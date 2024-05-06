TSXV:EOG

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company focused on the identification, acquisition, and development of petroleum opportunities around the world. Its project includes Orinduik Block; Cooper Block (PEL 030); Sharon Block (PEL 033); Guy Block (PEL 034) and Tamar Block (PEL 050) in Guyana and Namibia.