Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Company Update

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

American Rare Earths Forges a New Path to Accelerate Development of Key Wyoming Asset

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Announces $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, BC August 14, 2024 TheNewswire Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) ("Avrupa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a $350,000 private placement of Units. The proceeds of the private placement financing will be used to fund exploration and drilling at the projects in Finland and for working capital. Avrupa has two other European drilling projects underway, or soon to be underway, this summer, one for copper and zinc and one for gold and silver, both funded by partners.

Private Placement

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company intends to raise $350,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 10 million units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.035.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share, for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Offering.  Finders' fees of 7.0% in cash will be paid to eligible parties.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used by the Company to fund drilling and exploration programs in Finland, to fund ongoing operations in Portugal and Kosovo, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.  All securities are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa MineralsAVU:CATSXV:AVUBase Metals Investing
AVU:CA
Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AVU

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of July 2024, the Company trucked 550 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$143,000 for the July 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.73% Cu, 0.69 gt Au and 31.0 gt Ag.

During the month, the Company encountered lower grade material from the surface stockpile. Although more mineralized material was processed through the ore sorter compared to all previous months of operation, less high-grade material was concentrated for shipment to New Afton. The stockpile is not totally homogeneous in terms of grade, so the Company expects to see some fluctuation in results on a month-to-month basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Ore sorting and beneficiation results highlight simple, small-footprint development potential

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel North Signs Letter of Intent on Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper Project with 1844 Resources Inc.

Nickel North Signs Letter of Intent on Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper Project with 1844 Resources Inc.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent to option 100% of the Hawk Ridge Ni-Cu-PGM project based on milestones, commitments, with 1844 Resources Inc ("1844" or "EFF"). This new LOI replaces all previous agreement originally announced Mar 6, 2023.

Based on LOI signed August 7, 2024, 1844 will pay combined payments over 5 years of cash payment $1,512,000, 21,000,000 shares issued, $6,000,000 in exploration expenditure outlined per table below. The remaining 20% can be acquired by 1844 as sole and exclusive optionee in exchange for a one-time payment of CAD$2,000,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Signs a Letter of Intent to Option 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawkridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Signs a Letter of Intent to Option 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawkridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resource Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Nickel North Corp (TSXV: NNX) to earn an interest in the Hawkridge Project. With the terms agreed to, both parties are now working to finalize the terms of the formal and binding option agreements, which will consist of two separate option agreements ("Option 1", "Option 2" and collectively the "Option").

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of the Company commented: "We are pleased to have renegotiated new terms and conditions with the management of Nickel North. 1844 remains steadfast in our belief that the Hawk Ridge project can become a major strategic metals development in the Province of Quebec."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:MOMF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept 180,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.17 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $30,600

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Tycoonstory Cite’s Charbone’s Innovative Green Hydrogen Tech

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Uranium Investing

Alligator Energy Makes Uranium Discovery During First Drill Program at Big Lake Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Production, Highlighted by Accelerated Payback and Increased Production

Uranium Investing

Moab Minerals: Advancing a Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets in Tanzania

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

×