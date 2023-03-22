Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

Bandai Namco Entertainment Invests in DeepMotion to Pioneer New Forms of Entertainment with AI Motion Technology

DeepMotion, a leader in AI motion generation technology, announced today that Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. has decided to invest in DeepMotion, Inc. ("DeepMotion") under the Bandai Namco Entertainment Startup Investment Fund ("Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund"), a fund to invest in startups to create new entertainment and build its "IP (characters and other intellectual properties) Metaverse".

DeepMotion Turns Videos Into 3D Animations Using AI - Pictured on Avaturn Hyper-Realistic Avatars

Through this investment, Bandai Namco Entertainment aims to incorporate DeepMotion's technology and expertise on AI-based motion generation and create new entertainment experiences using motion intelligence.

"They are doing motion detection and are a pioneer in this kind of technology," said Yoyo Yang , an investment leader for the fund, in an interview with GamesBeat "They can help us generate UGC content from our fans and help them connect with our IPs in a better way."

The Metaverse represents a new frontier in entertainment, with the potential to create immersive and interactive experiences that transcend traditional video games. With its expertise in AI motion generation, DeepMotion is well-positioned to help Bandai Namco Entertainment realize their vision and purpose of "Fun for All into the Future" which aims to create new ways to foster deep multifaceted relationships with partners and fans around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment and bring our AI motion generation technology to the forefront of entertainment," said Kevin He , CEO of DeepMotion. "Our technology has the potential to unlock new levels of immersion and interactivity in games, and we are excited to collaborate with Bandai Namco Entertainment to create truly groundbreaking experiences for gamers around the world."

About DeepMotion

DeepMotion is a San Mateo -based company that specializes in generative AI technologies for digital motion and AI-based animation tools. Founded in 2014, DeepMotion has become a leader in the field of AI motion generation, working with a wide range of clients in the gaming and animation industries.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone.
With IP (characters and other intellectual property) at the core of our business, we deliver deep and lasting, quality content and diverse entertainment to fans around the world through network contents, home console games, and life entertainment.

Contact:
DeepMotion PR
contact@deepmotion.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandai-namco-entertainment-invests-in-deepmotion-to-pioneer-new-forms-of-entertainment-with-ai-motion-technology-301778213.html

SOURCE DeepMotion, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF NEW 49-INCH CURVED ULTRAGEAR MONITOR AND LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION

LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its new 49-inch Curved UltraGear™ monitor (49GR85DC-B). Priced at $1299 the latest in the UltraGear™ lineup is now available for preorder thru April 2, 2023 exclusively at LG.com and will include a special preorder offer 1 of a free UltraGear™ Gaming Pad ( $199.99 ARV). Pre-orders are expected to ship in early April.

Bringing gameplay to the next level, LG's 49-inch UltraGear™ monitor features an up to 240Hz 2 Dual QHD (5120x1440) curved (1000R) display with an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio. The 49GR85DC-B model also supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 and delivers an ultra-fast 1ms (GtG) response rate. Paired with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, serious gamers are equipped with a fluid, virtually tear-free HDR gaming experience. Advanced gaming features also include Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, FPS Counter, and Crosshair.

For those who desire the ability to play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, the new monitor offers OnScreen Control 3 which supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing consumers the ability to configure their monitor to suit their needs. Consumers can also choose from a variety of enhanced gaming GUI including Gamer, FPS or RPS to optimize display settings.

Designed with gamers in mind, the 49-inch UltraGear™ monitor provides a three-sided, virtually borderless display design and LED Hexagon backlighting. Also built-in is a DTS ® Headphone:X ® jack which provides accurate spatial localization in games for 3D audio over headphones.

For more information on LG's UltraGear™ monitors, visit LG.com.

