest rates fall to near 0 percent on the back of a recession caused by an imploding housing market in the US.
In both cases, investors looked to hedge their portfolios with gold and drove the price to new highs.
What came after? Oliver said that both gold and silver prices saw huge gains. “During those times not only did gold and silver go vertical, but silver outpaced gold by double and triple," he noted.
He believes a similar situation is setting up in 2024 with instability in the financial system, geopolitical uncertainty and a reverberating sense of nervousness in the markets.
Lassonde also looked back to the 1970s, recalling an inflationary environment that bears similarities to today. He pointed to increasing US debt, with a US$2 trillion per year deficit and policies that are injecting more cash into the market.
“They’re printing money, and when you’re printing money, you’re going to create inflation and it’s going to be very, very sticky,” he told listeners during the online event.
De-dollarization boosting global gold demand
Gromen intimated that America's high debt load is reducing confidence in the US dollar as a global reserve currency and causing a reduction in foreign holdings. Instead, central banks are moving to gold as a means to diversify.
He pointed to China, which has been making bulk purchases of gold as a matter of national security as it attempts to limit its use of the US dollar and deals with a global distrust of the yuan for trading commodities like oil.
“Yuan oil demand is turning gold back into an oil currency, and on an annual dollar production basis the oil market is 12 to 15 times the size of the physical gold market,” Gromen said.
This sentiment was echoed by Lassonde when he spoke about the future of the greenback, noting that gold isn’t needed when the dollar performs its function as a reserve currency.
“But when it doesn’t, that’s when gold usually shines,” he said.
Lassonde also suggested that actions from the US have effectively weaponized the dollar.
Against that backdrop, some countries, like those in the BRICS bloc, have become frustrated with the US and are pursuing their own system. Lassonde sees this manifesting in strong central bank buying of gold, noting that more than 1,200 metric tons were accumulated in 2023, representing over a third of the 3,400 metric tons produced.
He also pointed to another entity in the over-the-counter market that has been driving the gold price, but said he doesn’t think it’s central banks. Simply calling it a "whale," Lassonde said he's seen moves in the market where calls have been bought at higher prices. “Is it Chinese interests that are doing this? I don’t know. Nobody knows. I’ve asked around, nobody knows, but it is a very interesting time in the gold space right now,” he said.
Is silver due to follow gold higher?
While there has been a lot of media attention surrounding gold as price records continue to be set, silver too has benefited, and may be poised for an even greater surge. As a monetary metal, silver is influenced by the same macroeconomic and geopolitical variables as gold, but it has an additional industrial component that is spiking demand.
While Gromen still sees silver as a monetary metal for the masses, he doesn’t see it being useful to central banks that are looking to deleverage their debt. He said if that happened it would drive the price of the white metal in ways that would ultimately collapse the economy, likening it to oil and copper.
“If you take oil up from US$80 a barrel to US$400, the global bond market is going to collapse, and the bottom half of the global population is going to starve. If you did so with corn, if you did so with wheat, if you did so with copper — same sort of dynamic. Those are very useful commodities,” Gromen said.
While bullish on silver, Sprott believes the market is manipulated and the price is suppressed.
“I look at what happened on the last day of March, and the price of silver looked like it wanted to go when it was being suppressed … I’m assuming that the guys who are short the 800 million ounces of silver on the COMEX didn’t want the price to explode for quarter end, which of course is very important to banking institutions. Needless to say, from that day on silver has basically gone straight up,” Sprott said. Silver surged above US$30 per ounce on May 17.
Sprott said that according to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is outstripping supply by 200 million ounces. A considerable portion of that demand is silver destined for India, which purchased 76 million ounces in February, representing nearly all the production of silver for the month, and another 32 million ounces in March.
In addition to Indian demand, Sprott spoke about how there is a push in China to invest in silver. “China has come out in advertisements on TV suggesting their citizens should buy silver rather than gold. Now, that is a rather dramatic thing when you’re thinking that 1.4 billion people over there are all buying silver when there is already a shortage,” he said.
Naylor-Leyland also touched on the theme of silver market tightness during the webinar, saying the market imbalance is favoring a rise in price based solely on industrial demand for the white metal.
He also suggested that a positive shift in investment could send the silver price soaring. “I think that the market at some point will have to understand that the silver is going to come from somewhere, and then I see that as the best, most obvious way that investors can benefit from a big rewriting of the mining equity space,” he said.
How high can gold and silver prices go?
Overall, the panelists see variables aligning to support a surge in prices for monetary metals.
Lassonde believes one possible outcome is the ratio between gold and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) becoming 1:1. Citing historical events to support this claim, he noted that it’s happened twice over the past 120 years.
The first instance was after the Great Depression, when the Dow lost 90 percent of its value between 1929 and 1934, going from 380 points to 36, matching the price of gold at the time.
The second was from 1979 to 1980. Lassonde explained that after it peaked at over 1,000 points in 1966, the Dow retreated to around 600 points by the mid-1970s. This came alongside the end of the gold standard in 1971, and the price of gold moved higher. By 1980, the Dow had recovered to 819 points and gold had soared to US$800 per ounce.
“Do I believe it’s going to go back to 1:1? Maybe, but maybe at that point the Dow is not 37,000, it may be half of that. Okay, so if you say it goes back to 2:1 and the Dow stays where it is, that’s still close to US$19,000 gold. And if the Dow goes back down to 20,000 and it goes to 1:1, you’re still looking at US$20,000 gold,” he commented.
Lassonde noted that the gap between the last two times for gold to reach parity with the Dow was 46 years, which he thinks would be a reasonable timeframe again — it could then occur in 2026 or 2027. On a more immediate timeline, he said the gold price could easily reach US$3,200 within the next 12 months.
He's also predicting that the gold-silver ratio will go to 70:1, taking silver to US$40 over the next 18 months.
Though Lassonde’s predictions may seem high, he wasn’t alone on the panel. Pointing to previous shifts from bear to bull markets, Oliver suggested a seven to eightfold price movement isn't out of line, which would lead to US$8,000 gold. He also suggested that silver could potentially rise to above US$200 in those circumstances.
Gromen anticipates similar gains, calling for a near-term gold price of US$3,000. He thinks it will move quickly and will rise more significantly in the longer term, basing his call on the gold price as a percent of US foreign-held treasuries.
From 1970 to 1989, the percentage was never less than 20 and averaged 40 percent; however, when the global economy was concerned about the US dollar in the late 1970s, it grew to 135 percent. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, it declined to 5 percent and today it’s at 7 percent. Gromen said the low ratio, along with the debt crisis, suggests a three time price move to get to the historical low of 20 percent and six times to 40 percent.
“US$7,500 on the low end, and in a real dollar crisis you could go 100 percent, right? So you’d have to go up 10 times, 15 times," he explained, adding that his base case is US$7,000 to US$10,000 at the end of the cycle.
For his part, Naylor-Leyland opted not to provide a price prediction for gold, instead suggesting it is more about what happens with the US dollar and treasuries, and that gold is more useful when it comes to measuring the strength of local currencies. However, he did note that he could see pullbacks in the next 12 months.
When it comes to silver, Naylor-Leyland said he sees a narrowing gap in the gold-silver ratio. He predicts it will drop below 70:1, allowing the silver price to climb above the US$30 level.
Investor takeaway
While gold price predictions of US$7,500, US$10,000 or even US$20,000 might seem like wild theories, it's important to recognize that they are coming from respected industry veterans.
When asked for his opinion, Sprott said he could see them all playing out. However, he emphasized that investors can make money without gold making the incredible gains suggested by Lassonde, Oliver and Gromen.
“For people to profit immensely from where we are, I mean if it just went to US$3,000 I’m sure the gold stocks would probably go up 100 percent. So that’s probably more what I’d like to leave on the table — that you don’t need to go to any of those levels to be a very successful investor in the precious metals area,” he said.
Trojan Gold Inc. (CSE: TGII) (the "Company" or "Trojan") is pleased to announce a private placement financing consisting of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") and 5,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit and CDN$0.10 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of CDN$350,000 and a maximum of CDN$1,000,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.08 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing, subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.
Each FT Unit will consist of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "FTWarrant"). Each FT Warrant will the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company for a price of CDN$0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing.
The Unit Warrants and FT Warrants are subject to acceleration of the 24 month expiry date in the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange of $0.20 or greater for a period of five consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering and upon the Company giving 30 days' notice of acceleration.
The Units and FT Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (except Quebec) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
There is an offering document related to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.trojangold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before subscribing for any securities issued in connection with the Offering.
The proceeds from the FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used by the Company to fulfill the cost requirements relating to the proposed exploration program of the Helmo South Property, as well as to conduct exploration at the Paulpic/Adair-Wascanna Properties and the Watershed Property. The proceeds from the Units sold pursuant to the Offering will be used for general working capital and may also be used to fund further exploration.
Trojan is an active Ontario-based prospect generator junior exploration company, led by a team of professionals having exploration, engineering, project financing and permitting experience. Trojan has accumulated land positions in the Hemlo Gold Camp and Shebandowan Greenstone Belt which in management's view represent mineral exploration potential. For further information on the Company, please visit www.trojangold.com. Trojan is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (CSE: TGII), on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol TRJGF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol KC1.
Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) announces that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 7, 2024 . The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the meeting has been mailed to shareholders and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
The proposed slate of director nominees will consist of six individuals: Ron Hochstein , Richard P. Clark , Anu Dhir, David Field , Alessandro Bitelli and Martino De Ciccio . If elected, Ron Hochstein will be proposed as the Chair of the Board replacing Peter Mitchell who is not standing for re-election. In addition, Sasha Bukacheva and Hugh Stuart will not be standing for re-election as directors. With the successful transition of the previously announced new management team complete, Hugh Stuart , Kevin Ross , and Adam Spencer will be stepping down from their executive positions over the coming weeks.
Ron Hochstein , proposed Chair of the Board commented: "I would like to thank Peter Mitchell for his contributions and leadership during his time as Chair of the Board. I would also like to thank Sasha and Hugh for their contributions to the board during their tenure as directors. I also extend my gratitude to Hugh, Kevin, and Adam for their assistance during this transition phase for the Company as well as their significant contributions to the success of Montage over the years."
Shareholders as of the record date of April 26, 2024 , will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, which must be received by Endeavor Trust by 10:00 a.m. , Vancouver Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 .
Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998 /oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards an investment decision, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated investors for a strategic placement (Placement) to raise A$3,000,000 (before costs) via the issue of 150,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.02 per Placement Share. For every three Placement Shares subscribed for, one free-attaching option will be issued with an exercise price of $0.027 per option and an expiry date that is 15 months after the date of issue (Placement Options).
Strategic A$3 million placement mostly supported by major shareholders to be issued under the Company's existing available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
In addition, funds being received from exercise of listed options (IPTOB) into shares.
Anticipated Research and Development Rebate of $395,000 due shortly.
Major shareholders strongly supported the placement, an endorsement of the Company's future strategic plans.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones, said, “We are now very well-funded to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study on our unique Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project located here in Western Australia by the end of this year. We have deliberately placed most of the shares to our major shareholders which is a strong endorsement of our plan to move forward as quickly as possible with Lake Hope and we thank them for their support.
We would also like to thank those new shareholders who have recently exercised our listed IPTOB 2 cent per share options I would like to encourage other holders of IPTOB to consider doing the same before the expiry date of June 2nd. As well as the Lake Hope project we will also be able to progress our Arkun battery and strategic metals project for which we recently received up to $180,000 in co-funding from the WA Governments Exploration Incentive Scheme for drilling of our exciting Caligula copper target”.
The proposed use of funds of the placement funds is as follows:
Notes: The above table is a statement of the Company’s intentions as at the date of this Announcement. As with any budget, the allocation of funds set out in the above table may change depending on a number of factors, including development of new opportunities, market factors and general business and economic conditions. As such, actual expenditure levels may differ significantly from the above estimates.
Evolution Capital and Barclay Pearce Capital acted as the Joint Lead Managers to the Placement (Broker) and will be issued a cumulative total of 15,000,000 options exercisable at A$0.027 each with an expiry date 15 months after the date of issue (Broker Options). The Broker Options will be split equally between the Joint Lead Managers.
In addition to the Broker Options, the Brokers will receive a Management fee of 2% of Proceeds from the Offer and a Selling Fee of 4% of Proceeds from the Offer excluding the Chairman’s List.
The Placement Shares, Placement Options and Broker Options will be issued under the Company’s existing available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The issue price of the Placement Shares represents a 5.6% discount to the volume weighted average price for the 15 days immediately before 15 May 2024 being $0.0211.
All Placement Shares and Shares issued upon exercise of the Placement Options and Broker Options will rank equally with the Company’s existing Shares on issue.
Provided all the requirements under the ASX Listing Rules have been met, the Company intends to seek quotation of the Placement Options and Broker Options, and to issue the Placement Options and Broker Options under a prospectus.
John Feneck, partner and portfolio manager at Feneck Consulting, shared his thoughts on gold, silver, copper and uranium, outlining his outlook for these commodities and stocks he's currently watching.
Starting with gold, he said he thinks it's proven itself as a safe-haven asset, with more "smart money" now getting involved. At the same time, he sees gold-mining companies starting to put on positive performances.
"We're off to the races in gold producers in terms of doing well at the earnings level, and that gets the attention of big money ... (and) that's what's needed to generate more interest in the space," Feneck said.
In terms of silver, he's encouraged to see it getting close to the crucial US$30 per ounce level after last year's rangebound trading. Moving forward, it's possible US$25 to US$26 may become support instead of resistance.
Precious metals stocks on his radar at the moment include Newmont Mining (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Dakota Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:DC), Golden Cariboo Resources (CSE:GCC,OTC Pink:GCCFF), PTX Metals (CSE:PTX,OTCQB:PANXF), Guanajuato Silver Company (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQB:AGXPF).
Copper prices have also rising in 2024, and Feneck is looking at small- and mid-cap companies that haven't moved yet. Among those are NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) and Vortex Metals (TSXV:VMS,OTCQB:VMSSF).
Moving over to uranium, Feneck remains bullish and is interested in juniors. He mentioned F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF) and Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF) as companies on his list.
Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on the resource sector and the companies he's eyeing.
