Base Metals Investing News

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

  • Covers Slivova gold prospect and potential extensions, totaling 31.2 km

  • New exploration potential covered in larger license area.

  • Initial, surface-mineable NI 43-101 indicated mineral resource calculated in 2016.

  • 640,000 mt @ 4.8 g/t gold and 14.68 g/t silver (1)

  • 98,700 ounces gold and 302,000 ounces of silver (1)

  • Subsequent follow-up drilling in 2016 successful (2,3)

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - May 26, 2022 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is excited to announce that it has received a new, 7-year exploration permit covering the Slivova gold prospect and potential extensions, located in The Republic of Kosovo.  The Company discovered the gold prospect in late 2012, and did extensive work on the property through a joint venture partnership that continued from 2014 until 2018.  From that time, the Company placed the Project on hold while renewing and upgrading the land tenure situation, and continues to actively search for potential JV partners experienced in small-mine operations.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "We are truly excited to reclaim the Slivova gold prospect after several years of working out the exploration licensing situation in the Project area.  The new exploration license allows us up to seven years to potentially advance the prospect to a mining solution, and is more than double the size of the original Slivova license.  In addition to upgrading the main zone and close-in satellite deposits, we will now have the opportunity to follow on new targets and previously-speculated extensions to further increase the size of the mineral resource at Slivova.  The Company is actively discussing with potential mining partners to quickly advance the Project through joint venture operations."

Please refer to the following historic news releases for more detailed information covering the Slivovo Gold Project:

  1. (1) Initial Metal Resource Calculation

  2. (2) Subsequent Drilling Results -- August 2016

  3. (3) Further Drilling Results -- September 2016


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Outline of the new Slivova exploration license (in black).  The Company plans work in all areas of interest in order to upgrade the present mineral resource estimate.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa Minerals TSXV:AVU Base Metals Investing
AVU:CA
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Avrupa Minerals, Silver Bullet Mines, Saturn Oil & Gas, and Sprout AI

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Avrupa Minerals, Silver Bullet Mines, Saturn Oil & Gas, and Sprout AI

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Avrupa Minerals, Silver Bullet Mines, Saturn Oil & Gas, and Sprout AI on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Avrupa, RevoluGROUP, and Vox

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Avrupa, RevoluGROUP, and Vox

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Avrupa, RevoluGROUP, and Vox on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Avrupa Minerals Grants Options

Avrupa Minerals Grants Options

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Advised that Clean Air Metals Reports Drill Results and Corporate Update Including Project Payment and Prefeasibility Kickoff around Metallurgical Optimization

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2022 drill campaign from the Escape PGE-Cu-Ni Deposit at the Company's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project").

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South deposit area includes:

Keep reading... Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an exploration update and to report that it has retained Atlas Drilling Ltd. of Kamloops British Columbia for diamond drilling at its Jean Marie property this summer. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targets at its flagship Jean Marie copper porphyry project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Termination of Water Rights Sale, Debt Settlement, Grant of Stock Options, and Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an amicable agreement with Desert Pearl Farms to terminate the contract on the sale of the Company's water rights (as previously announced in a news release dated February 21, 2021). In light of the Company's agreement with Rio Tinto, the return of these water rights to the Company are expected to play a critical role in the reclamation and development of the MacArthur and Yerington projects.

As a consequence of the termination, the Company will recover the water permit designated for mining and milling use and will return the US$1,000,000 deposit to Desert Pearl Farms. This water permit is currently subject to court proceedings and settlement discussions between the Company and the State of Nevada.

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Engages Sproule Associates to Prepare NI 51-101 Report

VVC Engages Sproule Associates to Prepare NI 51-101 Report

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the following:

NI 101-51 Reporting
VVC is required, pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101), to report, on an annual basis, Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information which are to be prepared by an independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator (QRE). VVC has engaged Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") of Calgary, Alberta to prepare the required reports. Sproule will work closely with Foreland Operating LLC., who is managing our gas operations in Kansas, to prepare an independent evaluation of the helium (He) and natural gas resources as at January 31, 2022, and carry-out any other work or activities required to prepare the reports. The NI 51-101 Reports will be filed on SEDAR as soon as finalized by Sproule.

Keep reading... Show less
VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Connects New Well and Completes Helium & Natural Gas Pipeline, Doubling Production Capacity

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") has completed its helium & natural gas gathering system pipeline ("Internal Pipeline"), adding 7 miles to the now 14-mile-long project, while increasing capacity from 50 to 100 wells.

VVC also confirms that it has connected another helium and natural gas well ("Wells"), the Durler 2-21 well to the Internal Pipeline. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Durler 2-21 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced construction on an all-season access road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Maybrun Mine Road turnoff is the primary access to the Kenbridge Nickel Project. There is a 13.1 km brush road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project from the Maybrun staging area. Tartisan has received the necessary work permit from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to conduct the road maintenance and all necessary upgrades, including brushing, ditching, graveling and installing culverts.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×