1 Preorder for the LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 49GR85DC-B is available only on LG.com from 3/20/2023 – 4/2/2023. Preorders are estimated to start shipping the week of 4/3/2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and are non-transferable. All standard Terms of Purchase apply . Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

2 Supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly. The graphics card is sold separately.

3 OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA , Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. , is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States , LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Media Contacts:






LG Electronics USA


LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria


Christin Rodriguez

christopher.demaria@lge.com


christin.rodriguez@lge.com

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-announces-availability-of-new-49-inch-curved-ultragear-monitor-and-limited-time-promotion-301777918.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES INVESTIGATES THE ROLE OF ESPORTS IN FANDOM AND CULTURE

Gaming Thought Leader Kayla Green Discusses How Gaming Accessibility Influences Culture and Equity

Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular video series "Horizons," with a special focus on eSports. Kayla Green former Head of Cross Channel Strategy and Marketing Insights at Riot Games, discusses how gaming accessibility influences culture. Hear Green discuss how gaming is impacting the future of community-building and the way a wide range of industries approach marketing.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Adopt the QCI Enterprise Platform to Further Enhance Guest Experience

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, alongside Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), jointly announced the deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at its casino properties. The QCI Enterprise Platform aligns player development, marketing, and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming industry. This rollout, which is currently underway at U.S., Canada and Punta Cana properties, will further enhance Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming guest experience capabilities by creating more seamless integrations.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"This QCI Enterprise Platform rollout will unlock new ways to ensure and exceed the entertainment experience guests expect when visiting Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos," said Dan Ingster , Vice President of Gaming Operations for Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "The QCI platform's integration of market basket analytics combined with player development and marketing tooling empowers team members across the enterprise to engage with guests in new, powerful ways."

"We are proud to have deployed our QCI Enterprise Platform to support Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casino properties," said Dr. Ralph Thomas , Chief Executive Officer of QCI. "This deployment is proof of the scalability of our platform for large enterprise organizations that have dozens of input source systems from hundreds of data tables. We thank Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members for widely embracing the tool and enabling us to further build out our capabilities."

For more on the Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com . Additional details on Seminole Gaming can be found at www.theseminolecasinos.com . For more information on QCI and the Enterprise Platform, please visit www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

About Hard Rock®:
Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industr y . In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:
Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casinos for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company to have an investment grade rating from all three primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America , Australia , New Zealand , Canada , Central America and The Bahamas . QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno .  Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-and-seminole-gaming-adopt-the-qci-enterprise-platform-to-further-enhance-guest-experience-301777766.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

HULU ORIGINAL 'HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II' BECOMES AN INTERACTIVE DIGITAL GAMING EXPERIENCE

Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I has influenced comedic cinema for 40-plus years and the cult 80s movie is finally getting an interactive gaming experience with its sequel, which debuted on March 6 .

Hulu logo

History of the World, Part II premiered as a new eight-episode series on Hulu, and as an interactive digital gaming experience available to play online and on Xbox. In the digital gaming experience, fans encounter the show's colorful characters voiced by the star-studded cast with Ike Barinholtz , Nick Kroll , Wanda Sykes , and of course, the formidable Mel Brooks . The show's mastermind is no stranger to video games, as Brooks has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features like the fact that the world didn't begin with a 'big bang' – it was actually 'The Big Burp.' Players will feel like they're part of the show as they experience various historical recreations, from Amelia Earhart to Noah's Dog Park, and more.

The History of the World, Part II digital gaming experience is available to download FREE on Xbox until March 31, 2023 , and for desktop and mobile play until July 6, 2023 . Players who complete the interactive gaming experience are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new Xbox, and more historically hilarious surprises.

To learn more about the History of the World, Part II interactive gaming experience, click here .

About Hulu
Hulu is a comprehensive all-in-one streaming service offering live and on-demand entertainment through an array of subscription options to give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

Media Contact:
Sarah Murray - Media Monks
sarah.murray@mediamonks.com

Sergio Stephano - Adaptia Design
sergio@adaptiadesign.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hulu-original-history-of-the-world-part-ii-becomes-an-interactive-digital-gaming-experience-301777459.html

SOURCE Hulu

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Showcases R&D and Innovative Solutions in Game Development at GDC 2023

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will also reveal the development details of its upcoming open-world mobile survival game, UNDAWN , and its existing global hit, PUBG MOBILE .

- Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, announced that it will be featured at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). With its upgraded brand and vision, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will present ten sessions at the event, sharing its latest best practices in game development, unveiling behind-the-scenes details from its existing and upcoming titles as well as releasing its strategies for global expansion and talent acquisition.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Explore Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Launches Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for Consumers That Lets You Step into VR Without Boundaries

Austin -based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a complete entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR

Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix ( https:www.virtuix.com ) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

