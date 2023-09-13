Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Azimut Announces $8 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) (" Azimut " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a bought deal private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of $8,000,000, consisting of 2,442,100 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the " Premium FT Shares ") at a price of $2.0475 per Premium FT Share, 550,600 common shares of the Company that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the " FT Shares ") at a price of $1.8165 per FT Share, and 1,904,800 common shares of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Shares ") at a price of $1.05 per Hard Dollar Share (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price ").

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the " Underwriters' Option ") to sell that number of additional Hard Dollar Shares at the Hard Dollar Issue Price for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, exercisable 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined below). The term " Offering " includes the additional Hard Dollar Shares that may be issued on the exercise of the Underwriters' Option, if any.

Pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico") dated February 26, 2020, as amended, Agnico has indicated that it intends to increase its interest in the Company from a current 10.06% ownership to a pro-forma ownership of approximately 12% on a post-Offering basis.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures "). The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Premium FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Critical Minerals Qualifying Expenditures "). The Company will incur the Qualifying Expenditures and the Critical Minerals Qualifying Expenditures on or before December 31, 2024, and will renounce all such expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the Premium FT Shares and FT Shares, as applicable, effective December 31, 2023. In addition, with respect to Québec resident subscribers of the Premium FT Shares and FT Shares who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec). The proceeds from the sale of the Hard Dollar Shares will be used for exploration and for general corporate purposes.

Closing is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2023, or other such dates as the Company and the Underwriters may agree (the " Closing Date "). The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the Unites States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the Unites States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Azimut Exploration Inc.

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. Its wholly owned flagship, the Elmer Gold Project , is advancing to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region. Azimut also controls a strategic land position for copper-gold, nickel and lithium.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. The Company maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.9 million shares issued and outstanding (prior to the Offering).

Contact and Information

Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO
Tel.: (450) 646-3015
Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development
Tel.: (604) 202-7531
info@azimut-exploration.com   www.azimut-exploration.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, completion of the Offering, use of proceeds of the Offering, renunciation and tax treatment of the FT Shares and Premium FT Shares and the Closing Date. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the inability to complete the Offering on the terms as announced or at all, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
don hansen, gold bars and stock charts

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Evaluation with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he outlined the factors he looks at when evaluating gold and silver stocks, first mentioning four elements he looks at for all companies: management, ownership, location and financial status.

Hansen then looked at producers, developers and explorers, mentioning his specific criteria for each level.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Embedded Growth Projects to Drive Value with 30% Rise in Production

All amounts expressed in US$

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) With the potential embedded in its growth project portfolio, Barrick plans to double its copper production by the end of the decade and continue to increase it to an estimated 1 billion pounds or 450,000 tonnes of copper per annum by 2031, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

$2M Capital Raising

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising and drilling programs.

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)

Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective today that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on August 8, 2023. The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the Private Placement before September 28, 2023.

In this first tranche, the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $323,499 by issuing 4,621,414 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars outside safe

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Mawson Gold Rises on Southern Cross Drill Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) sank last week, ending the period at 20,075.38.

The shorter four day trading period was uneventful for gold, which declined about US$20 to close at just below US$1,920 per ounce. Sister metal silver trended downward as well, finishing at around US$23.90 per ounce.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders and Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement for Acquisition of Newcrest

Federal Court of Australia Orders Convening of Scheme Meeting and Dispatch of Scheme Booklet

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced a special meeting of stockholders and the filing of its definitive proxy statement in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) by way of a Scheme of Arrangement ("Scheme"). Newmont notified stockholders that the meeting will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

VICTORY ENGAGED IN PROPERTY SALE AND JOINT VENTURE EXPLORATIONS

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD RECEIVES ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES FOR CASINO PROJECT

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

×