Avrupa Minerals $350,000 Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Multiple 20m Intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from In-Fill Drilling Nueva Sabana Oxide Deposit, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Avrupa Minerals $350,000 Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

Avrupa Minerals $350,000 Private Placement is Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 23, 2024 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) ("Avrupa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the $350,000 private placement of Units as announced on August 14 th 2024 is fully subscribed and will close shortly. The proceeds of the private placement financing will primarily be used to fund exploration and drilling at the projects in Finland and for working capital.

Private Placement

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV"), the Company intends offer by way of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") 10 million units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.035.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering.  Finders' fees of 7.0% in cash will be paid to eligible parties.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used by the Company to fund drilling and exploration programs in Finland (approximately 130,000 euros/C$197,000), to fund ongoing operations in Portugal and Kosovo, and for general corporate purposes.  None of the proceeds will be utilized for investor relations activities and no-payments will be made to non-arms-length parties of the Company.

Related parties, particularly Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., controlled by Mark T. Brown who is a director of Avrupa, that has supported the Company for many years, has subscribed for $28,000 of the Offering. The issuance of Units to the insider, pursuant to the Offering, is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of these related party transactions on the basis that the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the transactions do not, in aggregate, exceed 25% of the market value of the Company.

Closing of the Offering is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.  All securities are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa MineralsAVU:CATSXV:AVUBase Metals Investing
AVU:CA
Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AVU

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Corporate Update Webinar

World Copper Announces Corporate Update Webinar

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces an upcoming corporate update webinar, scheduled for September 5, 2024 at 1:15pm PST.

Webinar Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, and August 19, 2024, it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 2,712,500 WC Units (as defined below) and 320,000 FT Units (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of $124,500.00 (the "Second Closing

The private placement offering is for up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of personnel, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire toward becoming an exceptional mining camp.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented,

"I am delighted to welcome a group of skilled and seasoned professionals to the Awalé team. Awalé is moving into an exciting new chapter and the addition of their expertise will be instrumental in delivering our exploration efforts across our 100% owned properties, as well as advancing our existing discoveries at Odienné. We are all excited and committed to realizing the full potential of both the Odienné Project and delivering maximum value to our shareholders. These appointments also complement our efforts to strengthen our dedicated team in Côte d'Ivoire, where we are actively promoting and recruiting high quality people."

Andrew Smith - VP Exploration

Mr. Smith is an accomplished economic geologist with over 14 years of exploration and mining experience. Andrew has proven discovery success in both greenfield and near-mine gold exploration. He has well-developed skills in both technical and management roles for exploration and development projects across West Africa and Canada. More recently this has included roles as Director of Exploration Geology for Coeur Mining, Chief Geologist for Awalé Resources, and Exploration Manager for Randgold Resources in Senegal. Andrew has an Honours Degree in Geology and Petroleum Geology from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and member of the Society of Exploration Geologists.

Ardem Keshishian - VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Mr. Keshishian brings over 15 years of progressive experience in corporate development, investor relations, finance, and capital markets, specializing in the mining sector. Most recently, Ardem served as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Moneta Gold, a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, until its merger with Nighthawk Gold. Prior to Moneta Gold, He held roles at Royal Road Minerals, Pollitt & Co., Haywood Securities, and Van Berkom & Associates. He is a CFA® charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business. Ardem will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Awalé's day-to-day investor communications efforts and relationships with the analyst, broker, and investment communities. His role will be pivotal in driving the Company's growth and ensuring strong stakeholder engagement.

Kirmat Noormohamed - Exploration Manager

Ms. Noormohamed is an Exploration Geologist with technical and operational skills developed through more than 25 years in company and consulting roles within the mining and exploration industry across multiple countries in Africa. She has extensive experience from greenfield exploration to feasibility studies as part of diverse teams within multinational companies such as Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Falconbridge, Redback Mining, Kinross Gold, and Teranga Gold where she has led and been part of teams discovering over 2.5 million ounces of gold. Kirmat holds a BSc from Abilene Christian University, United States of America and is currently completing her MBA at University of Illinois.

John Scott - Principal Geologist

Dr. Scott is a results-focused exploration geologist, with more than 27 years of experience within teams that have delivered numerous discoveries and significant business growth in both near-mine and greenfield settings internationally. John's career as a seasoned technical lead has spanned North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia. John specializes in practical mentorship to upskill field teams, target generation, identifying mineralization controls, and developing robust geologic models at deposit, district and country scales. John holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors (First Class) from the University of Adelaide, Australia as well as a PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Otago, New Zealand. John is also a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Member of both the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration Company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three (3) significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The Project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Diamond drilling intersects new zones of copper at depth as the deep search EM survey identifies a 1,300m x 500m anomaly for drill testing

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

World Copper Announces Corporate Update Webinar

Taroom Trough Coals Flowed for First Time - Updated

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Above US$2,500 as Powell Signals Rate Cuts, Kazatomprom Lowers Guidance

Gold Investing

RUA GOLD Announces New and Amended Marketing Contracts

Gold Investing

Gold Price Rises as Powell Signals "Time Has Come" for Rate Cuts

Oil and Gas Investing

Taroom Trough Coals Flowed for First Time - Updated

Gold Investing

Flynn Secures Strategic Addition to its Gold Portfolio in NE Tasmania with EL Application at Beaconsfield

Oil and Gas Investing

Taroom Trough Deep Coals Flowed for First Time

Gold Investing

John Rubino: Gold, Silver, Miners — How to Invest with Global Financial System in Crisis

×