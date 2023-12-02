Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé") is pleased to announce that Awalé and Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance, have entered into an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") for a strategic non-brokered private placement financing to raise C$957,530.89. The financing will be structured through the issuance of (i) units ("Units") with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of Awalé (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a whole warrant, a "Warrant") and (ii) Shares. If completed, the proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, which lie outside the Newmont Joint Venture, and for general administrative costs of Awalé.

This proposed transaction builds on Newmont's initial investment through an exploration agreement with venture option and subscription agreement signed in May 2022 and as announced on June 15, 2022.

This proposed financing will be completed in two phases and involve the following key terms:

  1. Newmont will first subscribe for such number of Units at a price of C$0.12 per Unit in order to increase its holdings in Awalé from approximately 5.75% to 10.39% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis (the "Top-Up Financing"), being equal to the percentage Newmont held prior to Awalé's May 2023 financings and issuance of Shares in settlement of certain debt, as announced on May 24, 2023 and October 27, 2023. Based on 56,203,009 issued and outstanding Shares, Newmont will subscribe for 2,908,714 Units for an aggregate purchase price of C$349,045.68 in this Top-Up Financing. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from closing.
  1. In addition to the Top-Up Financing, the remaining proceeds of the financing will be used to purchase additional Shares at C$0.171 per Share ("Additional Shares" and such financing, the "Subscription Financing"). Based on 56,203,009 issued and outstanding Shares, Newmont will subscribe for 3,558,393 Additional Shares for an aggregate purchase price of C$608,485.21. It is anticipated that if the Top-Up Financing and Subscription Financing are completed on the terms described herein, Newmont's ownership interest will increase to approximately 15.48% on a non-diluted basis.

The proposed transaction, including the terms and conditions thereof, is subject to the performance of certain closing conditions, satisfactory completion of due diligence investigations by Newmont and the receipt of approval by the Exchange. The securities to be issued pursuant to the proposed financing will be subject to a restrictive trading hold period of four months and one day following issuance.

Awalé anticipates closing the proposed financing with Newmont in Q4 of 2023.

Canadian Early Warning Disclosure

Newmont announces that pursuant to the Agreement entered into between Newmont and Awalé today, it will acquire, on a private placement basis: (i) 2,908,714 Units at a price of C$0.12 per Unit for an aggregate purchase price of C$349,045.68 pursuant to the Top-Up Financing, and (ii) 3,558,393 Additional Shares for an aggregate purchase price of C$608,485.21 pursuant to the Subscription Financing. Each Unit is comprised of one Share and one half of one Warrant, and each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from closing.

Immediately prior to entering into the Agreement, Newmont held 3,232,994 Shares, representing approximately 5.75% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. Immediately following closing of the Top-Up Financing and the Subscription Financing, assuming that Newmont has not acquired any additional securities of Awalé and Awalé has not issued any additional Shares since the date hereof, Newmont will hold an aggregate of 9,700,101 Shares and 1,454,357 Warrants, representing approximately 15.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 17.40% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Newmont will be acquiring the Units and the Additional Shares pursuant to the Top-Up Financing and Subscription Financing for investment purposes, and in the future, Newmont may, from time to time, increase or decrease its investment in Awalé through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, depending on market conditions and any other relevant factors. Following the closing of the Top-Up Financing and the Subscription Financing, pursuant to the Agreement, Newmont may, from time to time, designate an individual to serve as a director on the board of directors of Awalé.

Newmont's head office is located at 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237.

An early warning report will be filed by Newmont in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available under Awalé's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com , and may also be obtained by contacting the persons named below.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Awalé currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The project has multiple pipeline prospects that have similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remains underexplored and offers significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for Awalé to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district scale discoveries.

Awalé's head office is located at 8681 Clay Street Mission, British Columbia, V4S 1E7.

For additional information, you can visit the Awalé Resources Limited website at www.awaleresources.com, or contact Andrew Chubb at Tel +356 99 139 117.

About Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. Newmont Corporation's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont Corporation is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont Corporation is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont Corporation was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont Corporation, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont Corporation's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Media Contacts:

Awalé Resources
Andrew Chubb
+356 99 139 117

Newmont
Jennifer Pakradooni
Jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

Forward‐Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, Awalé's presence in Cote d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Awalé shareholders, achievements under the Newmont Joint Venture, the initiation of greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, the ability of Awalé to obtain Exchange approval in respect of the proposed financing, and the closing of the Top-Up Financing and the Subscription Financing. Although Awalé believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, delays or issues related to the closing of the financing, delays or issues related to the initiation of greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in Awalé's management's discussion and analysis as filed under Awalé's profile at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although Awalé believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Awalé disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/189615_fbde161f44d09a78_001full_200.jpg


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189615

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARIC:CC
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Auditors

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Auditors

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce that at the Company's September 6, 2023 shareholder meeting, all resolutions were passed.

As a result of the meeting, the Company's board of directors are: Charles Beaudry; Robin Birchall ; Andrew Chubb ; Derk Hartman and Stephen Stewart . Disinterested shareholders also re-approved the Company's RSU and Stock Option Plans as well as approved the issuance of an aggregate 1,812,230 shares in settlement of $217,467.86 of debt.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Announces Update Regarding Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and September 23, 2023, the Company has entered into an amended and restated option agreement (the "Amended and Restated Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX") with respect to the option agreement between the parties dated March 6, 2023, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), relating to the Company's option to acquire the Hawk Ridge Project. Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Option Agreement, the parties have agreed to amend the payment terms and conditions of the Option Agreement as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Options Copper-Gold Project Along San Juan Porphyry Belt. Historical Unaudited Intervals Include 413.5m from 167 @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au *

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that on November 30, 2023 it entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Compañia Minera Piuquenes S.A (a Panamanian entity) to acquire an 80% interest in the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. Proximal to the globally significant El Pachón (Glencore) and Altar (Aldebaran Resources) Projects, the Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold project has been privately held since its discovery

Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Dr. Jack Milton and the Fireweed Metals Team Receive the 2023 AME H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to share that Dr. Jack Milton, VP Geology, and the Fireweed Team have been announced as the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for applying a combination of progressive and innovative prospecting techniques and geoscientific technologies leading to the discovery of Boundary West and the expansion of significant mineral resources at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Exceptional Operational and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Highlights:

  • Completed 21,126 metres in 78 holes for the planned 20,000-metre drilling program in 2023.
  • Intersected high-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum massive to semi-massive sulphides and wide disseminated sulphide mineralized zones, e.g.,
    • 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-527B.
  • Expanded >3,000 metres in total of the main mineralized zones along the strike (1,600 m in West Zone and 1,400 m in East Zone); extended the satellite mineralized zones for 200-450 metres.
  • Adding results of 39,270 metres in 145 holes of new diamond drilling in 2021-23 to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights:

  • Three copper-nickel sulphide zones further extended along strike for: 200 m west of West Zone; 450 m of M-Zone, and 300 by 200 m of Anomaly-51 Zone;
  • Two new sulphide zones confirmed: northeast extension of Anomaly-51 Zone and south of Central Zone.
  • Significant (>3 – 15 metres) massive to semi-massive sulphides and widened (up to 112.5 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected:
    • 15.0 metres grading 0.36%Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.70g/t Pd, 0.08g/t Pt and 0.06g/t Rh in FL23-527 hole.
    • 112.5 metres grading 0.16% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.35g/t Pd, 0.06g/t Pt and 0.02g/t Rh in FL23-527B hole.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of assay results from 26 remaining holes drilled during the summer, which is the final portion of the 21,126-metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

