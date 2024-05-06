TSXV:HIGH

HighGold Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. Its flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The company also controls a portfolio of gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its highgrade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties.