Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

NASDAQ Listing Update

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new gold-copper discovery at the BBM Target within the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire. BBM is a significant new greenfield discovery for the Company and has excellent scope for rapid expansion. In addition to the new discovery, further significant results with visible gold have been returned for the Charger Target and new mineralization from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10km NW of the new BBM discovery and is associated with the same mineralized corridor (Figures 1 and 2).

BBM Discovery Highlights

  • Hole OEDD-59: 44m at 1.1 g/t Au and 0.2% Cu
    • Including 32m @ 1.5 g/t Au, 0.3 % Cu and 1.1 g/t Ag (2.12 g/t Au Equivalent) from 68m
    • Including 3m @ 5.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1.5 g/t Ag from 77m
  • Hole OEDD-61: 51.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au, 0.27% Cu and 1.5 g/t Ag (0.9 g/t Au Equivalent) from 25m
  • Hole OEDD-62 (50m step back from OEDD-59): 18.25m at 1.8 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1.4 g/t Ag (2.4 g/t Au Equivalent) from 156m
    • Including 2m at 5.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Cu and 2.3 g/t Ag.

Four holes for 644m were drilled at BBM on three sections covering a 910m strike of one of the higher tenor Au/Cu geochemical anomalies within an open 8km long geochemical +20ppb gold in termitaria trend. All holes intercepted mineralization (Figures 3 and 4). The broad gold and copper mineralization and alteration are controlled by a shear zone that is proximal to an intrusive/sedimentary contact that can be followed along strike for rapid expansion in future drilling.

Charger Highlights

  • Hole OEDD-53 (50m step back from previously reported OEDD-45): 32m @ 1.5g/t Au and 1.5 g/t Ag from 215m downhole
    • Including 3m @ 5.2g/t Au from 77m
  • Hole OEDD-52: 4m at 1.1g/t Au from 39m and 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 72m

The final six holes for 940m at Charger (Figures 5 and 6) were drilled to follow up on previously reported mineralization and to identify and validate a remodeled structural framework for gold mineralization at this target. This new model opens volume potential at Charger. Hole OEDD-53 confirmed the down dip continuity of breccia mineralization, while the mineralization reported for OEDD-52 is significant as it proves the presence of NE trending mineralization independent of the previously targeted NW orientations. This NE trend as a significant fluid pathway opens the scope for more high-grade mineralization at Charger. Newly planned drilling now underway will test this revised framework.

LINK TO FIGURES

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awale Resources commented today:

"The BBM discovery is a significant milestone for Awalé - BBM is a blind greenfield discovery with no previous exploration and has been developed by Awalé from start to finish, and is a credit to the team and the exploration methods we have developed for the project. We see huge potential to rapidly advance this target with its 8km of current strike potential. Now that we have clearly delineated this major domain boundary, we can potentially find new targets between BBM and Lando while we continue to develop these targets. Initial drilling at Lando is encouraging and warrants further systematic drilling at this target. Further to this, the final holes drilled at Charger have opened a new mineralized orientation now being targeted in the current drill program, launched just before Christmas.

These results cap off a year of significant milestone achievements for Awalé where we have now made 3 significant discoveries on the Odienné project in 2023 - bringing us to 4 discoveries in total, a massive achievement for the Awalé team. Beyond this, we have also made important changes at the board and management level and brought a significant recapitalization of the company through Orecap taking a 15% stake and Newmont recent increasing theirs to 15.45% , all setting the company on a strong path for growth in 2024."

Geological Background

Lando - Shallow mineralization intercepted in the first two scout holes at Lando is highly encouraging. Lando is 10km NW of BBM, and near surface Cu-Au-Ag mineralization of a similar style was intercepted along the same structural corridor (Figure 2). Table 2 below shows the significant intercepts from these two drill holes. Further drilling is planned at Lando as the initial program here was cut short by the 2023 wet season.

The two maiden drill holes were completed for 249m, targeting a significant NNW trending 4km long by 1.5km wide gold and copper soil geochemical footprint with point highs of 921ppb Au and 0.2% Cu, which aligned with coincident Induced Polarization anomalies (see Company news releases dated August 23 2022 and November 28 2022). These holes targeted surface rock chip sampling and artisanal gold workings consisting of quartz breccias with iron oxide fill (rock chip samples up to 4.8 g/t Au)*. Host rocks are basalts exhibiting high strain and altered to chlorite, silica, epidote with disseminated sulphide and stringer veining up to 3.0 g/t Au*. Drilling intercepted significant sulphide mineralization with pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite, the quartz breccias seen in surface artisanal workings were not intercepted (Figure 5). Significant Cu +/- Au mineralization was intercepted.

Table 2: Lando Significant Intercepts

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Hole Depth (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu %Mo (ppm)EastingNorthingRLAzimuth
OEDD004621.84725.21300.1671.4060.1363648,7251,052,48955740
OEDD0047066661190.1292.1760.25113648717105258454050

* Rock chip sampling is selective and not necessarily representative of the overall grade of mineralization for these prospects. Significant intercepts for Lando were calculated using a 500ppm Cu trigger value.

BBM - The BBM target is on a secondary structure parallel to a major domain boundary or 'belt basin margin' (Figure 2). Silica alteration and sulphide mineralization were observed in all holes within a significant shear zone at an intrusive/sedimentary contact. The shear occurs at a contact between intrusive and sedimentary rocks, with granodiorite in the hanging wall and siltstones and mudstones in the footwall, strain intensity increases significantly as the drill holes progressed toward this targeted contact. Sulphides observed include pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Pyrrhotite development appears to be dominantly manifest in the hanging wall and footwall of the main mineralized zones. Further to this infill and extension, geochemistry was completed at BBM and extended the >22ppb Au in termitaria footprint to 8km. Hematite alteration of K feldspar has also been observed in potassic alteration zones, consistent with other mineralization at Odienné. The strong silica alteration appears to overprint this phase in these initial holes. True widths of mineralization are at least 30m in hole OEDD-59. Future drilling is designed to delineate the higher-grade shoots that are expected to occur within this structurally controlled mineralization.

Table 1: Significant intercepts for all drilling at BBM

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Hole Depth (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu %Mo (ppm)Au Eq.*EastingNorthingRLAzimuth
OEDD00595910344.01791.20.90.212321.7656,0991,047,97145436
Including59.0064.005.010.10.0222.21.0
Including68.00100.0032.01.51.10.31297.02.1
Including77.0080.003.05.21.50.34395.96.0
OEDD006058.2162.854.61220.50.60.17130.80.9656,3701,047,68346445
OEDD00611.503.001.51550.72.90.036.40.7655,6301,048,20645525
OEDD006125.0075.9050.90.51.50.2716.20.9
OEDD0061116.00117.101.120.70.041.72.0
OEDD0062134.70152.9018.21880.60.60.17193.91.0656,0751,047,93845337
OEDD0062156.75175.0018.21.81.30.31214.82.4
Including168.75170.752.05.82.30.48334.36.7

* Au Equivalent g/t calculated using following prices: Au of US$1,810/oz, Cu of US$3.53/lb, Ag of US$20.1/oz and Mo of US$40,000/t (average closing price since 2019). Using the following formula: Au+0.000134Cu+0.011Ag+0.0008Mo. Significant intercepts in the table above are calculated with a 0.5 g/t Au trigger and included 3m of internal waste - with the exception of the broader 44m interval reported for OEDD-59 which uses a 0.2 g/t trigger but carries >0.5 g/t as an included interval with 3m waste. Au and Ag rounded to two significant figures, copper to three.

Charger Target

Results have been returned for all 11 drill holes at Charger for 1715.5m of drilling. Drilling was planned as follow-up to previously reported drill holes, OERC-89 and OERC-132. Previous announcements discussed two particular follow-up holes (see Company news release dated 21 August 2023) OEDD-44 and OEDD-45, which intercepted visible gold and hole OEDD-45 returned 65m of downhole mineralization, which included 12m at 4.9 g/t Au, 12m at 1.3 g/t Au and 21m at 1.3 g/t Au. Hole OEDD-53 reported in this release has intercepted visible gold and 32m at 1.5 g/t gold, the same breccias as OEDD-45, confirming down dip continuity of this mineralization. The previous drilling has targeted intrusive-hosted sulphide mineralization underlying gossans and new artisanal workings - this mineralization has now been confirmed in two lodes. Importantly this phase of drilling began to target a new potentially mineralized orientation oblique to the WNW trends. OEDD-52 targeted one of the larger interpreted structures with this orientation and intercepted a mineralized sheared diorite at the contact with overlying volcanics - this hole has returned 4m at 1.1 g/t Au and is particularly significant showing that this NE orientation is mineralized. This new orientation and the potential of confluence between the NE and WNW trends are being tested in the current drilling (see Company news release dated 27 December 2023). A full table of significant intercepts is included below.

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Hole Depth (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu (ppm)Mo (ppm)EastingNorthingRLAzi.
OEDD003850.0054.004.00571.120.48173.85.4647790.91032306468292
OEDD004040.0041.001.001350.810.000.00.0647754.9103224947218
OEDD00440.008.008.002330.40.52083.3647620.6103208147313
OEDD0044103.00104.001.001.670.69145.51.4
OEDD0044109.00110.001.000.650.77129.81.4
OEDD0044170.00176.006.000.521.01186.61.4
OEDD0044183.00187.354.352.150.6092.11.6
OEDD0044194.00195.001.000.940.3745.84.5
OEDD0044205.00207.002.002.030.4774.91.8
OEDD004589.00101.0012.002124.930.3661.21.7647686.2103218347613
Including89.0097.508.505.500.3058.61.5
and99.00100.001.006.020.6058.91.9
OEDD0045116.00127.0011.001.500.83388.41.5
OEDD0045133.00154.0021.001.321.13427.91.4
OEDD0045211.00212.001.000.920.1169.12.9
OEDD004862.0063.001.00980.750.2381.21.4647630.8103224747713
OEDD004957.0059.002.00801.980.35213.52.5647551.7103220447817
OEDD0050212.29215.503.212330.561.92988.51.4647529.9103212647616
OEDD005113.0014.001.00950.670.59196.74.5647828103225547013
OEDD005123.7526.002.250.560.67310.652.1
OEDD005239.0043.124.121521.100.7483.41.0647677.81032407479155
OEDD005272.0076.004.001.070.2384.21.4
OEDD0053136.50137.501.002780.520.2788.42.2647641.6103213947513
OEDD0053168.50173.505.000.880.55212.51.5
OEDD0053188.50189.501.002.180.3094.61.3
OEDD0053215.50252.5037.001.420.55167.31.3
Including244.50248.504.005.140.61116.51.4
OEDD0053266.50267.501.000.750.49318.41.3
OERC008124.0025.001.00640.560.000.00.0647755.21032147471292
OERC008131.0032.001.000.520.000.00.0
OERC008215.0018.003.00720.530.000.00.0647726.91032158472292
OERC008269.0072.003.000.520.000.00.0
OERC00830.001.001.00560.580.000.00.0647694.81032172473293
OERC008426.0027.001.00720.820.000.00.0647666.81032183474293
OERC008439.0041.002.000.750.000.00.0
OERC008461.0062.001.000.830.000.00.0
OERC00866.007.001.00601.570.000.00.0647607.31032208476293
OERC008733.0037.004.00600.630.000.00.0647579.11032219477293
OERC008745.0047.002.001.300.000.00.0
OERC008753.0054.001.000.720.000.00.0
OERC008842.0043.001.00662.460.000.00.0647732.31032329471292
OERC00892.003.001.00601.120.000.00.0647789.51032304468292
OERC008914.0034.0020.002.7317.61767.24.3
Including14.0018.004.005.898.00560.71.9
and28.0033.005.005.5359.332358.96.1
OERC008938.0039.001.000.930.000.00.0
OERC008950.0051.001.002.280.000.00.0
OERC00914.0018.0014.001200.830.000.00.0647844.61032281467292
OERC009263.0064.001.00750.610.000.00.0647667.31032357476112
OERC00940.002.002.00600.660.000.00.0647526.11032069473292
OERC00950.004.004.00700.610.000.00.0647554.31032058472292
OERC00960.004.004.00690.580.000.00.0647582.21032047472292
OERC009617.0018.001.002.070.000.00.0
OERC00970.003.003.00700.610.000.00.0647610.11032036471292
OERC00980.001.001.00610.670.000.00.0647637.91032025470292
OERC011622.0023.001.00800.520.000.00.0647851.51032401474180
OERC011647.0048.001.002.350.000.00.0
OERC01233.004.001.00840.690.000.00.0647881.51032266466292
OERC012363.0065.002.000.950.000.00.0
OERC012451.0054.003.001000.590.000.00.0647780.91032340469198
OERC01313.0012.009.00620.831.79480.61.2647705.5103225947315
OERC013118.0021.003.000.6811.592603.22.2
OERC013123.0025.002.000.563.49636.81.8
OERC013131.0034.003.000.8113.05196.72.2
OERC013136.0043.007.000.518.88215.51.9
OERC013144.0049.005.000.525.58154.52.2
OERC013265.0066.001.001380.880.2569.32.0647695.7103222147315
OERC013274.00106.0032.002.956.601714.62.5
Including74.0083.009.006.5517.404000.63.4
OERC0132114.00115.001.001.620.1496.86.2
OERC014368.0071.003.001122.990.69129.45.2647640.5103214047515
Including69.0070.001.008.181.18191.53.8
OERC014380.0083.003.000.970.44194.33.5
OERC0144*8.0012.004.001020.570.78151.00.4647626103208047315
OERC014499.00101.002.000.551.00105.613.3
OERC01450.001.001.001201.170.28181.96.4647748.5103219647315

