Highgold Mining

TSXV:HIGH

HighGold Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. Its flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The company also controls a portfolio of gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its highgrade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties.

Press Releases

HighGold Mining Consolidates Munro-Croesus Land Position Near Timmins, Ontario

HighGold Announces $9.3 million Bought Deal Private Placement