* Hole not drilled to depth, redrilled from surface with OEDD-44

The Awalé-Newmont JV - 'Odienné Project JV'

The Odienné Project JV covers one permit and one application within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, and is subject to an earn-in agreement with Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"); see company news release dated May 31 2022 through which Newmont retains the option to earn-in to a minimum of 65% interest, from Awalé, in the Odienné Project JV in return for USD 15 million of exploration expenditures. Newmont is funding the exploration program and Awalé is managing the Odienné Project JV in the initial three-year phase.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analysed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated downhole length weighted intercepts. For Charger and BBM target initial intervals are calculated at a 0.3 g/t trigger and include 3m of internal waste but carry 0.5 g/t in included intervals. Included intervals are at 0.5, 1g/t and 5g/t trigger values.

Abbreviations Used in This Release

AgSilver
AuGold
Au Eq.Gold Equivalent
CuCopper
Cu Eq. Copper Equivalent
g/tgrams per tonne
kmKilometres
mMetres

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has over 18 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Awale Resources Limited

"Andrew Chubb"

Andrew Chubb, CEO

For additional information, you are invited to visit the Awalé Resources Limited website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Andrew Chubb CEO (+356) 99139117, a.chubb@awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Cote d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193883

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

awale resources limitedaric:cctsxv:aricbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
ARIC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Awale Commences New Diamond Drill Program at the Odienné Copper-Gold Project, Secures Additional JV Funding with Newmont

Awale Commences New Diamond Drill Program at the Odienné Copper-Gold Project, Secures Additional JV Funding with Newmont

Highlights:

  • 4,000 metre drill program on Awalé's Odienné now underway
  • Awalé secured an additional USD 750,000 in joint venture funding from Newmont Corporation
  • Final Drill results from Odienné's Summer Drill Program expected in early January

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC), is pleased to announce the commencement of a 4000-meter diamond drilling program at the Odienné joint venture project with Newmont. This is a continuation of the Awalé's strategy of exploring and developing high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits in the fertile Odienné region of Côte d'Ivoire.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Closes Private Placement with Newmont

Awale Closes Private Placement with Newmont

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (December 1, 2023) with Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, to raise gross proceeds of C$957,530.89. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to initiate greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, which lie outside the Newmont Joint Venture, and for general administrative costs of Awalé.

The completed private placement by Awalé consisted of two separate components:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé") is pleased to announce that Awalé and Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance, have entered into an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") for a strategic non-brokered private placement financing to raise C$957,530.89. The financing will be structured through the issuance of (i) units ("Units") with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of Awalé (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a whole warrant, a "Warrant") and (ii) Shares. If completed, the proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, which lie outside the Newmont Joint Venture, and for general administrative costs of Awalé.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 11, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the sale of 100% of its holdings in Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) for total net proceeds of over CAD$5 million to add to the Company's treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Nickel Project, dated December 4, 2023, in the Takla Lake Area, BC and prepared by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be obtained on the Company's website at gridbatterymetals.comnickel-project. As a recap, the third phase of our BC Nickel exploration program was completed in 2023 and included a detailed sampling, trenching and initial drilling program

The proposed exploration budget of approximately CAD$200,000 follows a recommendation contained within the Technical Report. Within this exploration plan, funds have been allocated for exploration work that includes field work on all three claim blocks targeting historic results, vectoring towards elevated DTR Ni, and sampling and mapping of untested magnetic anomalies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CNSX:PM)(FRA:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has identified an additional zone of undrilled and outcropping porphyry related quartz-vein stockworks coincident with geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") dated January 8, 2024 in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news release dated May 26, 2023 ). The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska's Petition

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that the US Supreme Court has denied Alaska's petition to review its claims that the EPA veto of the Pebble Project was illegal. John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") made the following statement regarding the decision

"While it is a disappointing decision, it is important to note that this is not a comment on the arguments put forward by the state. We have long stated our belief that the EPA has acted outside of its regulatory authority and that remains our position today. The legal issues raised by the state will now work their way through the federal courts. We will also evaluate our legal options in contesting the extraordinary steps the EPA has taken to preemptively stop the Pebble Project. Pebble is an important project for Alaska and the nation. It could create jobs for Alaskans, provide an economic catalyst for the state and provide a much-needed source of critical minerals for the long-term safety and security of the United States."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Reports a 80% Increase in 3D Modeling Productivity

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

Eclipse Advances Environmental and Social Impact Studies for Ivigtût Prospect, Step Closer to Mining License

×